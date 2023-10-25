Harper Seven Beckham has her own private retreat in the Beckham family home and every teenager will be insanely jealous

Harper Seven Beckham reportedly has her own £100,000 private treehouse apartment on the Beckham family's Cotswold estate and forget the kids being jealous, we're positively green with envy too!

David and Victoria Beckham's 12-year-old daughter Harper Seven has flourished in the spotlight this year thanks to the ‘celebrity bootcamp’ Victoria has devised to help her become the next ‘it girl’ on social media.

Even before the family released their hit Netflix docuseries Beckham and had everyone asking 'Where is Rebecca Loos now?' and 'Are Gary Neville and David Beckham still friends?,' the family were forever in the public eye and Harper appears to thrive in it. She's been spotted in many of her Dad's Instagram posts sharing 'affectionate' moments with him that leave many fans praising David's relaxed parenting style and, while Victoria has previously revealed she feels 'guilty' that her daughter is ‘missing out’ as older family members move away from home, it's clear that the parents' strict parenting rules are paying off.

The candid insight into the Beckham's family life may have come unexpectedly, but viewers have been loving the behind-the-scenes view. But while many focused on how Victoria Beckham lost her cool while revealing David almost missed their son’s birth and other's were hooked when the pair opened up about the ‘trauma’ the experienced over ‘kidnapping threats’ sent to their newborn son, it was something else that caught our eye.

While cameras panned across the family's luxurious £12m Cotswolds mansion, a smaller but equally enticing treehouse apartment stood out and it's reportedly Harper Seven's private retreat that cost her parents a whopping £100,000 to build!

(Image credit: Andrew Lloyd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The grounds of the mansion were transformed by Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett who the family reportedly tasked with turning the outdoor area into a 'gorgeous, fairytale-inspired garden,' according to The Metro. The brief also included plans to build a 'state-of-the-art dwelling' for the kids to hang out in.

Repots in The Sun claim that the Beckham's always had this treehouse building in mind as they put in planning permission for the building just one year after purchasing their home in 2017. They report that the planning documents show the building is 4.5m x 4.5m in length and width, and 4.275m high so it's home to plenty of space for Harper to chill out in.

As well as looking good, the building was created with environmentally-friendly materials, reports The Metro. They share that the dwelling was constructed using reclaimed timber and boasts a timber shingle roof, as well as a stunning balcony decorated with twinkling fairy lights so the 12-year-old can enjoy the countryside view. The design means the treehouse's staircase is actually built around an old oak tree that was already standing on the property, but does not actually touch the tree so it doesn't impact on its growth or health.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

But while the retreat may have been built to give Harper some privacy, she can always rely on the fact that her dad isn't too far away. That's because, during one episode of the show, he revealed that he loves sitting outdoors and soaking up the 'countryside' landscape visible from their estate grounds.

"I wanted a place where we could escape," he said when speaking about why the family chose the Cotswolds to reside in. "As soon as I get into the countryside... I normally get into my country get-up which I'm not in now. I've got a stick, I walk around, sit out here with a cup of coffee."

If the treehouse wasn't enough luxury with its hefty price tag, Harper can also saunter off to one of the many other offerings in the grounds. The Metro reports that the Beckham's garden is complete with a sauna, plunge pool, swimming pool, gym and football pitch, so there's plenty for her to be getting up to.

