The Queen’s ten great-grandchildren are reportedly what “keeps her going” as the 95-year-old monarch remains determined to stick to her personal motto.

The Queen has reigned for 69 years and this year is a momentous one for the growing Royal Family. With Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announced last week, the monarch is due to welcome another great-grandchild in the autumn and is “delighted” at the news. Princess Beatrice’s baby’s arrival will follow the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child. Whilst earlier this year Princess Eugenie gave birth to August Brooksbank and Zara Tindall welcomed her baby boy, Lucas.

Each new arrival changes the royal line of succession and the monarchy as we know it. Whilst on a personal level, the Queen’s ten great-grandchildren are reportedly what “keeps her going” as she upholds her personal motto.

Writing in The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed: “[S]he is close to them all, mentioning them in her Christmas speeches, in her letters and in conversation. In fact, her family of eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren is what keeps her going.”

Ingrid also revealed that the Queen’s great-grandchildren have an adorable nickname for her, calling her “Gan-Gan”. Whilst the monarch always makes things extra special when they come to visit her.

“She delights in leaving little surprises in their bedrooms when they come to stay”, the royal expert shared.

Meanwhile, according to Ingrid, Her Majesty is, “confident that the future of the monarchy, for which she has worked so hard, is secured not only by her son Prince Charles, but by her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George.”

Some might have expected the Queen to perhaps take a less prominent role following the loss of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. However, this is understood to be very far from the Queen’s intentions.

“‘If I stop, I drop,’ she often quips”, claimed Ingrid, who praised her “extraordinary energy and commitment”.

This year the Queen marked her 95th birthday, just days after Prince Philip’s funeral. Even at this difficult time, Her Majesty thought of others, as she thanked the public for their “support and kindness” in her emotional birthday message.

Though the Queen is still grieving the loss of her beloved husband, the news that two more great-grandchildren will soon be joining her family will likely be a source of great comfort.