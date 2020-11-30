Vegan Christmas dinner: Best vegan food from M&S, Sainsburys and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is a time for treating yourself and sharing food with friends and family, and being vegan doesn't mean you have to miss out on festive feasting thanks to these supermarket faves.

From M&S to Sainsbury’s, from Tesco to Aldi, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite vegan Christmas food for 2020 including some mouth-watering vegan desserts, vegan party food and vegan starters too!

If you’re vegan then you might be looking for some vegan Christmas dinner inspo, and we’ve got just the thing. Whether you are a vegan yourself, or have a vegan guest, we’ve got the low-down on how to make your vegan Christmas dinner this year one to remember, for all the right reasons.

The holidays are always such a busy time so we understand if you haven’t got time to make everything from scratch. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite easy vegan Christmas recipes as well as a selection of what the supermarkets are offering this year.

Below you’ll find everything you need to throw a fab free-from dinner – including starters, mains, desserts, and the all-important Christmassy treats. Ready to do some research? Here are our favourite vegan Christmas dinner ideas for 2020…

The best vegan Christmas food for 2020

Aldi vegan Christmas food

Morrisons vegan Christmas food

Sainsbury’s vegan Christmas food

Tesco vegan Christmas food

Waitrose vegan Christmas food

Specially Selected Nut Roast, 390g, £2.99

These individually portioned nut roasts contain roast vegetables and cranberry sauce. They would make a hearty starter but could be served as a main too.

No Turkey Roast, 350g, £2.99



Inside the soya and tofu no turkey is a cranberry, apricot and pumpkin seed stuffing. You can carve just as you would turkey! It’s available from 16 Nov.

Specially Selected Vegan Wreath, 550g, £3.99



This attractive looking handmade vegan pastry wreath is stuffed with a chestnut mushroom, butternut squash and fruit filling. It’s available from 21 Dec.

Plant Menu Vegan No Pigs in Blankets, 280g, £1.99

Yes, Aldi are in on the vegan version of the classic too. Theirs are made from a meat-free pepper and vegan ‘pig’ and a crisp puff pastry blanket. Available to buy from 19 Dec.

Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate & Orange Melt in the Middle Pudding, 470g, £2.49

This will be perfect for all your guests, vegan and not. The vegan chocolate pudding has a hidden orange compote and a rich dark chocolate sauce to finish.

Specially Selected Thai Roses, 170g, £2.99



Brighten up your buffet with these attractive edible roses. They come in two flavours, Yellow and Red Thai. They are handmade and have a delightful little kick of chilli.

Vegan Cocktail Sausages, 200g, £1.49



Made using pea and wheat protein, vegetable couscous and lots of spices and sage these are a nod to the classic Lincolnshire-style flavour. Available from 10 Dec. Try making your own sticky marinade with mustard and maple!

Fusion Vegan Skewers, 240g, £1.99



These colourful skewers are filled with either a Sweet Chilli, Satay or Thai Green Curry mixture.

Let’s Party Vegan Bites, 200g, £1.99



You can choose between a delightful cauliflower or pumpkin flavour.

Plant Menu Vegan Feast Sandwich, £1.69

This plant-based sandwich could even please the meat-eaters out there! It’s made from cranberry and poppyseed bread and filled with a sweet and savoury parsnip fritter with shredded apple, crispy sliced cabbage and juicy sultanas. It’s all topped with crispy fried onions, fresh spinach leaves and a spoonful of cranberry chutney. Tempted?

Moser Roth Gin & Fruit Creams, 90g, £1.49

Thin dark chocolate filled with a variety of creams including Blood Orange Gin, Pink Gin, Elderflower Gin, Sloe Gin, or Strawberry, Orange, Violet and Rose. A perfect way to end a day of feasting or ideal for gifting too.



M&S vegan Christmas food

Merry Christmas Giant Vegetable Roll, 610g, £8

Vegan puff-pastry encases carrot, swede, squash, cranberries and seeds in this plant-based giant roll. Slice into portions to serve as a starter or consider it as a vegan main. In-store from 9 Dec.

Plant Kitchen Mushroom Parfait £5, 175g

Topped with a delicious red onion chutney, this mushroom pate is made with a mix of rehydrated shiitake mushroom and chestnut mushrooms. It’s recommended you take it out of the fridge around 10mins before you want to serve. Spread it on hot crust bread, toast or even crackers.

