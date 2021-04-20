24 easy chicken thigh recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These mouth-watering chicken thigh recipes show there are many delicious ways to make the most of this versatile and inexpensive cut of meat.

We’ve got lots of chicken thighs recipes for you to choose from. Ranging from chicken thigh bakes, chicken curry, chicken and chorizo filo pie as well as Gordon Ramsay’s famous chicken thigh recipe; butter chicken.

There are so many different ways you can cook chicken thighs – you can bake them in a traybake with heaps of vegetables, fry or BBQ them with a tasty chicken marinade, or chop them up to make the most of the juicy meat in a curry.

Due to their tougher flesh, chicken thighs are more suitable for slow cooking and casseroles when compared to chicken breasts and their skin will absorb more flavour and will stop the meat from overcooking. Our handy guide on how long does it take to cook chicken thighs has more information on cooking chicken thighs correctly.

See all of our easy chicken thigh recipes below for more inspiration…

Easy chicken thigh recipes

1. French chicken casserole

Using skin-free, lean thighs means there’s little fat on the meat and we’ve used creme fraiche instead of cream for the sauce too, to cut down on calories. Served up with fluffy mash and plenty of greens.

Get the recipe: French chicken casserole

2. Butter chicken Murg Makhani

Butter chicken or Murg Makhani, is made with chicken thighs marinated in garlic, ginger, and garam masala with a spicy, nutty sauce. Served up with steamed rice or buttery bread this is the ideal alternative to your favourite takeaway.

Get the recipe: Butter chicken Murg Makhani

3. Spanish chicken with beans

This delicious one-pot Spanish chicken with beans cooks the chicken thighs in a rich tomato and spicy chorizo-based sauce adding a lot of flavour to the meat. This recipe takes under 1hr to make and is perfect for feeding a lot of hungry people in one go.

Get the recipe: Spanish chicken with beans

4. Lemon chicken tray bake

One of the quickest and easy ways to cook chicken thighs is to roast them. Marinade your chicken thighs and combine with lemons, potatoes and sprinkle with breadcrumbs to finish – a midweek roast with minimal washing up.

Get the recipe: Lemon chicken tray bake

5. Citrus-roasted chicken



For a tangy (and cheaper) alternative to a big Sunday roast chicken, combine chicken thighs with clementines and a touch of marmalade to make this punchy citrus-roasted chicken.

Get the recipe: Citrus-roasted chicken

6. Teriyaki chicken thighs

Sometimes all chicken thighs need is a little bit of flavour. Give them an Oriental twist with our easy teriyaki chicken thighs recipe.

Get the recipe: Teriyaki chicken thighs

7. Honey roast chicken thighs with quinoa

Quinoa is a filling grain and a healthy alternative to rice or pasta. When combined with juicy peppers in this recipe, it makes a great base for your chicken thighs. All you need to do so is roast them with a little lemon and honey. Healthy and delicious.

Get the recipe: Honey roast chicken thighs with quinoa

8. Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas

A warming casserole full of rich flavours, this mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas is a delicious way to cook your chicken thighs. The cumin, paprika, and coriander bring a lovely Middle-Eastern twist to the dish.

Get the recipe: Mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas

9. Southern-fried chicken

Use chicken thighs or drumsticks (or both) to make this Southern-fried chicken recipe. Coat your chicken thighs with a spiced seasoning to give the skin a crispy, crunchy finish.

Get the recipe: Southern-fried chicken

10. Chilli chicken

Give your chicken thighs a real fiery kick by following this chilli chicken recipe. Marinate your chicken in sticky honey, chilli, and balsamic vinegar sauce and either BBQ or oven-bake.

Get the recipe: Chilli chicken

11. Lemon chicken with tabbouleh

Get a taste of the Middle East by making this lemon chicken with tabbouleh. Push a slice of lemon under the skin of the chicken thighs to get a real burst of tangy flavour.

Get the recipe: Lemon chicken with tabbouleh

12. Chicken and coconut masala

Use chicken thighs in this chicken and coconut masala. Make the curry sauce from scratch for an authentic taste.

Get the recipe: Chicken and coconut masala

13. Farmhouse chicken braise

Why not cook your chicken thighs in a creamy leek sauce? This tasty farmhouse chicken braise does exactly that. Baked in the oven for 40 mins, your chicken thighs have never been so tasty and tender. Serve on a bed of roasted veggies.

Get the recipe: Farmhouse chicken braise

14. Chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings

Need some comfort food? Make a hearty stew using chicken thighs, like this chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings.

Get the recipe: Chicken casserole with herby Cheddar dumplings

15. Chilli chicken and pepper roast

Spice up your night with this chilli chicken and pepper roast. This recipe is the perfect choice if you fancy something different for Sunday lunch. Plus it’s all cooked in one pot too, which means less washing up and more time chilling out with the family. Keep the skin on your chicken thighs in this recipe for added flavour.

Get the recipe: Chilli chicken and pepper roast

16. Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken

Make Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken at home with our easy recipe. Coat your chicken thighs in a fiery rub and smother in rich, tomato herby sauce. Follow our simple step-by-step video above.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay’s butter chicken

17. Sweet chicken with smoked paprika

Got a slow cooker? Combine your chicken thighs with simple paprika, pepper, and tomato sauce and slow-cook for bags of flavour. Prepare Phil Vickery’s sweet chicken with smoked paprika in just 15 mins, then sit back and relax.

Get the recipe: Sweet chicken with smoked paprika

18. Tomato baked chicken

Got pasta sauce in? Use it as a simple sauce in this tomato-baked chicken recipe. Throw in some potatoes, mushrooms, and basil for extra flavour.

Get the recipe: Tomato baked chicken recipe

19. Slimming World chicken tray bake

This family-sized Slimming Word chicken tray bake is so easy to make in one tray and is healthier too, with a few Slimming World-approved tricks.

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s chicken tray bake

20. Baked chicken with potatoes and red onions

Chop up your chicken thighs, brown them in a pan then combine with potatoes, red onions, stock, and white wine and bake. Once you’ve bunged our baked chicken with potatoes and red onions in the oven, you can get on with other jobs (or relaxing) while it’s cooking.

Get the recipe: Baked chicken with potatoes and red onions

21. Ras El Hanout honey chicken thighs

These Morrocan-style Ras El Hanout honey chicken thighs are sweet, smokey, and perfect for cooking on the barbecue. This recipe also comes with a whole-wheat herby couscous side to complete the dish.

Get the recipe: Ras El Hanout honey chicken thighs

22. Chicken and bacon risotto

Chicken and bacon risotto is a quick and easy meal for the whole family. This recipe takes just 40 minutes and is the perfect mid-week option for everyone to enjoy together.

Get the recipe: Chicken and bacon risotto

23. Chinese-style chicken with vegetables and noodles

Combined with classic Chinese flavours like garlic, soy sauce, and spring onions, this quick meal is a real crowd-pleaser. The kids will love all the different colours and you’ll love knowing they’re getting a healthy dinner, packed with vitamins and minerals.

Get the recipe: Chinese-style chicken with vegetables and noodles

24. Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs

Each chicken thigh is infused with the delicious Asian flavours of garlic, ginger, chilli, and sesame, and this dish tastes great served with sticky rice and a sprinkling of spring onions.

Get the recipe: Slow cooker Asian chicken thighs