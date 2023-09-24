Kate Middleton reveals Princess Charlotte has nailed this tricky skill - and she used to be able to do it too
We’re impressed!
Kate Middleton has revealed that Princess Charlotte 'likes to' perform a tricky gymnastics skill at home and shared that she used to be able to do it when she was 'a little girl.'
- Princess Charlotte can 'perform the splits,' Kate Middleton has revealed.
- The Princess of Wales also revealed that she used to do the difficult gymnastics trick but now will 'have to keep practising' if she wants to do it again.
- In other royal news, Prince George set to face daunting travel restrictions as he grows up.
Kate Middleton may have skipped the important New York visit with her husband Prince William, but she's still been attending lots of royal engagements while he's across the Atlantic.
In fact, we've seen a lot of the Royal Family lately, with Meghan Markle revealing a relatable parenting struggle during her Invictus Games appearance, Kate Middleton discovering a ‘healthy’ food hack she wants to try with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis while visiting a forest school programme, Prince Harry showing off how he uses ‘humour and kindness’ to interact with children just like his mother Princess Diana, and The Royal Family appearing on fellow relative Mike Tindall's podcast.
And with each engagement we seem to learn something new about the royals that shows us all they're not all that dissimilar from any other family. Kate's recent visit to Aberavon Leisure Centre in Port Talbot, Wales, was no different as she revealed the tricky skill that Princess Charlotte, who sits third in the royal line of succession and is set to recieve a new royal title when her dad becomes King, has perfected.
The Mirror reports that Kate was chatting with a group of children during their gymnastics lesson at the centre in Wales and asked them about their favourite tricks to perform.
She was heard asking the group, "Can you perform the splits? I was able to do it when I was little, but I’ll have to keep practising now."
As on of the girls gave a quick demonstration of the splits, Kate told her, "My little girl [Charlotte] likes to do that too."
Eight-year-old Charlotte has revealed her love for gymnastics before, most publically during her appearance at last year's Commonwealth Games in August. After speaking to the royal youngster during her visit, SportsAid boss Tim Lawler revealed, "She really, really loved seeing the swimming, but she's interested in the gymnastics.
"While they're trying lots of different sports at home, when I asked her about sport she answered very easily and said, 'It's gymnastics that I like'."
The youngster's interest in sports is no surprise with both of her parents not only having a keen interest in many different sports, but also sharing a love for all things competitive.
It's previously been reported that Charlotte has 'inherited' Kate’s love of sport, her confidence, and her competitiveness while her and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, are being taught how to be 'losers' by their Dad despite, or perhaps because of, their competitive nature towards sports.
But while Kate has handed down her love of sports to her daughter, she has shared that Charlotte actually does more sports than she did as there are now more opportunities for girls to get involved with games at school.
Speaking on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast earlier this month, Kate said, "It's really great seeing some of the girls playing these team sports now,. Rugby and football weren't school sports when I was growing up so it's really great. Charlotte's playing both sports now.
"And it's really good to see youngsters, particularly girls, playing these types of sports now, and cricket. And hopefully they're the team sports you can play after school."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
