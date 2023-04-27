Queen Camilla gets major new honor while unusual tribute to King Charles divides fans

Queen Camilla gets a major new honor while unusual King Charles tribute has divides fans ahead of the coronation.

Queen Camilla gets a new major honor with a new waxwork but this unusual King Charles chocolate bust tribute has divided fans.

The King and Queen Consort have been honored in two very different ways.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten (opens in new tab) .

Queen Camilla has got a new waxwork at Madame Tussauds while King Charles has been honored with a chocolate bust of himself made from Celebrations.

The Monarch and his wife are gearing up for a major historical event - the Coronation of King Charles III which is taking place on May 6th (opens in new tab).

The Coronation, which can be watched on TV (opens in new tab) in both the UK and US, is said to be costing in the region of $123 million (opens in new tab) (£100 million) and features a coronation concert (opens in new tab).

And in honor of His Majesty and the new Queen, they have both been rewarded with new tributes that beat any of the best coronation gifts (opens in new tab) hands down.

Queen Camilla's new waxwork will be unveiled tomorrow (28th April) at The Royal Palace experience, a new space in Madame Tussauds London which is dedicated to showcasing the British Royal Family.

While King Charles has been 'turned into chocolate' by confectionary firm Mars Wrigley's (opens in new tab), who have made a bust of the monarch entirely out of the sweet treat- some 17 liters of the yummy stuff using around 2,875 Celebrations chocolates. With miniature bars of Snickers, Mars, Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty used to decorate the model.

So that's where the Celebrations missing Bounty's (opens in new tab) went?!!

(Image credit: Madame Tussauds)

Emily Owen, senior brand manager, said: "The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny."

The bust is set to go on display at the firm's HQ in Slough. But fans are divided over King Charles' life-size bust tribute, made entirely from Celebrations chocolates. The sculpture, created to celebrate the Coronation, took four weeks to create and weighs over 23kg.

Some royal fans think it 'looks brilliant' and 'awesome art'. While others think it's a "waste of chocolate" with another adding, "There are people who can't afford to eat in this country."

And one Twitter user joked, "Looks like the fella off Art Attack in the 90s."

Working alongside our client partners Mars, today we unveiled a life-size bust of King Charles III made entirely from Celebrations chocolates. The sculpture, created to celebrate the Coronation, took four weeks to create and weighs over 23kg. pic.twitter.com/f9J5wm6XenApril 26, 2023 See more

Camilla, who will take on the official title of Queen (opens in new tab) on May 6th, will stand with her husband King Charles III in the attraction’s new The Royal Palace experience alongside The Prince and Princess of Wales, and the late Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Her waxwork is the second to be made by Madame Tussauds London of Queen Camilla after the then Duchess of Cornwall attended a sitting with the London attraction’s expert sculptors at Clarence House in June 2007, and personally selected her first figure’s outfit.

Her Majesty’s new figure is styled in homage to the outfit she wore to the annual Diplomatic Reception in December 2022, the first of King Charles III’s reign. Anna Valentine, one of Queen Camilla’s favorite designers, recreated the elegant midnight blue gown especially for the new figure.

(Image credit: Madame Tussauds)

The figure’s striking accessories immortalize the touching tributes the former Duchess made to honor Queen Elizabeth II on that night, including beautifully crafted replicas of the late Queen’s Belgian Sapphire Tiara and matching George VI Sapphire necklace, a wedding gift from her father, King George VI, in 1947. The arresting look is completed with the royal blue sash and star of the Order of the Garter, the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II and Her Majesty’s Art Deco engagement ring and Welsh gold wedding band.

(Image credit: Madame Tussauds)

On the unveiling of Queen Camilla’s new waxwork Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, “Whilst for many people this will be their first experience of a coronation, the Coronation of King Charles III will be the eighth that Madame Tussauds London has celebrated! We’re incredibly proud of our centuries long link with The Palace and what better way to mark the official start of this new chapter in the history of the British Monarchy than with the creation of our brand new soon-to-be Queen Camilla to stand alongside her husband, The King."

Visitors will have the opportunity to ‘meet’ the new Queen Camilla figure and sign the special Coronation Book in The Royal Palace experience from Friday 28th April. Book your tickets at Madame Tussauds London (opens in new tab) now.

Other big brands have also paid tribute to the new King and Queen, as Heinz launch Kingchup (opens in new tab), a take on their tomato ketchup.