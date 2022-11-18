LOWEST EVER PRICE: Vera Wang's Princess perfume is under £20 in the Boots Black Friday sale

Boots Black Friday offers have dropped early and to much excitement - and we've spotted a not-to-be-missed fragrance deal on designer Vera Wang's Princess perfume.

Fragrance is often at the top of many a wish list in the build-up to Christmas - and generally because most of the best perfumes of all time (opens in new tab) often come with a hefty price tag. It's a great way to grab one of your favourite scents as a gift, rather than having to fork out for one yourself or settle for a perfume dupe (opens in new tab) instead. Thankfully though, we've found a fabulous Black Friday Perfume deal (opens in new tab) that means you can actually treat yourself ahead of the big day (or similarly treat someone else without spending over budget).

Down from £60 in the Boots Black Friday perfume sale, you can pick up an 100ml bottle of Vera Wang's Princess perfume for under £20. That's a saving of £40+. We're expecting this to be one deal that won't stick around forever though - so invest now before it's too late.

(opens in new tab) Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette (100ml) - was £60 , now £18.90 at Boots (opens in new tab) The best offer we've seen in the Boots Black Friday perfume sale is this incredible £41.10 saving on Vera Wang's eponymous Princess perfurme. It'll make a great Christmas present for females seeking a fresh, sweet scent!

Vera Wang's Princess perfume is an amber-floral fragrance with a modern and playful twist. There's sharp top notes of water lily, apple, freshly-sweet mandarin and apricot. Plus heart notes of guava and chocolate and base notes of vanilla and amber. Perfect for lovers of a fresh, clean and feminine scent.

We're also big fans of the bottle which comes in a cute pastel lilac hue resembling a heart-shaped diamond. Young, fun and giving off both magical charm and romance vibes.

The Vera Wang fragrance isn't the only hot deal in the Boots Black Friday sale. We've spotted similar discounts to shout about from favoured fragrance brands such as Valentino, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren too.

(opens in new tab) Valentino Voce Viva Eau De Parfum For Women (50ml) - was £83 , now £55.32 at Boots (opens in new tab) A £27.68 saving in this Valentino Black Friday perfume deal! The Italian fashion house fragrance pays tribute to their heritage, with top notes of Italian Bergamot essence and heart notes of Orange Blossom. It's finished off with a creamy vanilla and tonka bean base note.

(opens in new tab) Calvin Klein Eternity Moment (100ml) – Was £73 , Now £28.81 at Boots (opens in new tab) With over 714000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6 stars out of 5 it's easy to see why this floral number is a best seller! Buy today and save a whopping £44!

(opens in new tab) Paco Rabanne Lady Million (50ml) - Was £71, Now £45 at Boots (opens in new tab) With a 4.74 star rating, this is one Black Friday purchase you won't regret - especially with £26 off! A woody floral scent entwined, honey and sexy patchouli. plus the bottle is exquisite!

(opens in new tab) Ralph Lauren Woman (50ml) – Was £74 , Now £45 at Boots (opens in new tab) This floral and woody scent is complemented with a base of opulent sandalwood and a heart of Tuberose, Jasmine and Orange flower, It's a light fragrance, feminine yet packing a powerful punch of opulence in every spray. It's yours with £29 in the Boots Black Friday perfume sale.

Related Black friday features:

Video of the Week