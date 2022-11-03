Selena Gomez My Mind & Me: Release date and where to watch the singer’s documentary

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez has suffered a tumultuous few years, and now lays everything bare in a new documentary covering her chronic illness and mental health.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me begins by depicting a young Gomez as she prepares for a world tour, emerging from her wholesome Disney image into something more grown up. From the relaxed beginning following an excited performer preparing for a series of packed shows, the film cuts to news the tour was cut short, and Gomez admitted to a psychiatric facility. The remainder of the documentary - directed by Alek Keshishian, the man behind the 1991 Madonna film Truth or Dare - deals with the star’s chronic health conditions, complicated love life, and diagnosis of a serious mental health disorder. Read on for the release date and how to watch the documentary, that brings the realities of fame and mental health into sharp focus.

Selena Gomez My Mind & Me is set to release in the UK and globally, on November 4, 2022.

Gomez spoke to Vogue (opens in new tab) about the personal impact of laying herself bare in the documentary, and her feelings about the possible aftermath. She said “I definitely want to go into hiding after this comes out. I had to separate myself from it and understand what I felt the movie was going to be for other people. So I’m kind of sacrificing myself”.

She continued “You know, I love my job, but at the end of the day, I do want to be impactful in some way. And if that’s by sharing a part of myself that isn’t necessarily pretty and put together, there are hopefully people that can look at that and think: Oh, maybe I feel this way, or, I didn’t know that you could get this kind of help”.

Where can I watch Selena Gomez My Mind & Me?

Selena Gomez My Mind & Me is available to watch exclusively on Apple TV+.

The official documentary synopsis reads “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light”.

Apple TV+ is free for 3 months when an Apple device is purchased, as long as the offer is redeemed within 90 days. For those who haven’t recently purchased an Apple product, a free 7 day trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab) is available, followed by a monthly cost of £4.99 per month when the trial comes to an end.

Why did Selena Gomez become famous?

Selena Gomez was found by Disney during a nationwide search for talent in 2004, leading to her first major role in Barney & Friends at the age of 10.

She really came to widespread prominence with the lead role of Alex Russo in The Wizards of Waverly Place, which premiered in 2007. The show quickly became one of Disney’s most popular series, and Gomez subsequently relocated to Los Angeles when it became clear her career in the industry was taking off. At the age of 16, Gomez had a record deal with Hollywood Records, and by 2008 had formed her own production company- July Moon Productions.

Gomez has worked steadily in singing, performing, and acting, since she broke onto the scene at the age of 10. She has been nominated for - and won - multitudes of awards spanning multiple industries. She is also known for her philanthropic work for many causes, particularly mental health awareness, LGBT rights, and female reproductive rights, among many more.

How old is Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez is currently 30-years-old, and was born on July 22, 1992.

In an Instagram post shared just a few days after her 30th birthday, the star reflected on her milestone birthday and her twenties. She wrote “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way”.

She continued “I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

Is Selena Gomez in a relationship?

Although Selena Gomez is famed for her on/off romance with Justin Bieber, it is widely reported she’s currently single.

According to Entertainment Today (opens in new tab) the star is definitely single, with a source saying “Selena isn't dating anyone specific at this time. She is more open to love, but she is also very much focused on herself and her work right now. She's in a very healthy place. She is feeling fantastic and very mentally, physically and emotionally healthy”.

Gomez’s first high profile romance was in 2008 with Nick Jonas, followed by a brief romance with Taylor Lautner in 2009. In 2011, it was announced she was in a relationship with Justin Bieber. Although the pair split in 2012, they were to spend the following six years in one of the highest profile on again/off again relationships the celebrity world has ever seen.

In 2015, Gomez collaborated with DJ and record producer Zedd. Speaking on a New Zealand radio show later that year, the star admitted “I adore Zedd a lot, and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice”, although the relationship didn’t last. In early 2017, Gomez began a relationship with The Weeknd, with the two appearing together at several high profile events such as the Met Gala. However in October that year the pair split, and it wasn’t long before things were on again with Justin Bieber.

When the couple again split in March 2018, Bieber was in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin by May, and in July of the same year the couple got engaged - they were married the following September. The latest man in Gomez’s life was Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino. Although she never publicly confirmed a relationship, the pair holidayed together and had rumours surrounding romance between them, dating back to 2019.

