Louise Minchin became the first campmate to make a call home to her family since she entered the jungle and fans are wondering who is Louise Minchin on I’m A Celebrity and who is her husband?

The celebrities took it in turns to pick a wishing well wish from double-sided coins but these coins had a good reward on one side and a bad one on the other and it was the luck of the wishing well which one they received.

David Ginola and Danny Miller won the chance to sleep on the castle floor for the night, Adam Woodyatt and Arlene Phillips won rice and beans in the clink for two and Kadeena Cox and Louise Minchin won a one-minute phone call home, to which Kadeena generously gave it to Louise to take.

And as Louise made the call home to her husband and her children, viewers wondered who is Louise Minchin on I’m A Celeb and who is her husband?

Who is Louise Minchin on I’m A Celebrity?

Louise Minchin is a British journalist and former news presenter on BBC Breakfast. She was born in British Hong Kong and she graduated high school at St. Mary’s School Ascot. She then enrolled at the University of St. Andrews and she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Spanish before heading to the London College of Communication to study Journalism.

She quit BBC Breakfast after 20 years on the sofa so she could take on new challenges like a 13k swim and stop setting her alarm so early.

But before her final day, she was delighted to be setting her 3.45am alarm for the last time, telling her fans, ‘Goodness knows when I will set my alarm for this time again...’

She marked her penultimate day on the breakfast sofa by uploading a selfie of herself with co-host Dan Walker.

She captioned the snap, ‘Good morning, I can’t quite believe it, this is my penultimate sofa selfie. I am taking deep breaths. #BBCBreakfast.’

After she left the show, she was replaced by Sally Nugent and Louise announced she would be bringing out a new book.

And after her time in I’m A Celebrity we’re sure there will be a chapter on that achievement.

Who is Louise Minchin’s husband?

Louise Minchin’s husband is David Minchin who works as a restauranteur. Viewers started to wonder who her husband was after Ant said that Louise won her phone call with Cledwyn and joked that he didn’t realise she was married to him. Louise isn’t married to Cledwyn, she is married to David.

David is CEO at Helium One Ltd as well as being a restauranteur and investor who married Louise on 6th June 1998.

David, 55, is believed to have a degree in geology after graduating from Southampton University in 2004.

The couple has two daughters and lives in a village in Cheshire.

in an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, she revealed, “When BBC Breakfast moved to Salford in 2012, I relocated here from London with my husband David, who’s a restaurateur (this picture’s of our wedding in a church in Hampshire in 1998), and our two daughters.”

Louise and David’s wedding photo stands pride of place on one of the side tables in her living room, next to their cream sofa. Louise wore a flowing white dress with three-quarter sleeves, which she wore with matching heels and a classic bridal veil.

David was pictured wearing a black suit with a white waistcoat as he held up his new wife’s hand and celebrated their nuptials as they emerged from the church which had been decorated with a stunning pink and red flower arch.

Louise has previously spoken fondly of her husband and revealed their joint love of fitness on Decathlon’s The Power of Ten podcast.

She spilled, “Swimming was my thing. And I also love skiing and my husband is a really good skier and I always go skiing with him and it was just like, my gosh, trying to keep up with him, you know, was really hard because he’s very good, very fast, very safe.

“And then there was one point in our relationship when things changed and I’d been doing a lot of spinning. I used to do spin classes and I came down a glacier and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, where is he?'”

She revealed that it was the day their relationship changed.

Louise explained, “[I thought] Oh, my gosh, what’s happened? And I was literally standing there for ages going, ‘Oh, this is so bad. [Has there been] an accident?’ I’ve left him on the mountain.”

Luckily, he arrived moments later, to which Louise said, “He goes, ‘No, you’re just really fast.’ And that was a day that our relationship on the mountain changed.”

David Minchin net worth?

David Minchin has an estimated net worth of £7 million. He started his career as an Exploration Geologist at Rio Tinto from 2004-2005 before working as a minerals geologist at the British Geological Survey between 2005 and 2006.

He then worked as a director of geology at African Minerals Exploration and Development between 2013 and 2018 before moving on as a CEO at Helium One Ltd.

Louise Minchin daughters

Louise Minchin has two daughters called Mia and Scarlett.

Mia Minchin, 19, is the first daughter of Louise and David Minchin and she was born in 2002 and is a student. Scarlett Minchin, 16, is the second daughter of David and Louise Minchin and she was born in 2005.

During Louise’s one-minute phone call home, Mia told her, “You’re doing amazing, so well” and added, “I’m going to cry, you’re making us happy. Keep brushing your hair well done.”

Louise admitted afterward, “I wish I could have talked for hours and hours.”

You can watch Louise’s 60-second conversation with her husband and her daughters in the clip below…

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV nightly at 9pm/9.15pm