King Charles and the Queen Consort rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty Ryan Renyolds in Wales

King Charles and the Queen Consort met with Hollywood royalty, Ryan Reynolds, in Wrexham, North Wales, on Friday to wish the Deadpool star and his football team good luck ahead of their Saturday football match.

Hollywood royalty crossed paths with actual royalty on Friday 9th December, as King Charles and the Queen Consort met with Ryan Reynolds and his football club in Wrexham, North Wales.

Ryan Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham Football Club and have been documenting the team's ups and downs in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , King Charles is set to give 'solemn and reflective' tribute to the late Queen on Christmas Day (opens in new tab)

In an unlikely meeting, King Charles and the Queen Consort crossed paths with Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, on the pitch in Wrexham, North Wales.

Ryan and Rob's smash hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, has just been renewed for a second season (opens in new tab) and documents the pair's trials and tribulations as they attempt to coach Wrexham FC, one of professional football's oldest clubs. The pair bought the club for £2 million (opens in new tab) with the plan to propel the small team into the higher divisions of football.

Speaking to media ahead of their royal meeting, Ryan and Rob joked that they had undertaken etiquette lessons in preparation.

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reynolds said, "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.

"Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That's for sure. Very excited."

During Charles and Camilla's visit, they met the First, the Women's, and the Youth teams before posing for a group photo on the pitch. The King wished the team's players good luck for their upcoming Saturday game, while Camilla was overheard telling a player, "It's an extraordinary story."

(Image credit: Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The King unsurprisingly avoided questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, which dropped the day before their visit, and carried out his planned engagements across the country.

When Ryan and Rob were asked about Harry and Meghan's Netflix show, McElhenney said, "I’ve never heard of it."

Related articles: