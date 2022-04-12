We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to spark ‘rivalry’ with her grandson Prince Harry this year when she releases her own behind-the-scenes book on royal life.

The Queen is preparing to release her own book with extra chapters on Covid and Prince Philip’s funeral to ‘rival’ Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, reports claim.

Her Majesty has given her closest aide permission to update the book ahead of its release on May 12th.

The Queen is expected to create ‘rivalry’ with her grandson Prince Harry as the pair look set to release ‘tell-all’ books this year.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee and to mark 70 years on the throne she has given her personal assistant, advisor and curator, Angela Kelly permission to re-release an updated version of her book The Other side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe which was first published in 2019.

The updated book will reveal how the royals coped in lockdown, with Prince Philip’s funeral and will also preview the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, who spent lockdown in the US with his wife Meghan and their children – son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, aged nine months, signed a £15m book deal with Random House to publish his own personal memoirs, of which it’s claimed he will ‘go after’ members of the Royal Family.

It’s reported that Harry didn’t warn his dad Prince Charles about the book but now the Queen’s plans to also release a book is set to cause ‘rivalry’ with its behind-the-scenes details.

Revelations have already been made about how the Queen likes her bathtime, and how she does her own make up, but extra chapters will explain how Ms Kelly had to set and cut the 95-year-old monarch’s hair during lockdown.

Katya Shipster, the Harper non-fiction publishing director said that the updated chapters explain the lengths members of the royal household went to protect the Queen during lockdown.

She said, “It tells the story of the royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the royal household went to in order to ensure the safety of the monarch.”

It’s not clear whether the book will detail the Queen’s own health scares, and mobility issues which continue to cause her to cancel some royal engagements.

Her Majesty has only seen Prince Harry a handful of times in recent years – most recently he attended Prince Philip’s funeral last year and flew over to the UK again in July to unveil his mother Princess Diana’s memorial alongside his brother Prince William.

No doubt both books will prove to be an interesting read for any royal fan.