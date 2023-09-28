Are Shona and Brad still together? Here's what we know about the MAFS UK season 8 couple
They tied the knot sight unseen, but are Shona and Brad still together after their stint on Married at First Sight?
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The season eight MAFS UK couples have tied the knot, and viewers want to know if Shona and Brad are still together.
Married At First Sight UK has started, and there's already plenty of weddings, honeymoons and dinner party drama to catch up on. Though 2023's MAFS cast haven't been paired up for long, for some couples it's already clear they won't be going the distance, while others seem to have hit it off straight away.
Shona and Brad fall into the latter category, and having both admitted that they usually fall in love hard and fast, their pairing has made for an intense connection that has already left some viewers cringing. But are Shona and Brad still together? It's too early to know for sure, but we've done some digging, and here's what we know...
Are Shona and Brad still together?
We don't know if Shona and Brad are still together - and it's unlikely we will find out while MAFS UK is still airing, as the couples are told not to reveal their relationship status until the final commitment ceremony.
However, we've done some digging and found some clues. The first being that Shona and Brad no longer follow each other on Instagram - which is never a good sign. Meanwhile, Heart Radio reported that Brad recently spoke about Shona at a press event, where he said "In my experience, we couldn't be any less compatible, but that's okay. It's all an experience nevertheless. I most definitely went in and got lost in lust, one million per cent. Being lost in the physical aspect of things rather than the emotional."
Elsewhere, Shona spent much of the summer in Sri Lanka with friends, but Brad is missing from the pictures she posted on her Instagram. While she was away, he appeared to have stayed at home and continued working on his modelling career.
What happened between Shona and Brad on MAFS UK?
Shona and Brad hit it off straight away at their Married At First Sight wedding, where they bonded over their shared love of spirituality and animals, and even kissed at the altar.
The experts matched the pair because of their shared attitudes to spirituality - as well as being a model, Brad is a meditation leader and Shona has a love of yoga. Shona is also a drama teacher and loves spending time with kids, making her a perfect match for dad-of-one Brad.
The eighth season of Married At First Sight UK is still in its early days, with Shona and Brad tying the knot in the episode that aired on Monday 25 September, but Shona was quick to make her happiness known, telling her bridesmaids at the wedding breakfast: "Guys, I think I’m in love."
Brad's sister Amy also seemed happy with the pairing, and was heard saying of Brad and Shona’s marriage, "100 per cent this is the real deal. I think this will work, I have every faith in it."
However, Shona's friend Joanna shared concerns, saying, "Because Shona falls so madly and deeply in love, I feel very protective over her. I want to make sure she gets to know him before she gets into that headspace... But, she is already in that headspace. I know she is."
The pair then headed off on their honeymoon in the Maldives, where Shona's feelings for Brad deepend. "In my head, I am aware, 'Okay, you have fallen in love with people really fast before, Shona' - but then I am feeling these things for this person, so then I want to go with this feeling," she revealed.
The couple then returned to the UK to move in together and attended the first of many Married At First Sight dinner parties.
As things have been going well for Brad and Shona, there's been no shortage of PDA between the pair during their time on Married At First Sight - and it's not gone unnoticed by viewers.
One fan wrote on X (the platform formerly know as Twitter), "I really liked Brad and Shona at first but I’m starting to think they’re a little bit much", while another said, "No can Shona and Brad get off the tv please - “we are in love” - KNOCK IT OFF it’s too much".
Where is Shona now?
Over on Instagram, Shona has been keeping her followers up to date with her MAFS journey, posting screenshots from the show as well as some behind the scenes photos from her and Brad's honeymoon.
She's also shared on her story some photos of a recent yoga retreat she attended in Morocco with Soul Body Retreats, and has a separate Instagram account, @myblossomtreeterrace, dedicated to interior design (and her Frenchie pup, Winnie).
A post shared by Shona-first time solo buyer 🤍 (@myblossomtreeterrace)
A photo posted by on
Where is Brad now?
Brad has also shared plenty of photos from Married At First Sight on his Instagram, as well as keeping his followers updated with his modelling career.
He has also been holding group meditation sessions at The Attic Spa, a spa and aesthetic clinic located in his home town of Grimsby.
If you're eager to know the fates of other reality TV couples, we've revealed which Love Island couples are still together, if Natalie and Paul from My Mum, Your Dad are still together, and whether The Ultimatum's Ryann and James are still together.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Ellie is Goodto’s Feature Editor, having joined the team as a Junior Features Writer in 2022, and covers everything from wellbeing for parents to the latest TV and entertainment. Ellie has covered all the latest trends in the parenting world, including baby names, parenting hacks, and foodie tips for busy families. She has a distinction in MA Magazine Journalism from Nottingham Trent University and a first-class degree in Journalism from Cardiff University, and previously Ellie has worked with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue, and the Nottingham Post, as well as freelancing as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies.
-
-
Your kid's school uniform has 12,000% more bacteria than this household item -and it's grim but here's what to do
A new study has delivered a gross school uniform shocker for parents, we've got a quick and easy solution
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?
The popular show has had a shake up, so why did Matt Lucas leave Bake Off?
By Daniella Gray Published
-
Where is Sex Education filmed? Season 4 filming locations
Where is Sex Education filmed? The fourth and final season of the Netflix hit has landed, and the filming locations might not be where you'd think.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Barry George now? The man wrongly convicted of Jill Dando's murder
Where is Barry George now? He was wrongly convicted of Jill Dando's murder and with a documentary about her airing, viewers wonder what became of him.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Why is David Walliams suing Britain's Got Talent?
Judge David Walliams left Britain's Got Talent shortly after comments he had made about contestants were leaked to the press.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Where is Love is in the Air filmed? Filming locations of the Netflix romcom
Where is Love is in the Air filmed? Delta Goodrem makes a return to our screens in Netflix's latest romcom outing, and the backdrop is stunning.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is The Long Shadow a true story? The history behind ITV's new crime drama
Fans of true crime want to know if ITV's The Long Shadow is a true story.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Who is Angela Rippon's partner and does she have kids?
Angela Rippon is the eldest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, as we look at her family life...
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The Long Shadow filming locations: Where was the new crime drama filmed?
We take a look at the filming locations for The Long Shadow, ITV's latest true crime drama.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
How did Peter Sutcliffe die and when did he die? The murderer from ITV’s The Long Shadow
How did Peter Sutcliffe die and when did he die? As The Long Shadow airs on ITV, viewers are left with questions about the real fate of the murderer.
By Lucy Wigley Published