Plant Kitchen Vegan Festive Wreath £10, 720g

Wow your vegan guests with this cranberry and orange glazed wreath made from roasted mushrooms, chestnuts and pumpkin seeds. It’s instore from 18 Dec.

Plant Kitchen Butternut Almond & Pecan Nut Roast £5, 440g

A go-to for many when cooking for vegans and vegetarians at Christmas, this nut roast contains Bulgur wheat, cannellini beans, roasted butternut squash, dried apricots, almonds, sweetened dried cranberries and pecan nuts. It also comes with a sachet of red wine and thyme gravy to serve. It’s instore now and can be found in the frozen section.

Plant Kitchen Vegan Gravy £3, 350g



Don’t forget to finish off your classic vegan roast dinner this Christmas with a generous helping of gravy. This one from M&S is made with vegetable stock and onions and is in store from 2 Dec.

Plant Kitchen Potato Dauphinoise £3, 400g

Roast potatoes are great, but there’s something special about dauphinoise and they can be time-consuming to prepare from scratch. This version from M&S uses an almond and cashew nut sauce and has a parsley crumb topping. In store from 2 Dec.

Plant Kitchen Cranberry & Orange Stuffing £4, 300g

Brand new for 2020, this mushroom, cranberry, confit red onion and orange stuffing means there isn’t a single item from the classic Christmas dinner that vegans can’t enjoy. In store from 2 Dec.

Plant Kitchen Cauliflower Bake £3, 400g

How can the creamy indulgence of cauliflower cheese be replicated for vegans you might wonder? M&S have used an almond and mustard sauce and a breadcrumb topping – yum!

Perfectly Matured Made Without Christmas Pudding £4, 454g

Not only is this pudding suitable for vegans, it’s also gluten-free. Delicate spices and an abundance of vine fruits are laced with three different types of booze (cider, rum and sherry) for a very jolly finish to your feasting.

Plant Kitchen Chocolate Torte £12, 500g

Picture this, smooth dark chocolate ganache on a crunchy biscuit base finished with a dusting of cocoa powder and snowflake decoration. If that sounds like a bit of you, order online and collect from 22 Dec! This will also be on sale as a two-pack in-store from 18 Dec and will cost £3.50 (140g).

Banging Cauliflower Nuggets £5, 310g

These tasty florets of cauliflower are coated in a spicy batter and come with a sweet, smoky barbecue dipping sauce.

Plant Kitchen 12 Mini No Chicken Kievs £5, 360g

People continue to go crazy for M&S’s no chicken kiev on social media and will no doubt be thrilled about these mini party food versions. They are on sale now in the freezer aisle, so if you’re super keen why not start stocking up!

Plant Kitchen 12 No Duck Spring Rolls & Hoisin Dip £5, 254g

A vegan-friendly twist on the party food classic. This spring rolls are filled with hoisin sauce, shredded vegetables and soya protein. They come with an additional pot of hoisin sauce for extra dipping!

Plant Kitchen 12 No Chorizo Pigs in Duvets £5, 324g

A spicy, vegan twist on the popular festive snack. These cocktail chorizo-style sausages are made from mushroom, red pepper, soya and caramelised onion. The puff pastry that wraps around them is topped with smoked paprika and roasted garlic. They are on sale now and are kept in the frozen section.

Plant Kitchen No Pork Pigs in Duvets £5, 324g

This 12-pack of cocktail-style sausages is similar to the chorizo ones but a little tamer in flavour. They will hit stores from 2 Dec and will be sold in the fresh section.

Plant Kitchen 4 Mince Pies 240g, £2.50

Could it be Christmas without at least one mince pie? These shortcrust pastry pies are filled with M&S’s classic mincemeat and have a sweet dusting to finish.

Vegan Salted Caramel Truffles £5, 125g

Perfect for gifting, or treating yourself, these dark chocolate truffle shells are filled with a soya-based pink Himilayan salted caramel and are dusted with cocoa. In store now.

Made Without Dairy Thins, Caramel & Chocolate £8, 115g

This unique collection of milk alternative and dark chocolates have fruit, caramel and crispy pieces. You wouldn’t know they’re vegan unless we told you!

M&S Vegan Christmas sandwich Plant Kitchen No Turkey Feast £3.50

It’s back for another year! The M&S vegan Christmas sandwich is just like it’s meaty counterpart except it’s all plant based. There is a roasted soya protein ‘meat’ that has been marinated in sage and garlic as well as cranberry chutney to make sure the sandwich is nice and moist. It’s made with soft malted bread and there’s some fresh spinach inside too.

