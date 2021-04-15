We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has reportedly contacted Prince William, Prince Charles, and his cousins, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to ‘park disputes’ ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for his grandfather’s, Prince Philip’s funeral, for the first time since he and Meghan gave a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Philip passed away last Friday at the age of 99 after being married to the Queen for 73 years.

Prince Harry has been self-isolating near to Prince William ahead of the send off and sources claim he has contacted his family in an attempt to make amends.

Harry has reportedly reached out to his brother Prince William, his father Prince Charles, and his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice to put their disagreements on hold so they can all focus on the funeral.

A source told the Mirror, “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.”

They continued, “This is about giving the Duke the send-off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

The funeral will be the first time he has seen his family since he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to their new LA home.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as senior royals over a year ago, moving to their new home in LA to start a new life with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is one of the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren.

During the Oprah interview, it was claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family had made a comment about Archie’s skin colour – it was later confirmed by Oprah that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip who made the remarks.

Harry also described his relationship with brother William as “distance” and admitted that Prince Charles stopped taking his calls when he first left his senior royal role.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.