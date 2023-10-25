Sam Quek, ‘I'm not saying perfect parenting is bad…but there might be less mum guilt’

Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek is calling for an end to the dreaded 'mum guilt' as she reveals the real pressures 'perfect parenting' is having on motherhood.

The Morning Live presenter is a mum of two, to daughter Molly, two, and son Issac 'Zac', one, with property entrepreneur husband Tom Mairs.

She has opened up about mum guilt and how it can affect day-to-day parenting from finding things to do with the kids to throwing them a first birthday party, and this comes at a time when 95% of surveyed UK mums admit to feeling mum guilt on a daily basis.

Speaking to Goodto on behalf of Haliborange, Olympic Gold Medalist and former field hockey player, Sam Quek, explained the importance of sharing and celebrating non-perfect parenting, She said, "It’s so important people start posting about the little wins. Just because I didn't go down the Pumpkin Patch like all of Molly’s class did this weekend, doesn't make me a bad mum. I felt like a bad mum because Molly was talking about it when I picked her up from nursery yesterday but then I had to realise she’s had just as much fun in the park walking the dogs, kicking the leaves, and splashing in the puddles."

Sam is involved in the campaign which calls for parents to share their Parent Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #EndMumGuilt.

Sam urged, "Let’s see a picture of you with no makeup and messy hair with the kids. A rainy day? Let's get the paint out and make dens and that’s just as exciting as a day out at the Pumpkin Patch or Soft Play and we need to see more of that.

"We don’t want to see perfect parenting. It’s nice to be a perfect parent and have the teddy bear sandwiches but I ain't got time. I ain't getting a teddy bear stencil, I'm just going to cut the sandwich and give it to them. I’m not saying perfect parenting is bad but I'm hoping there would be less mum guilt because we’re all in this together. The research says 95% of us are feeling mum guilt. I take comfort in that it’s not just me."

And Sam has lifted the lid on many other relatable parenting experiences from how to get your child to sleep with the best baby sleep aid to her parenting style. Here she shares all.

How do you get your kids to sleep? I am blessed with two sleepers, thankfully from about seven months but I have to make sure they don’t go to bed hungry and tiring them out before bed. They tend to have tea 6-6.30pm and when we finish tea they have about half an hour messing about and then the bedtime routine will start. I’d like to say weekdays are routine but you have odd nights when it is by nine or 10 pm when you get them to bed.

What food will they have before bed? "Yesterday I had a bit of time in the afternoon so I made a full on baby chicken curry from scratch, getting onions in there, carrots blended raw veg, and cauliflower. Because I was away at the weekend, I got the whole mum's guilt of feeling I've got to make today a nice nutritious meal to catch up on the nutrition they missed out. But again that’s probably a load of rubbish and just for my comfort. Last night they ate pretty well, this campaign is about getting rid of the mum guilt and focusing on the positives. If they've had beans on toast on the Sunday night before bed then that’s just as good for them. They’ve got a full belly, they are happy and they're going to bed and actually, it’s seeing it as a parent positive - you’ve got them a nice warm meal, you’ve got them bathed and you’ve got them to bed."

What is the biggest lesson you've learnt with your kids sleep routine? Life saving product that helps them with their sleep... "Zac loves his sleep once he’s asleep whereas Molly, for her we realised she needed company in the room so we’ve got a little storyteller machine and she needs that on to fall asleep. Whereas Zac, we’ve tried everything. He’ll still give the same chat for about 10 minutes, then go "mummy, mummy, mummy" and then after 10 minutes he’s fast asleep."

