Why wasn’t Dancing on Ice on last night and when is the 2022 final?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the last eight weeks, Dancing on Ice 2022 has been unpredictable at times, with two skaters leaving last week’s show in a shock double elimination. Now just three of the 12 celebrities remain in the competition with a chance of being crowned winner but fans are wondering why Dancing on Ice wasn’t on last night?

Millions of viewers were expected to automatically tune in to see the final last night (March 20th), hosted by Phillip Schofield and the return of Holly Willoughby who missed last week’s show and This Morning all week after testing positive for Covid, but many will be confused as to why the show wasn’t being aired in its usual live slot.

The disruption to viewing comes as Loose Women was cancelled last week to make way for the Cheltenham Festival horse racing and the soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale were moved around to broadcast the football.

We look at why Dancing on Ice was shelved last night…

Why wasn’t Dancing on Ice on last night?

Dancing on Ice wasn’t on last night (Sunday 20th March) because it has been postponed and removed from the schedule so that ITV can broadcast the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forrest, with the game kicking off at 6pm. As a result, the Dancing on Ice final has been pushed back by a week.

Which celebrities are in the Dancing on Ice final?

The following celebrities are competing in the Dancing on Ice final – Regan Gascoigne, Brendan Cole and Kimberley Wyatt. They will be skating on the ice for the last time with their professional partners Karina Manta, Vanessa Bauer and Mark Hanretty respectively.

When is the Dancing on Ice 2022 final?

The Dancing on Ice 2022 final will be aired on Sunday, 27th March on ITV. The final was expected to be aired on Sunday 20th March – the week after the semi-final but the TV schedule shows that the football will be broadcast instead. As a result, fans will have an extra week to wait before they can see who is crowned winner.

It also gives the contestants an extra week to polish their routines ahead of the final, in the hope of impressing the judges but ultimately the viewers at home as it will be them who decides who will win the series.

How to vote for Dancing on Ice winner?

Voting on Dancing on Ice is different to previous years, viewers in the UK can vote for the contestant they wish to remain in the competition using mobile short dial codes (MSDCs, also known as Voice Short Codes) for voting via mobile phones. UK mobile users can dial a 7-digit number, which is the MSDC for the chosen contestant on the show. A recorded message will confirm the vote.

Viewers have up to a maximum of five votes per registered mobile number, with each vote costing 35p. MSDC voting is only available from a mobile phone, and not from a landline or any other device. Alternatively viewers can vote online free of charge by visiting the ITV website and following the instructions there.

Dancing on Ice final is on March 27th on ITV, ITV+1 and is available to watch on the ITV Hub.