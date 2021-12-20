10 tips for a sustainable Christmas: Eco-friendly trees, wrapping paper and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Doing our bit to save the planet is an all-year-round responsibility. This is why we’re ditching bad habits and putting these eco-friendly hacks into practice for a more sustainable Christmas.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the age-old Christmas traditions of trees, crackers and so on. With many of us spending December stocking up on these festive features for a merry and memorable day. Yet the sad reality is that most of these Christmas customs have costly consequences on our environment. Be that deforestation as a result of Christmas tree farming, cards and the big Turkey lunch. Or greenhouse gas emissions stemming from plastic packaging and hideous amounts of food waste.

Alarming figures from Biffa estimate that the UK sends around 100 million rubbish bags to landfill over the festivities. And this doesn’t include the 125,000 tonnes of discarded plastic food wrapping. In a year of COP26 and a recharged effort to combat Climate Change, it’s time to address our own Christmas footprint and do our part for the planet. From shopping sustainable Christmas gifts to renting a Christmas tree – there are plenty of greener options we can follow for a greener Christmas in 2021.

1. Sustainable Christmas tree

WRAP estimates that 160,000 tonnes of Christmas trees are dumped each January. And this has disastrous results on the planet, with the Carbon Trust calculating that each 2-metre fir tree has a carbon footprint of 16kg CO2.

If you can’t do without the real thing this Christmas, then consider renting your tree instead.

There’s companies up and down the country that provide this great sustainable service. From Leicester’s Love a Christmas tree to the London Christmas Tree Rental and Ali & Joe’s in Bristol and Bath. Simply select your tree, have it delivered or collect it, look after it during the festivities and return it in January. The guys behind the initiative will then re-plant your festive fir and return the same one to you in time for Christmas 2022.

If you’re unable to rent then make sure you pick a tree that’s grown locally. Log on to Grown in Britain to find local sellers in your area. You’ll also want to look out for Grown in Britain’s label or a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) seal of approval. As this means the tree was grown following environmental standards.

After use, it’s essential to dispose of it properly. We recommend visiting Recycle Now and finding out where your nearest drop off point is. “‘Real’ trees are recyclable and can be shredded into chippings which are then used locally in parks or woodland areas,” their website states. So you know it’s being used for good and not left to rot.

As for artificial Christmas trees – they’re better off being avoided. The Carbon Trust found that a 2-metre fake fir has a 40kg carbon footprint. Which is over 3 and a half times more than a real tree left in landfill.

If you do buy an artificial Christmas tree it’s important you invest in one that will last past 10 years. This is what the Carbon Trust has calculated as having an equal environmental impact as a responsibly disposed natural tree.

2. Sustainable Christmas tree decorations

Those dainty baubles often come with a shedload of packaging. Especially bubblewrap to keep them in one piece. So is it any wonder that the most sustainable Christmas tree decorations are ones that are homemade?

Cut out the packaging and save the pennies, all whilst putting your crafting skills to the test. You could collect and recycle your loo rolls to make these toilet roll Christmas decorations. Or for something more tempting, we suggest these edible Christmas decorations. Which of course are zero-waste, with family members eating the evidence.

If you’re a fan of biscuit baubles but haven’t the time then consider the Biscuiteers company. Their 12 gingerbread baubles are seriously stylish and have a 3 month shelf life. The accompanying box is also fully recyclable – if you can bare to part with the beautifully designed beauty.

Christmas Decoration Biscuits – £45 | Biscuiteers

Boasting a beautiful Peacock design with stunning Jade and Azure hues. These decorations will certainly look the part on your Christmas tree. Plus they taste great too with a decadent gingerbread flavour. Simply pop them on with the accompanying gold ribbon and enjoy the view (then feast). View Deal

3. Festive Lights

It’s not just the decorations you need to consider for a more sustainable Christmas. Those twinkly lights have environmental consequences too.

Opt for LED lights for your fir as these use less energy without compromising on aesthetic.

Another important note is to make sure you switch off the lights before bed. Not only is this safer (no fire hazard) and cheaper (expensive energy bills) but it’ll also reduce your energy consumption too.

4. Sustainable Christmas Wrapping Paper

According to the Telegraph, 227,000 miles of wrapping paper is used and binned in the UK each Christmas.

Though paper, the problem is that our favourite, fancy decorated rolls are not recyclable because they contain micro-plastics. And as for glitter wrapping? That glitter has a tendency to end up in our oceans, being ingested by animals with deadly consequences.

Go DIY and swap the paper for clothing – otherwise known as a traditional Japanese method called Furoshiki. Or try wrapping with newspaper, fastening with sustainable tape.

Sellotape Zero Plastic Adhesive Tape – £1.99 | John Lewis

The UK’s first compostable tape – this new Sellotape acts to reduce plastic waste by being fully biodegradable & compostable (but with the same stickiness as their Original Golden Sellotape). View Deal

If you are going to use paper, opt for plain brown paper or ones that are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified. We recommend gift wrap by KRAFT as their paper is stylish and naturally biodegradable.

Kraft Trees Village Wrapping Paper (10m) – £8 | Paperchase

This fully biodegradable brown paper boasts a sweet white Christmas tree print to add a little festive fun to your wrapping. That is also better for the planet. Grab 10m of the gift wrap – enough to wrap the whole family’s presents. And remember to recycle after. View Deal

5. Sustainable Christmas Crackers

Crackers contain plastic toys and packaging which makes them another tradition that needs to be overhauled for a sustainable Christmas.

You could save up loo roll and make your own Christmas crackers, filling each one with eco-friendlier items. The paper hats, jokes and plain cardboard exterior are all recyclable. And this DIY option can be re-used and feature more personalised (and useful) cracker presents for recipients.

If you haven’t the time to make them yourself, you could pick up John Lewis’s 100% recyclable fill your own. Or similarly, Tom Brown’s plastic free and fully recyclable crackers come with sweet wooden toys instead. (And are the crackers of choice for the Royal Household).