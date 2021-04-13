Who is attending Prince Philip’s funeral and is it being televised?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who is attending Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday with coronavirus restrictions in place?

It was confirmed last Friday that Prince Philip had died aged 99, passing away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” a statement confirming the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh read.

After a special military tribute to Prince Philip, who won the Queen’s heart over seven decades ago, was put together at the weekend, Philip’s funeral is set to take place on Saturday 17th April.

Prince Philip is entitled to a state funeral but famously insisted he didn’t want a “fuss” when he passed away, also admitting that he “couldn’t think of anything worse” than living to age 100.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown underway, restrictions are being slowly lifted but there is still tight limits on how many guests can attend gatherings like funerals and weddings.

Who is attending Prince Philip’s funeral?

With Covid restrictions meaning that only 30 guests will be allowed at Prince Philip’s funeral, there will be a limit on who can attend the royal send off – meaning several royal family members and public figures won’t be there, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has already confirmed that the will give up his space so that another family member can attend.

The Queen plus her and Philip’s four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will no doubt be in attendance.

It’s thought that the Queen’s children will also have their spouses with them when they say goodbye to their father, which means Duchess Camilla, Sir Timothy Laurence and Sophie Wessex, who recently opened up on Philip’s final moments, will also be among the mourners.

Prince Harry has flown back from America and is self-isolation nearby to Prince William ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

It’s likely that all of Philip’s grandchildren will attend with their spouses if they have them – except for Harry who has left pregnant Meghan Markle at home in LA, having shared a touching tribute on behalf of the Sussex family yesterday.

This means Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn may all be there.

However, the Queen may choose to invite other close friends or family members over spouses like Edoardo, Mike and Jack who are not senior working royals – but it’s certain that future Queen consort, Duchess Catherine, will join future King, Prince William, for the service.

There are ten great-grandchildren of the Queen and Prince Philip.

These are Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and August Brooksbank. It’s been predicted that none of them will attend as they’re all under ten years old – with the likes of August and Lucas just weeks old.

Baby August Philip Hawke was born back in February and is named after his great-grandfather. Same as Lucas Philip Tindall, who arrived last month.

Of course, baby Archie won’t be there as he’ll be across the pond with Meghan, who is pregnant with a girl.

It is also likely the Queen will invite her cousins and their spouses, who will take up seven more spots in the chapel: Princess Alexandra, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke and Duchess of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Her Majesty may also want her late sister Princess Margaret’s children at the service – her nephew the Earl of Snowdon and niece Lady Sarah Chatto.

Will Prince Philip’s funeral be televised?

Yes, Prince Philip’s funeral will be televised. The service will be aired by the BBC and various UK channels and a minute’s silence will be held at 3pm before the funeral begins at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

You can also expect plenty of news coverage of Philip’s funeral in the hours leading up to the service.

A Palace spokesman confirmed, “This event will be much reduced in scale with no public access.

“Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognise the Duke’s life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth.”