Morrisons vegan Christmas food

Vegan Christmas Star Tarte, 392g, £5

A nice alternative to Wellington’s and nut roasts, this colourful tarte contains sweet potato, parsnip and mushrooms in a creamy sauce made from coconut oil alternative to Cheddar, cream cheese and Mozzarella. It’s finished with dollops of applesauce, festive fruit and seeded crumble and a golden puff pastry star.

No Pigs in Blankets, 270g, £2.50

This 10-pack of herby vegan sausages are wrapped in a smoky ‘no bacon’ rasher. It’s a great plant-based alternative to the classic meaty side.

The Best Vegan Trifle, 800g, £7

This dessert serves around 6-7 people and we’re sure it won’t last long! The bottom layer is a strawberry sauce with boudoir biscuits. This is topped with vanilla custard and whipped vegan cream. It’s hand-finished with a decadent golden shimmer.

Lemon Shimmering Semifreddo, 340g, £4

A fruity and refreshing alternative to a chocolate-based dessert. This sweet treat is made from a light vanilla sponge and is topped with a lemon semifreddo layered with lemon sauce.

The Best Vegetable Tempura Nests With Chilli Dip, 270g, £4

We think these vegetable and coriander tempura nests would be great with a spicy sweet chilli or sriracha dip. In store from 23 Nov.

Tempura No-prawns And No-duck Spring Rolls, 175g, £2 (EACH)

This selection of jackfruit and oyster mushroom ‘no prawns’ and ‘no duck’ spring rolls will make an easy, tasty addition to your party spread and make sure everyone feels included in the festivities.

No-duck

Gingerbread Doughnuts, 5-pack, £0.50

Made in-store by the bakers, each doughnut is hand-filled with the festive flavoured gingerbread filling.



Sainsbury’s vegan Christmas food

Plant Pioneers No Turkey Parcels, £6

Launching on 9 Dec, these individual parcels of turkey-flavoured seitan mean there’s no need to compromise on a vegan Christmas dinner. Also in the parcel is a sage and onion stuffing, all wrapped together in a smoky Vacon rasher.

by Sainsbury’s Mushroom and Chestnut Roast, £3

This could help add variety to your vegan feasting over the festive season and would make a good option for Boxing Day according to the Sainsbury’s team. It’s made with cashews, almonds and pistachios and has a mushroom, squash and spinach base. The roast is seasoned with garlic and thyme and sprinkled with cranberries for a fruity finish. Try serving it with Sainsbury’s port and redcurrant gravy.

Plant Pioneers No Beef Wellington, £3

This no beef wellington has a generous mushroom and spinach duxelle and a boost of flavour thanks to the horseradish.

Plant Pioneers Roasting Potatoes, £2

Sainsbury’s are proud to be selling fully vegan, ready to cook roast potatoes which will achieve the crispy coating thanks to a combination of sunflower oil and vegetable margarine.

Plant Pioneers Cauliflower Bake, £2.50

Vegans no longer have to skip out on cheesy Christmas classics. This dish is made using a coconut-based alternative to cheddar sauce and it’s topped with breadcrumbs, parsley and paprika for extra flavour.

Plant Pioneers Potato Dauphinoise, £2.50

This indulgent classic isn’t often on vegan menus, but now it can be on yours! Thinly sliced potatoes are layered up with garlic, nutmeg, a coconut oil-based alternative to cheddar and soya milk based sauce. It’s topped with crunchy breadcrumbs and parsley for a delicious finish.

Plant Pioneers Chocolate & Salted Caramel Star, £8

This smooth panna cotta style dessert is made using rich Belgian dark chocolate and caramel sauce. It would make a lovely centrepiece that everyone can enjoy!

Plant Pioneers No Fish and Chips, £4

Almost too cute to eat and a nice change from festive classics, these no fish bites are made from lightly battered jackfruit, oyster mushrooms and topped with mushy peas and potato chips. We’re sure they’ll be a hit with the whole family.

by Sainsbury’s Sweet Chilli Cauliflower Bites, £3

Soft cauliflower and potato coated in a sweet, savoury chilli sauce and coated in a light batter. This festive finger food will make entertaining easy.

by Sainsbury’s Sweet & Smoky BBQ Jackfruit Bao Buns, £3.30

No fuss, just naturally vegan. Sainsbury’s are excited to present these soft bao buns filled with pulled jackfruit in a bbq sauce and shredded peppers and onions.

