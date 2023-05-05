The Royal Family set to ‘do everything they can to protect’ Prince Harry from public scrutiny at King Charles’ Coronation

After Prince Harry (opens in new tab) shared how being a working royal 'affected him mentally' in his explosive memoir Spare (opens in new tab), the Royal Family are set to 'do everything they can to protect’ him from 'public attention' at the Coronation tomorrow.

The Royal Family will do 'everything they can to protect' Prince Harry 'by keeping his presence at the Coronation relatively low key' following his claims that being a working royal 'worsened his mental health.'

According to a royal commentator, the royals will do 'as much as possible' to prevent Harry's exposure to public scrutiny and attention during his time in the UK.

The clock is ticking. Tomorrow at 10.20am, the Coronation procession will see King Charles and Camilla make their way to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation ceremony, which will be available to stream across the UK and US. While the King and Consort will be the main attraction, the myriad of royals attending the ceremony will be sure to draw attention, whether it's, in the case of Kate Middleton, for what they're wearing or, likely in the case of Prince Harry, for the drama they've been a part of.

Since it was announced that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation alone, as Meghan Markle stays at home with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, speculation about his role in the celebrations, or lack thereof, has been ripe. But one royal commentator has offered up an interesting, and very sweet, explanation as to why Harry's place in the coronation will be 'low-key' and why the royal likely won't mind his lack of inclusion.

While the stained tensions between Harry and The Firm's senior members appear to be the most likely cause of Harry's lack of involvement in King Charles' Coronation, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti believes the move is actually to 'protect' Harry from the overwhelming public attention he has previously claimed 'worsened his mental health.'

Speaking to The Express, Sacerdoti explained, "He's talked about how being in the Royal Family as a working royal was challenging to him and affected him mentally, speaking frequently about his mental illness and how he feels it was caused or at least worsened by his role an the public attention he attracted.

"So it may be that his family do everything they can to protect him from all that as much as possible, by keeping his presence at the Coronation relatively low key. Obviously, there will still be massive public attention focused on him, though."

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry candidly spoke about his struggles with agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that causes intense fear in certain situations, such as among crowds. Understandably, this was a major issue for him that hindered his role as a working royal.

During his Apple TV series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry opened up about the symptoms and triggers that he experienced while in the Royal Family. He shared, "Panic attacks, severe anxiety. And 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life. From freaking out every single time I jump in the car and every single time that I see a camera.

"I didn't know how to deal with it," he added. Because he didn't talk about his struggles with those around him, no one knew he was hurting and his behaviour affected those closest to him. He explained, "The only thing about keeping it quiet is that it's only ever going to make it worse. Not just for you but everybody else around you as well."

Later on in the series, Harry described how therapy sessions had “equipped” him with the ability to “take on anything." He said, “One of the biggest lessons that I’ve ever learnt in life is you’ve sometimes got to go back and to deal with really uncomfortable situations and to be able to process it in order to be able to heal. For me therapy has equipped me to be able to take on anything. That’s why I’m here now. That’s why my wife is here now.”