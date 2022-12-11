King Charles and the Queen Consort rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty Ryan Renyolds in Wales

The King met with the Welcome to Wrexham star ahead of his team's upcoming football game

King Charles and Ryan Reynolds
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Future)
King Charles and the Queen Consort met with Hollywood royalty, Ryan Reynolds, in Wrexham, North Wales, on Friday to wish the Deadpool star and his football team good luck ahead of their Saturday football match.

In an unlikely meeting, King Charles and the Queen Consort crossed paths with Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, on the pitch in Wrexham, North Wales.

Ryan and Rob's smash hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, has just been renewed for a second season (opens in new tab) and documents the pair's trials and tribulations as they attempt to coach Wrexham FC, one of professional football's oldest clubs. The pair bought the club for £2 million (opens in new tab) with the plan to propel the small team into the higher divisions of football.

Speaking to media ahead of their royal meeting, Ryan and Rob joked that they had undertaken etiquette lessons in preparation.

King Charles meets Welcome to Wrexham

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reynolds said, "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.

"Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That's for sure. Very excited."

During Charles and Camilla's visit, they met the First, the Women's, and the Youth teams before posing for a group photo on the pitch. The King wished the team's players good luck for their upcoming Saturday game, while Camilla was overheard telling a player, "It's an extraordinary story."

King Charles, Ryan Reynolds, Queen Consort and Rob McElhenney

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King unsurprisingly avoided questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, which dropped the day before their visit, and carried out his planned engagements across the country.

When Ryan and Rob were asked about Harry and Meghan's Netflix show, McElhenney said, "I’ve never heard of it."