Do you ever let them sleep in your bed? Explain why/why not... "When they could go into their own room we literally stuck with it as much as we could. Obviously there are those nights when you feel really guilty because they’re crying. Or as a mum you know what is a real cry and what is just a bit of a cry for the sake of it with the tears turned on, so that’s how I got away with it. But you go back to the mum guilt and then you have to flip it into parenting - I personally think they sleep better in their own bed. "Molly last night, because I hadn’t seen her all weekend, she said 'I want mummy snuggles and I want to sleep in mummy’s bed', so I gave her snuggles and we watched a little bit of Old McDonald and I told her it was time for bed and she was like “NO” and I said I’ll give you a mummy story and you go to bed and she said “OK”. And that’s a mum pride moment. "I can feel guilty because also I think one night wouldn’t hurt, they grow up so quick but I have to look at it in the long term and I’m knackered as well and I’m thinking I’ve got all this stuff to do, so if she’s in my bed it’s going to disrupt me and my husband." "Having me time, and if I don’t have that, that affects me and that will affect the kids. I like to be out and about doing things which makes me a better mum and a better wife."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How do you juggle work with being a mum? "My husband's incredibly supportive, he’s amazing and my family is pretty local but it’s like every other mum probably, there’s a lot of balls to juggle. I think every so often you will drop one and it’s not feeling bad it’s going 'OK, it happens what are we going to do to fix it?' I definitely dropped a few balls in the past and you feel terrible. "And going back to mum guilt, I just get to a point where I have to manage myself before I get to the point of dropping a ball. Because I am busy body, I like to be hands on and I probably don't have to be as busy as I am because my husband is fully capable. "At the weekend I was up until 1.30am, I couldn't sleep and I had to get the train from Liverpool at 7am but the mum guilt, and the 'I cannot leave the house because my kids will suffer because I’m such a bad parent' in me made sure the fridge was full, the kitchen was clean, everything had been hoovered, bedding washed, dried, folded, clothes out for the weekend for the kids. And my husband’s like ‘what are you doing? Go to bed, I can do it myself”. So it’s probably more for me than the kids but again, you have to turn it into a positive, which is why I'm proud and keen to be part of this campaign, let’s talk about parent pride and the moments of our little wins."

Are your kids picky eaters? ....and what’s your solution? "They’re a year and nine days apart so Molly’s always been a little bit ahead and Zac is wanting to keep up with Molly. She’s potty trained now but he will sit on the potty and do his nappy on the potty, so he’s always following - whether it's actions or words. In that respect with the food, Molly has never been a massively picky eater, she just gets on with it. But we’ve gone through the phases of 'I’m not going to eat that today mummy' but I just keep putting it in front of them. He didn’t want avocado on toast but I kept giving it to him and in the end he liked it. Molly was the same with peas, she’d say 'I don't want peas' so I’d say pick them out and put them on the side then. But for the kids, it’s all games. I say 'You’re not going to be big and strong' and then she ends up eating her peas. I can beat myself that my kids haven’t eaten broccoli or green veg in a week but if I managed to get some carrot or cauliflower down them that’s a win."

(Image credit: Aduro comm)

How do you feel about the baby milestone pressures? "That’s what we talk about when it comes to mum guilt, people are reading this and there are some people who will post 'Oh my child is already potty trained or my child is already doing this...' Stop beating yourself up thinking well I’m not hitting those milestones, my child doesn't do that or I've not even asked my child to do that - you can get mum guilt, especially with social media. "You feel a little bit embarrassed and definitely guilty and start thinking 'Oh God I need to do that' but no you don’t. "I got that (mum guilt) the other day with swim lessons, I was like oh my god my kids don’t know how to swim. They’re comfortable with floats in the water but I'm thinking her kids are now swimming and he’s two and Molly’s two-and-a-half, it’s endless."

Tell us about the best kids' party you've ever thrown... Did you feel the pressure to go all out? "Yes, I felt the pressure, it’s just more and more guilt. My kids have never had a birthday party, we’re getting them christened and we’re having a big party for them in March, so a second and third birthday. "It hit me hard, especially on their first birthdays, because I was like they’re not going to have the photographs when they’re older and my husband’s like ‘are you being serious? they don’t need photos to know they’ve had a good childhood'. "You see on social media all these celebs, flamboyant backdrops and balloons, cakes on stands and a little one year old like I’ve no idea what’s going on. It’s nice if you want to organise it but if you don’t it’s not an issue. We’re doing a massive christening birthday party so that will probably be the only one of that size until they’re like 18!"

How about taking your kids to birthday parties? ...and what's your thoughts on maximum gift spend? "The party politics are real in nursery - they’re brutal. I found out two of Molly’s friends were invited to a birthday party and she wasn't and I was like urgh, it absolutely killed me. I was like, 'okay does Molly need to be more social?' So I went through all these questions and you’re like just relax, they’re only two. But from my point of view, you would just invite the whole class but you have to look at it from their perspective, it’s their party and maybe it can only accommodate 10 children and they’ve got cousins, brothers and sisters. That’s why it’s important to flip the switch. "Some people think a more expensive flamboyant gift is because you mean more to that person but it’s not, it’s about the thought and just being there to enjoy it."