The Queen’s decision to announce that Duchess Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King is “driving a wedge” between Prince Harry and William, according to royal experts.

In celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Her Majesty announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla becomes Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen’s decision prompted Charles to pen a tribute to his ‘darling wife’. However, experts warn that the announcement could be “driving a wedge” between his sons, Prince William and Harry, who already have a strained relationship.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told US Weekly that the news will not have helped the situation between the “feuding brothers”.

He explained, “It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling. Then, of course, the Queen’s health and these other considerations are there.”

He continued, “I don’t think it helped with the Queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort and that’s another issue, I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

It was thought that the pair were preparing to “thrash it out” with Prince William said to be sending subtle signs he wanted to mend their relationship with Harry set to make his big return to the UK. Now it seems Camilla’s new role may have thrown a spanner in the works.

The idea of the rift between the Sussexes and The Firm worsening will no doubt worry Prince Charles who is already concerned over Harry’s upcoming memoir. He reportedly fears that Harry will “publicly blame” Camilla for his childhood pain.