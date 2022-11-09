Are Alexa and Brennon still together and where are they now? Love is Blind season 3

Are Alexa and Brennon still together is the question all Love is Blind fans are asking following the show's final episode.

After episode 10 aired, fans were left asking are Raven and SK still together (opens in new tab) after the pair stopped short of saying 'I do' - and we're all equally as curious to know the fate of the rest of the Love is Blind season 3 cast (opens in new tab). Just like viewers were asking who is still together from Love is Blind season 2 (opens in new tab), it's reached the point in the series when the same question is being asked of the newest contestants.

Alexa and Brennon are another couple that have sparked curiosity, as a preview for the finale suggested Brennon might have got cold feet. Following the final episode, we've done some serious social media stalking to find out everything there is to know about whether Alexa and Brennon are still together.

Are Alexa and Brennon still together?

Things are looking good for Alexa and Brennon, who both said 'I do' at the altar, and revealed in the reunion episode that they're still going strong.

In their wedding vows, Brennon said: "I promise you I will serve you, I will protect you, I will love you, respect you and honour you, from this day until the last," while Alexa said to him, "You make me laugh, you make me think and more than anything else you make me happy, and I can't wait to build the rest of our futures together."



The news that the pair are still together won't come as a surprise to many, as Alexa and Brennon appeared to be one of the stronger couples throughout the show. It wasn't all smooth sailing however, as it soon came to light that the pair had very different ideas of family life. In episode four, Alexa tells Brennon that her family don't hold back, adding, "Even with the kids, [we're like], Stop being such a f***king p****y right now," which appeared to rattle Brennon.

On Instagram, both couples have shared pictures of their time on Love is Blind. Brennon captioned one romantic post (opens in new tab) with "When you can see all the stars deep in the heart of Texas…but you only have eyes for one." Meanwhile, Alexa posted some behind the scenes photos (opens in new tab) from the show, with the caption "Pictures really do say a thousand words. It’s one thing to replay memories in your head and a whole other thing to see them play out on TV. These are some of my most cherished moments. Just two people who found love behind a pod wall and were trying to see if this love would last a lifetime."

What have Alexa and Brennon said since?

In the reunion episode, the pair joked about being pregnant and shared that they're now living together. Alexa also talked about how she didn't really believe she was going to get married when she first went on the show, and that Brennon was the only other person she was interested in while they were in the pods.

Alexa has also shared in an interview with TODAY (opens in new tab) that she feels proud to be the shows first 'curvy' contestant. She said: "From the beginning of everything I just saw more of love for all my curvy ladies and all my Jewish loves from across the globe. I have had support and it's been really, really amazing."

Where is Alexa from Love is Blind now?

Judging by her Instagram, Alexa is still living in Texas, and it looks like she enjoys a night out with her friends, as she's posted several photos of herself in full glam with a cocktail in hand - though now it's safe to assume that a fair few of those photos have been taken on date nights with Brennon.



She's been on holiday recently too, and shared several photos of herself sunbathing in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as a TikTok (opens in new tab) captioned 'disco in the desert', which sees the appearance of fellow Love is Blind cast member Colleen Reed.

Where is Brennon from Love is Blind now?

Brennon is much less active on social media than Alexa, in fact it seems he only really started using his Instagram around the time of filming season 3 of Love is Blind.

From the looks of it, he is also still living in Texas and has posted a few snaps of him hanging out with his friends - with a few appearances from a rather charming cowboy hat too.

But it's his captions that have caught most attention. On a holiday to Mexico last year, he wrote under a photo of himself lying on the beach "Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet a** beach," leading several of his followers to speculate that it was Alexa coming up with them.

