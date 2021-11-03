Best teenager Christmas jumpers 2021 from SHEIN, Boohoo and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve compiled the best teenager Christmas jumpers – including a great mix of novelty and chic.

It’s safe to say there’s nothing harder than shopping for teens today. And a Christmas jumper is no exception. Which is why we’ve rounded up the very best of the best online and in-stores for those struggling with inspiration.

From a classic Christmas print to festive knits that showcase teen-friendly brands like Playstation and Coca Cola – there’s bound to be a stand-out style they’ll be happy to wear come Christmas Jumper Day 2021. And after you’ve got them sorted, why not shop our best Christmas jumpers for women and Christmas jumpers for kids – so the whole family is successfully kitted out for the season.

Best teenager Christmas jumpers:

1. PlayStation Black Knitted Christmas Jumper

Call off the search! We’ve found the ultimate teenager Christmas jumper for those who love nothing more than gaming 24/7. The Playstation logo and controller symbols are surrounded by festive symbols of deers and snowflakes in this fair isle style. Pick it up at ASDA whilst grabbing your Christmas turkey for 2021. Available in sizes 5-6 years to 15-16 years.

2. H&M Dark Blue Santa Jumper

This unisex Santa jumper is simple and gets straight to the point – perfect for teens in need of a Christmas jumper without all the bells and whistles. Available in sizes XS up to XL it’s a steal at under £20. And we reckon it will go great with black skinny jeans, vans and a beanie hat.

3. Coca Cola Christmas Sweatshirt

The countdown to Christmas isn’t complete without a glimpse of the Coca-Cola trucks in their annual Christmas advert. And we know a few teens that consider the fizzy pop their favourite drink. Which is why we think this sweatshirt will go down wonders. Slightly oversized in style, it will compliment any jeans or leggings. And certainly looks super cosy. Available in sizes XS to XL at Boohoo.

4. John Lewis Christmas Pudding Fair Isle Jumper

For a good old fashioned teenager Christmas jumper, look no further than this classic Christmas pudding and robin jumper. Part of John Lewis’s own branded clothing line you can expect this to be a good quality warm knit. And the nostalgic style means it’s one that won’t ever go out of fashion – meaning at least a good few years wear out of it. Available in sizes 2 to 14 years.

5. Gentleman Alpaca Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweater

There’s a lot to unpack in this Christmas jumper. Lights, snowflakes and trees in a Fair Isle pattern, finished off with a sunglass-wearing alpaca? Not exactly the most conventional of Christmas clothing – but we think teens will love it for it’s quirkiness. Available in sizes S to XXL.

6. Christmas Pattern Asymmetrical Hem Jumper

Shein has become a go-to shopping destination for teen girls – thanks to their stylish clothes at bargain prices. And they’ve certainly delivered the goods with their Christmas Jumper range for 2021. We think the young fashionista in your life will like the asymmetric cut hem and warm autumnal colours of this cosy, oversized knit. Available in sizes S, M and L.

7. Christmas Pattern Drop Shoulder Jumper

This pastel pink novelty Father Christmas knit is one of the cosiest Christmas jumpers in our edit for 2021. Snap it up in a S, M or L at Shein.

8. The Grinch Black Christmas Jumper

Chances are your teen is a fan of the classic family Christmas film How the Grinch Stole Christmas and no doubt watched it a fair few times on VHS whilst growing up. Gift them a nostalgic nod in the form of this knit thats available in sizes S up to XXXL at ASDA.

