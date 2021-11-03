15 of the best Christmas jumpers for men 2021 from ASOS, M&S and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ll be struggling to choose between these best Christmas jumpers for men. From the jokey to the traditional – there’s one to suit everyone.

Christmas Jumper Day 2021 is right around the corner and it’s important to look the part. Which is why we’ve rounded up the very best Christmas jumpers for women, Christmas jumpers for kids and of course – men too.

We’ve pulled together a mix of our favourite festive male knits from the likes of Boohoo, H&M and M&S. Plus novelty food and drink jumpers – and some with a familiar face or two – that promise to raise an eyebrow or comment. So with the hard work done – all that’s left to do is add yours to cart now.

Best Christmas jumpers for men:

1. Save the Children’s ‘See the Magic’ Vintage Jumper

We’re kicking off our Christmas Jumper round-up with this Navy Save the Children jumper – the official charity of Christmas Jumper Day 2021. Their sustainable upcycled ‘See the Magic’ vintage sweater is available in sizes S-XL. And as you’re buying with the charity – 100% of the products goes to supporting children across the globe.

VIEW AT SAVE THE CHILDREN | £18

2. ASOS DESIGN Dinosaur Jumper

This adorable festive dinosaur jumper is sure to be a roar-ing success on the day itself. Because not every Christmas jumper has to feature a penguin, snowman or reindeer. Pair with jeans and trainers for a comfy and polished look.

VIEW AT ASOS | £30

3. ‘Rein-Beer’ Neck Festive Jumper

Beer drinkers will get a laugh or two whilst wearing this Brewdolph jumper, courtesy of Debenhams. The acrylic crew neck sweater is not too thin or thick, making it an optimum choice to wear for the office party and throughout Christmas Day dinner.

VIEW AT DEBENHAMS | £20.80

4. Grey Fairisle Pattern Christmas Jumper

Nothing says Christmas like a classic Fair Isle knit – and we’re big fans of this stylish grey one from Next. It’s also made of 80% sustainable cotton and feels lovely to touch. Plus if you’re someone who enjoys those matching Family Christmas pyjamas – then note that this jumper is available for women and kids too.

VIEW AT NEXT | £30

5. Marks and Spencer Penguins Novelty Christmas Jumper

Pick up this penguin jumper for under £20 at trusty Marks and Spencer. Featuring the artic animals in a number of silly skiing and snowboarding poses, it’s a fun and easy-to-wear buy for Christmas Jumper Day 2021.

VIEW AT M&S | £19.50

6. Novelty Greggs Christmas Jumper

Whether it’s their bestselling Greggs steak bake or a cheeky Greggs chicken bake that does it for you. We think you’ll agree this novelty jumper is perfect for fans of the high street bakery chain. Sure to start a conversation or two at lunchtime.

VIEW AT NOT JUST CLOTHING | £34.99

7. Rubber Road Pac Man Sweatshirt

Perfect for the (pac)man in your life. The classic retro game has been given a festive twist for this novelty jumper, in a bold purple print. Pick one up from Sports Direct for under £20.

VIEW AT SPORTS DIRECT | £18

8. Mens Christmas Fairisle Pattern Jumper

If it’s a traditional Christmas jumper you’re after then Next have the goodies. Particularly this cosy Navy knit, which is the perfect blend of novelty and nice thanks to the fair isle pattern and sweet Rudolph faces.

VIEW AT NEXT | £28

9. Rubber Road Batman Sweatshirt

Express your comic alter ego in this fun and festive Batman jumper from Sports Direct. They’ll be no questioning your allegiance come Christmas Jumper day and it’s sure to spark a few water cooler chats on which superhero trumps all. (Father Christmas surely?)

VIEW AT SPORTS DIRECT | £18

10. M&S Dog Novelty Christmas Jumper

It seems that M&S have chosen to showcase man’s best friend in this novelty knit from Marks and Spencer. The cute sheepdog jumper is sure to spread some festive cheer amongst friends. And as it’s M&S you can expect it to be cosy and made of good quality too.

VIEW AT M&S | £19.50

11. Donald Trump Unisex Christmas Jumper

Looking for one of those Christmas jumpers for men that makes a funny statement? This Not on the High Street offering certainly packs a punch with Donald in his Santa hat. And the ‘Christmas Trumper’ line is sure to raise a few smirks. Also available in navy and black.

VIEW AT NOTHS | £32

12. Reindeer Yoke Ecru Crew Jumper

Fair Isle pattern? Tick. Reindeer? Tick. Burton’s Christmas jumper is as classic as it gets. But we’re especially fond of the navy and burgundy hues that stops this from being just another novelty knit. Setting you back just over £20 – this is one of those Christmas jumpers for men you’d be made not to invest in.

VIEW AT DEBENHAMS | £21.00

13. H&M Dark Blue Santa Jumper

This unisex Santa jumper is simple and gets straight to the point and is something of a steal at under £20. Available in sizes XS up to XL.

VIEW AT H&M | £17.99

14. Another Influence Festive Gingerbread Jumper

The tradition of baking Gingerbread houses and their tasty inhabitants at Christmas now extends way past the kitchen. With this fun print by Another Influence at ASOS. The soft knit is a steal at £20 and perfect for those not afraid of making a cheesy statement.

VIEW AT ASOS | £20

15. Stuffed Slogan Christmas Jumper

Setting the tone and priorities for Christmas Day 2021 – this is one of those novelty Christmas jumpers for men that’s bound to receive a few jokes. We reckon it’s also oversized enough to hide that moment when you need to unbutton your jeans too. (You’re welcome).

VIEW AT BOOHOO | £25