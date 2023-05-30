Sarah Ferguson shares that she is ‘probably one of the best grannies ever’ because she thinks ‘like a three-year-old’

Sarah Ferguson has said that she is ‘probably one of the best grannies ever’ because she thinks ‘like a three-year-old’ when spending time with her grandchildren who 'bring out her inner child.'

Sarah Ferguson has revealed her belief that she is ‘probably one of the best grannies ever’ because she thinks ‘like a three-year-old’ after writing '48 children’s books.'

The royal also revealed that becoming a grandmother is a 'whole new phase of life' for her and she 'couldn't be happier.'

Sarah Ferguson is preparing for her family to grow one bigger as Princess Eugenie, who announced that she is pregnant with her and Jack Brooksbank's second child earlier this year, prepares to give birth this summer.

The newborn will be Sarah's fourth grandchild, with her daughter Princess Beatrice being the mum to baby Sienna, whose name has a sweet link to the late Queen, and step-mum to seven-year-old Wolfie, and her daughter Princess Eugenie already being a mum to her two-year-old son August.

The addition is much-welcomed news for the 63-year-old grandma who has said that she 'loves being a grandmother' and thinks she is 'probably one of the best grannies ever' because she thinks 'like a three-year-old.'

Earlier this month, after accidentally revealing how close Princess Eugenie's due date is, Fergie told Hello! Magazine how her work as a children's author has made her 'one of the best grannies ever.' She said, “Well, the thing is, is that I’ve written 48 children’s books and I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about a football, now.

“Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football. But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela [grandmother] ever because I think like a three-year-old.”

Her grandchildren likely agree that she is 'the best' as Fergie revealed she loves 'indulging' the kids and often gets 'in trouble for giving them sweets.'

Speaking to OK Magazine earlier this year, she revealed, “I love being a grandmother. It’s a whole new phase of life and I am modelling myself on Super Gran.

“I love being with them and how it brings out my inner child. My grandchildren seem to find me very funny. I love indulging them, too. I get in trouble for giving them sweets.”

The grandmother has always been vocal about the love she has for not only her grandchildren and her children, but also her children's partners.

Princess Beatrice married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony back in 2020, with only an intimate 20 guests attending the sweet service. Eugenie's wedding was a slightly more public affair, with the royal tying the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 at the same chapel that saw her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May of the same year.

In 2021, with both of her daughters settling down into married life, and with Princess Eugenie just having given birth to her son who she is raising, by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s example, to be eco conscious, Fergie penned a heartfelt letter to her two girls sharing how she 'couldn't be happier' for them both.

Published in Good Housekeeping, the letter read, “Being 61 makes me a young grandma, and I love it. I smile from my heart every day because that is how it feels to be a granny…

“It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo.”