Plant Pioneers No Pork Belly Bites, £4

These might look like pork belly but it’s actually jackfruit and oyster mushroom in a hoisin sauce with a selection of spices. The bites are topped with a spiced coconut layer and finished with a sticky bbq sauce.

FreeFrom Cranberry & Orange Tiffin Bites, £2.25

These delightful little squares may be gluten, egg and milk free but they are certainly not fun free! The tiffin is topped with a cranberry dusted Belgian chocolate square and contains biscuit pieces and sultanas. The perfect accompaniment to a plant-based hot chocolate.

Tesco vegan Christmas food

Plant Chef Festive Nut Roast & Gravy, 460g, £3.50

This isn’t just an average nut roast, this one contains a mix of peanuts and hazelnuts, apricots and cranberries. Plus it comes with a sachet of onion gravy.

Plant Chef Meat-Free Festive Vegan Roast, 476g, £6

Slice this log-shaped centrepiece at the table for the full effect. It’s made from pea protein, caramelised onions and has a sweet merlot red wine glaze for serving. Available from 30 Nov, serves four.

Wicked Kitchen No-Turkey Roast Crown, 500g, £5

Who said vegans can’t have turkey for their main?! This easy-carve no-turkey crown is made from soy and wheat protein and is topped with vegan coconut melt and a sage and onion stuffing crumb. It takes 45mins in the oven to cook and can be carved just like turkey. Recommended serving size is four, available to buy from 23 Nov.

Wicked Kitchen Wellington!, 400g, £7

A no-beef twist on the classic festive wellington, this one is made from pea protein, flaky pastry and there’s even a garlic herb mushroom duxelles. How decadent!

Tesco Vegan Christmas Dinner Box, £35

Save time and stress with this complete vegan Christmas dinner box from Tesco. It serves two and comes in at £17.50 each for a complete Christmas dinner with all the trimmings including sprouts, cranberry sauce, crisp roast potatoes and thyme-roasted carrots. The Wicked Kitchen Wellington described above is the main. There’s even a boozy Christmas pudding made with sultanas, cider and rum, and served with a delicious brandy sauce. Plus, there’s a half bottle of Tesco Champagne for you to toast your dinner with and crackers too- amazing right?

Plant Chef 10 Pigless Blankets, 220g, £2

Cumberland-style pea protein sausages with roasted mushrooms and onions, all wrapped in a vegan pastry. In-store from 23 Nov in the chilled aisle.

Plant Chef 12 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls, 350g, £2

These vegan stuffing balls are made by combining pea protein, vegetable suet and sage and onion. You’ll find them in the chilled aisle from 23 Nov.

Tesco Roasting Roots Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips with Thyme, 600g, £2

Oh so colourful and tasty too, these ready-prepared carrots come with wedges of parsnip and a sprig of thyme.

Red Cabbage with Cranberry Glaze, 380g, £1.50

Hand-harvested bold and crunchy red cabbage served with a sachet of sweet, warming cranberry glaze for drizzling.

Wicked Kitchen Ginger Chai Cake, 720g, £9

Oh so festive, this cake has a ginger-spiced chai tea-soaked base and is hand frosted. It’s finished with cinnamon-sugar dust and topped with caramelised ginger pieces.

Plant Chef BBQ Jackfruit Bon Bons, 216g, £2

Little bite-sized balls of pulled jackfruit in a sweet, smoky barbecue sauce and coated in a crispy crumb. These come frozen and are available to buy now, so why not try them out before Christmas hits!

Plant Chef No Mozzarella Sticks, 10-pack, £3

Just like the real thing but plant-based! Vegan-style cheese in a crispy breadcrumb coating. The Test Kitchen team would recommend serving with a spicy tomato salsa.

Wicked Kitchen No-Chicken Drumettes, 250g, £4

The name gives a big clue as to what to expect. These spicy coated no-chicken bites are a great vegan alternative to classic chicken nuggets!

Wicked Kitchen No-Prawn Firecracker Dippers, 250g, £4

To replace prawns, these spicy bites contain soybean instead. They come with a smoky BBQ sauce.

