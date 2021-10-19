We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has revealed her go-to menu items from McDonald’s that she’s admitted to ordering “at least once a week” following her seven stone weight loss.

Millions of people love eating a McDonald’s – which is why there was so much panic when there was a nationwide shortage of chicken selects and milkshakes.

And even multi-million-pound singer-songwriter, Adele, who could afford to eat at the best fine dining restaurants each mealtime, still can’t resist a bit of fast food – enjoying what she dubs her “death row meal” each week.

The singer-songwriter, who announced she is releasing her first album 30 in six years, has confessed that she still orders takeaway, with her go-to restaurant chain being McDonald’s.

Adele lost 100lbs during her time out of the spotlight, but her weight loss secret hasn’t stopped her from tucking into a treat every now and then.

In a video, shot for Vogue magazine, Adele stressed, “Just because I lost weight, I [still] know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still.”

Adele continued to reveal her McDonald’s order, saying, “My last meal would be a McChicken Nugget, with a Big Mac and then fries – that’s my three courses. I eat it at least once a week.”

Adele’s favourite fast food comes after Prince Harry’s Nando’s order was revealed, sparking controversy among fans of the chicken chain.

Recreating Adele’s McDonald’s order it will set you back at least £7.27 – depending on how many nuggets and what size fries you go for.

Meanwhile, when it comes to cooking herself, Adele, who shares son Angelo, nine, with ex husband Simin Konecki, says she does a mean roast dinner.

She spilled, “My favourite British dish would be a Sunday roast which I’m pretty great at doing every single Sunday, it’s my son’s favourite.”

And for anyone wondering who taught Adele how to cook, it appears to be none other than celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

She explained, ”I learnt to cook on my own. I was on my own maybe when I was like 18, maybe two months and I was getting loads of takeaways and it was just costing too much money so I think I read 30-minute meals by good old Jamie Oliver and that’s how I learnt the basics of cooking.

“But I do make an incredible – even Italians I know have said this – I make an incredible spicy pasta.”

And being British and renowned for enjoying a cup of tea, Adele admitted her favourite brand was PG Tips.