Prince Philip thought Harry and Meghan's tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview was ‘madness’ and that ‘nothing good would come of it', according to a royal insider.

Prince Philip sadly died on the 9th of April after undergoing heart surgery and spending a month in hospital earlier this year. He died peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle, after 73 years of marriage with the Queen.

During his stay in hospital, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey sent shockwaves throughout the royal world.

Sources claimed that Prince Philip was not told the full extent of the interview, to protect him while he was recovering.

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told the Daily Mail what Prince Philip truly thought of the interview.

He said, “I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it’.”

He continued, “I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s.”

Gyles also revealed that Prince Philip did not agree with Harry and Meghan stepping back from their royal duties and moving to their new LA home. Gyles said Philip thought it was “not the right thing, either for the country or for themselves,” but he did accept it and said, “It’s his life.”

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, and is self-isolating near to Prince William at Frogmore Cottage, Meghan stayed in the US as she is heavily pregnant and cannot fly.

Sharing a poignant tribute to his grandfather yesterday, Harry noted that he was the ‘master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right ‘til the end’.