Tesco Plant Chef Root Veg & Chestnut Wrap, £2.75

This festive spiced wrap is filled with roasted carrots and parsnips, chestnuts, red cabbage and cranberry sauce. It’s brand new for 2020 and can be bought as part of the meal deal.

Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap, £3.00

A vegan pea protein is used to mimic turkey in this festive wrap. It’s joined by parsnips, crisp greens, traditional sage and onion stuffing and a cranberry and creamy vegan gravy mayo. A soft, grilled tortilla encases it all.



Waitrose vegan Christmas food

Breaded Baking Vegan Melts With Redcurrant Relish, 200g, £4

These melt and go gooey just as cheese would but it’s a coconut-based vegan cheese inside! The golden crispy crumb adds a nice texture and there’s a festive relish to serve on the side. Cranberry sauce would also be nice.

Vegan Festive Filo Swirls, 481g, £6.99

Fancy something a little different this Christmas as your vegan main? These filo pastry swirls are a lovely option. They are filled with Moroccan-inspired spiced vegetables with apricots and raisins too.

Vegan Roasted Roots With Carrot & Parsnip Falafel, £3.30

Tuck into a spinach tortilla wrap filled with sweet potato, carrot and parsnip falafel. There’s a cannellini bean and parsnip houmous, braised red cabbage relish and some additional spinach too.

Homemade vegan Christmas food

If you haven’t spotted anything you like from the supermarkets, why not try making your own vegan Christmas feast from scratch. From starters all the way through to mains, we’ve got some delicious recipe inspiration vegans and non-vegans will enjoy!

Vegan Christmas starter

Beetroot, Pomegranate and Parsnip Soup



This deep purple, velvety soup is a winter warmer that will go down a treat with meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike. Everyone else will have so much meat to come that having a lighter soup to start might even be a welcome change.

Vegan Christmas mains

Chestnut Bourgignon Pie.



Most brands of shop-bought puff pastry are suitable for vegans, unless they are the all-butter variety, making pies a perfect choice for a vegan main. This one combines earthy mushrooms with rich wed wine for an indulgent main.

Vegan Christmas sides

Quinoa and Vegetable Stuffing



This is a great stuffing option that is packed with flavour and lighter than traditional stuffing. It will work equally well with vegan mains and with the classic turkey and trimmings, too.

Christmas cabbage



Christmas dinner isn’t complete without some red cabbage, and our boozy cabbage recipe is perfect for a colourful vegetable side with a kick, that is also vegan.

Roast potatoes



Roast potatoes are often cooked in duck or goose fat at Christmas, but our recipe uses olive oil and gives you perfectly crisp roasties every time.

Vegan Christmas puddings

Vegan Christmas Puddings



These vegan puds are made using vegetable suet, and taste just as good as a classic pud. These individual sweet figgy puddings are perfect for when you only have one or two vegans to feed.

Vegan Christmas desserts

Gluten free and dairy free chocolate cake

Christmas is time when everyone likes to indulge and share, so why not bake this gluten free and dairy free cake that everyone can take a slice of! Serve with a coconut-based cream, custard or ice cream to finish it off properly.

Vegan Christmas party food

Party cracker bites



This easy canapé recipe comes with a selection of toppings, and the cucumber and pepper hummus option is vegan friendly.

Christmas Vegan treats

Pistachio Chocolate Bark



Home made gifts add a personal touch, and this chocolate bark is an easy and delicious sweet gift that is perfect for vegans with a sweet tooth! You could adapt this easy recipe and use any nuts or dried fruits you like. Wrap ’em up in some parchment and festive tissue paper and you’ve got a delicious gift ready to go.

Vegan Christmas ingredient swaps

Common ingredient Vegan ingredient Butter Vegan margarine or spread Cream Coconut cream Digestive biscuits Rich tea biscuits Eggs (baking) 1tbsp chia seeds + 1tbsp water Eggs (scambled) Tofu Honey Agave or maple syrup Meat gravy Bisto vegetable granules Milk Nut, oat or soy milk Milk chocolate Dark chocolate

The bottom line is, if you have vegan friends visiting this Christmas – don’t panic! There are plenty of regular food products that you didn’t even realise were vegan. Catering for a vegan doesn’t mean spending a fortune at a fancy health food shop, you can get most things along with your normal supermarket shop. So there you have it, from easy recipes to everyday supermarket items, your vegan Christmas is sorted.

Will you be making a vegan Christmas dinner this year? Let us know in the comments below!