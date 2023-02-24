Here's how to get FREE Lego - but you'll need to be quick

Lego-loving kids are for a treat this Saturday. The Entertainer is hosting FREE Make and Take events in 50 stores nationwide, where kids can build their own Lego creations and take them home after the event.

With top billing in our guide to the best toys for six-year-olds (opens in new tab), Lego remains one of the most popular and best-loved toy brands in the world. So the news that youngsters of all ages can get their hands on some FREE Lego this weekend is very welcome indeed.

Finding things to do with kids (opens in new tab) over the weekend can be a challenge, and many of us are keen to avoid costly weekend endeavours due to the ongoing cost of living crisis (opens in new tab). But savvy parents know that cheap and even free things to do with kids are everywhere - you just need to know where to look.

Happily, The Entertainer toy store has made that task even easier this coming weekend. They're flinging open the doors of 50 stores and welcoming kids along to FREE Lego Make and Take sessions.

The Entertainer toy shop invites Lego fans across the UK to visit selected stores this Saturday to build their own model from the bricks provided - and they get to take their creation home absolutely free of charge.

A fun-filled day out that the whole family can enjoy, the exclusive two-hour event offers Lego lovers big and small the chance to get creative with the much-loved sets in-store, while stocks last.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, commented: “Lego Friends provides make-believe play and creative adventures for children around the world, where they can explore their passions with the iconic building bricks, so we’re delighted to be inviting Lego fans to 50 of our stores to take part in this fantastic event!”

The Entertainer’s LEGO Friends Make and Take event will run in 50 UK stores on Saturday 25th February between 2 pm and 4 pm only, so parents are advised to get to their nearest store as close to 2 pm as possible to avoid disappointment.

There's no better free activity to take advantage of this weekend, according to Goodto's Family Editor Stephanie Lowe (opens in new tab) - especially if your youngsters have already fallen in love with Lego.

"The free Make and Take events at The Entertainer are such a brilliant idea," she says. "With lots of parents wanting to spend less money - but still keen to keep the children entertained at the weekend - this a wonderful opportunity. Not only can the whole family enjoy some Lego-building fun together, but you get to add to your toy stash at home without spending a thing!"

Anyone keen to keep the kids busy indoors this Saturday should definitely consider heading to their local branch of The Entertainer. It's well worth getting there early as we predict these events will be super popular.

Visit The Entertainer (opens in new tab) for more information on the events and to find out which local stores are participating.

Lego deals

If you can't make it to your local store this Saturday, we've showcased some great Lego deals that are live right now, below.

(opens in new tab) Pet Clinic was £17.99 now £12.59 | Lego One of the bes toys for four year olds, the 2-story LEGO Friends Pet Clinic comes with a toy scanner plus grooming area and cat scratcher as well as an instrument cabinet stockers with a children’s vet kit.

(opens in new tab) Surfer Beach Fun was £24.99 now £17.49 | Lego (opens in new tab) This feature-packed Lego set is suitable for kids aged six years and over, and comes with everything you need to build a watchtower and surf school with rental store, as well as a toy surfboard and unicorn floatie, plus lots of cute, beach-themed creative kit.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Protection Vehicle, £8.99 | LEGO (opens in new tab) Suitable for youngsters aged 6 years and over, this 90-piece Lego Friends set consists of a rescue ATV, a surfboard, 2 mini-dolls, and 3 animal figures so little ones can have hours of fun helping Emma rescue the baby turtle from the crab.

Other ways to get FREE Lego

Sign up to become a Lego VIP. It's free to join but you have to be aged 18 or over.

Lego VIPs earn points for shopping in LEGO stores and online at LEGO.com and can access members-only discounts and events. They also get early access to buy exclusive sets and receive members-only gifts and monthly promotions.

