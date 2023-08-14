Who is Tyson Fury’s wife and how many kids does the Gypsy King have?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is giving fans exclusive access to his extraordinary life as part of his new Netflix docuseries, and fans are wondering who his wife is and how many children he's got.

The nine-episode series, At Home With the Furys will follow the two-time heavyweight champion as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement.

Alongside the chaotic school run, the series will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy - from a national tour to meet his fans, to lavish weekends away and impromptu family camping trips making camping recipes - all while trying to resist the urge to return to the ring.

We look at all you need to know about his family life ahead of the Netflix documentary airing...

Who is Tyson Fury's wife?

Tyson Fury's wife is called Paris - and she is currently pregnant with their seventh child. She was born in Doncaster to a traveller family with the family name Mulroy, and she is a guest panelist on Loose Women.

The couple first met when they were aged 14, married at 17 - tying the knot in 2008 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster - and currently live in a mansion in Morecambe, England. In her book, Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson, Paris reveals that when growing up she didn't use the loo or shower in her family's trailer, instead she had to queue in the freezing cold to have a wash.

Heavily pregnant, Paris has told fans it's 'not long now' until her seventh child is born. They shared the news earlier this year when Tyson posted a photo of himself and his wife. He said: "I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife Paris, God is great. 7th baby incoming."

How many kids does the Gypsy King have?

Tyson Fury, known in the ring as The Gypsy King, has six children with his wife Paris - and baby number seven is on the way. The Fury kids are: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis, four and sixth child Athena, aged two.

Tyson and Paris' children are following the traveller tradition of having the choice of leaving school at 11, as opposed to the conventional route of attending school until they are 16 and remaining in education or training until they are 18.

Paris previously explained, "We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way. We've just brought the tradition into the 21st century. Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her friends were leaving. Her tutor is going to keep her up to date with all of her tests. She will also be having piano lessons."

She first opened up on their education plans in their 2020 documentary, The Gypsy King. Paris admitted, "Me and Tyson have talked about the kids going to school. Tyson wants the boys to go into education but I don't; it's just not what we've ever done.

"I was brought up as a Traveller and I want my kids to be brought up as Travellers. They will probably leave school at 11 and they'll be educated at home from then. The boys will take a wife and make their family and the girls will take a husband and make their family. Until they take a husband or wife they won't be leaving the home and I wouldn't want them to."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Does Tyson Fury have a brother?

Yes, Tyson Fury has a half-brother called Tommy Fury. He starred on Love Island and is engaged to fellow islander Molly-Mae Hague. The couple share daughter Bambi together.

Tyson and Tommy the same father, John, but have different mothers. He is one of five kids and has half brothers Roman, Tyson, Shane, John Jr - they all have different mothers.

Tommy, Tyson and even Shane followed in the Fury family boxing tradition, after getting hooked on the sport by their father, who also used to fight professionally. John is an Irish boxing cornerman and former professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter.

