Are Bartise and Nancy still together and where are they now? Love is Blind season 3

Are Bartise and Nancy still together is the question Love is Blind fans want answering after the pair appeared together at the altar.

Just like fans of the show were asking are Raven and SK still together (opens in new tab) after episode ten saw the couple stop short of getting married, viewers are keen to know what the relationship status is of the rest of the Love is Blind season 3 cast (opens in new tab) now that the finale has aired.

And while some are wondering are Alexa and Brennon still together after (opens in new tab) the pair said "I do", many are asking the same of Bartise and Nancy. In the penultimate episode, we saw Nancy walk down the aisle and say yes to marrying Bartise, but viewers had to wait until the finale to find out if he said the same. Now that we know the answer, here's what the pair have been up to since and are they still together?

Are Bartise and Nancy still together?

Unfortunately, Bartise and Nancy are no longer together. Though Nancy said yes at the altar, Bartise said "I do not", causing Nancy to walk back down the aisle in tears.

Bartise explained to Nancy: "What I've gone through in the real world with you and with your family and with everything we've talked about, there's no way for me in my head that it makes sense to get out there and say yes."

(Image credit: Netflix)

He added: "The stuff that we talked about on a daily basis just didn't make sense for me to get here and be like 'I wholeheartedly want to make Nancy Rodriguez my wife forever'.

"I'm sorry that it had to happen like this, I'm sorry it happened in front of everybody, but this is what we signed up for."

It was Nancy's family who seemed most upset by Bartise's decision, with her mother telling her "I know you put 100% into this, but this young man is not ready for you," and her brother entering into a shouting match with Bartise.

And though Bartise offered a glimmer of hope, saying "our journey can continue after today," Nancy seemed ready to walk away, telling him "for me it's not like 'on maybe it'll work later'. No, I chose you, you didn't choose me."

Looking at her engagement ring, she added: "I want to rip this off, because it means nothing to me now."

A tearful Nancy later said to the cameras, "My heart is shattered. He blindsided me. I wanted to believe that if I took a risk to love him for who he was that he would do the same."

The outcome is unlikely to have come as a surprise to many viewers, as Bartise and Nancy didn't have the smoothest ride during the show. Despite proposing to Nancy when in the pods, Bartise struggled to put to bed his feelings for Raven, who he admitted was the type of girl he'd usually go for.

However, it seems like there's no hard feelings, as the pair do still follow eachother on Instagram. Both have shared snippets of their time on the show, with Bartise sharing a behind the scenes video (opens in new tab) of his time meeting Nancy's family. He's also been commenting on Nancy's posts, writing under her family video (opens in new tab) "Look at all those smiles ❤️".

What have Bartise and Nancy said since?

Bartise has since said that he feels 'ashamed' watching the show back, but that he doesn't have any regrets.

In an interview with PEOPLE (opens in new tab), he said "I love my journey with Nancy because, especially watching it back and watching myself, kind of feeling embarrassed to have watched myself say some of the stuff that I said and ashamed of myself. I like that journey because I'm able to learn from it and grow from it."

He also said in a recent TikTok (opens in new tab) in response to a fan comment about him "I don’t know why you just didn’t fast forward my parts or cut that s*** off, because what a mess I have made. Oh my god!"

Nancy hasn't commented publicly about her relationship on the show, though she did talk to Elite Daily (opens in new tab) about the conversation her and Bartise had around abortion - a topic they disagreed on. She said: "I was hoping people would watch that interaction between me and Bartise and see how being a good listener can really carry a conversation. I hope this opens doors for conversations in people’s relationships, whether it’s with their parents, their partners, or their friends.

"To go through this experience on Love Is Blind, I truly opened my heart, my mind, and my soul. And people see that. Being so vulnerable is scary, but if it means I’m touching the lives of people all over the world, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat."

Where is Bartise from Love is Blind now?

Since filming Love is Blind, it looks like Bartise has spent a lot of the time in the gym, and he's been showing off his impressive physique in the odd topless pic too.

It also looks like he's still close with fellow Love is Blind cast members Matt and Brennon, as he shared a picture of the trio (opens in new tab) sat together with the caption "I love this pic because we are 3 very different guys and we held up “3” all in different ways lol".

A post shared by Bartise Bowden (@bartiseb) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where is Nancy from Love is Blind now?

Since Love is Blind, Nancy has returned to working in real estate, and shared a video (opens in new tab) on her Instagram showing herself talking about her journey in the business, the mistakes she's learned from.

She's also undergone a hair transformation since her time on the show, having had some blonder tones and money pieces added to her hair as well as a set of extensions.

A post shared by Nancy Rodriguez (@thenancyrodriguez) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Video of the Week