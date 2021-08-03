We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about being a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, baby August.



Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York officially became a grandmother for the first time when Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August in February.

While baby August is her first biological grandson, she has previously opened up about being a grandmother to Princess Beatrice’s step-son Wolfie.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank is one of the Queen’s eleven great-grandchildren and comes twelfth in the royal line of succession.

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans since baby August’s birth by sharing regular updates, posting adorable pictures from his first Easter and her first Mother’s day.

Now, her mother Sarah has shared a special insight into life with baby August.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said, ‘Well, baby August is phenomenal. He’s a very strong little chap. August thinks I’m hysterical. And it’s so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me.

“You know, he’s just so, so cool but really, I’m very proud of Eugenie – and Jack because they’re very good parents.”

She continued saying, “Eugenie is really a great mother so I’m very proud of her.”

Sarah explained that the new parents often worry about nighttime feedings and whether they’re doing everything correctly.

“Ultimately, I say: ‘You’ve done so well, just keep your confidence.’ Mothering is intuitive, so you don’t need to be told: you’ll know.”

Sarah Ferguson is set to become a grandparent again following the announcement that her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together.

The royal baby is set to arrive in the autumn and Beatrice debuted her blossoming bump at Wimbledon earlier this month.

Speaking on Princess Beatrice’s wonderful news, Sarah said, “The fact that now Beatrice will be having a baby is really the dream, I’m so lucky.”