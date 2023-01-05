Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?
You can visit the location in real life!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As the fifth series arrives on screens, many want to know where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed.
We Brits are no strangers to shows that champion individuals and their incredible talents and skills set. Be it the beloved Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) or the clever cast on The Repair Shop - and it's new show Make It At Market (opens in new tab) - there's nothing more pleasing than seeing a creation come together.
That being said, it's not just the craft in these shows that catch people's attention, with many being equally struck by the stunning old buildings and natural landscapes where the series is shot. We've delved into the filming location details of The Great Pottery Throw Down - from where it's based to whether you can pay the place a visit in real life.
Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?
The Great Pottery Throw Down is filmed at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in 2023, based in the village of Longton, Stoke-on-Trent. Built in the 18th century, the Grade II-listed building has been operating as a museum since 1974.
Originally purchased and built by the Shelley brothers - Michael and Thomas - the site was later bought by a family who are thought to have given the place it's name today. It's believed that the sale went ahead when William Gladstone was Prime Minister, thus Gladstone was decided upon as a nod to the state leader.
Over the years the pottery factory has faced uncertainty, but it's future was permanently set in the 1970s when local man Derek Johnson donated it to the Staffordshire Pottery Industry Preservation Trust - allowing it to become a museum.
Today the place is run by Stoke-on-Trent city council. Stoke-on-Trent Live have reported (opens in new tab) that the council wants the venue to be used for more upcoming film and television projects. In addition to The Great Pottery Throw Down, the site was also the location for Clarice Cliff biopic The Colour Room, starring Bridgerton (opens in new tab) star Phoebe Dynevor. Over the last few decades it's also been the set for Doctor Who (opens in new tab), Blue Peter and Most Haunted.
Can you visit The Great Pottery Throw Down filming location?
The Gladstone museum is currently closed until Saturday 1 April 2023, but after this date you are able to visit The Great Pottery Throw Down filming location in real life.
Seasonal opening times is credited as the reason why the museum shuts from the end of October to the end of March.
The site is open to visitors Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Adult tickets will set you back £7.75, whilst a child's ticket costs £5.40. Though there are also family and concession options, plus an annual membership is available if you live closeby and think you'll make multiple visits.
A post shared by Gladstone Pottery Museum (@gladstonepottery) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Where was The Great British Sewing Bee filmed before 2023?
Previously, The Great British Sewing Bee was filmed at Middleport Pottery - also in Stoke-on-Trent. The first few series were based here, but the show moved to a new location in 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic.
The factory - built in the 19th century - can be found on Port Street, in the town of Burslem. Members of the public can pay £11 for a tour of Middleport Potter (opens in new tab), learning about the history and production of ceramics.
Similarly you can purchase a Middleport Pottery Heritage Trail Admission (opens in new tab) for £7. Just opened in Summer 2022, it explores the unique heritage of Middleport Pottery, including new 'How we lived at Harper Street'.
Posted by MiddleportPottery on
When is The Great Pottery Throw Down back?
The Great Pottery Throw Down returns to Channel 4 at 7:45pm on Sunday 8 January 2023. The show will run for 1 hour and 15 minutes, ending at 9pm.
Siobhan McSweeney returns as full-time host, alongside judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller. They'll be assessing 12 brand new contenders who thinks they have what it takes to be named Potter of the Week and more importantly The Great Pottery Throw Down winner in 2023.
Meet the potters with a licence to kiln.The Great Pottery Throw Down starts Sunday 8th January at 7.45pm on @Channel4. #potterythrowdown pic.twitter.com/MtBCx1vh12December 30, 2022
Related Channel 4 features:
- How many episodes of The Light in the Hall are there and is there a season 2? (opens in new tab)
- Where is The Light in The Hall filmed? Locations in Wales featured in the Channel 4 murder mystery drama (opens in new tab)
- I Am Ruth: Kate Winslet and real-life daughter Mia Threapleton put mental health front and centre in Channel 4 drama (opens in new tab)
- Vardy v Rooney: A courtroom drama: Channel 4 air date and cast confirmed (opens in new tab)
- Who is Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet’s daughter, and what has she been in before? (opens in new tab)
- Jews Don’t Count: Which celebrities will appear, and everything else you need to know about the David Baddiel Channel 4 documentary (opens in new tab)
- Why is Escape to the Chateau ending? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Emily Stedman is the Features Editor for GoodTo covering all things TV, entertainment, royal, lifestyle, health and wellbeing. Boasting an encyclopaedic knowledge on all things TV, celebrity and royals, career highlights include working at HELLO! Magazine and as a royal researcher to Diana biographer Andrew Morton on his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. In her spare time, Emily can be found eating her way around London, swimming at her local Lido or curled up on the sofa binging the next best Netflix show.
-
-
Loose Women receives Ofcom complaints after Katie Piper calls Gothic Baby nursery 'toxic'
Katie Piper has been criticized by Loose Women fans for judging an American mom's darker tastes in nursery furnishings
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Adele sparks health fears by telling fans about her ‘really bad’ symptoms during Las Vegas gig
Adele has opened up on suffering from sciatica as she details its toll on her life...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is The Light in The Hall based on a true story? Inspiration behind the Channel 4 murder drama
The Light in The Hall true story is something viewers of the compelling murder mystery have been asking about - we reveal the inspiration behind the script.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Light in The Hall filmed? Locations in Wales featured in the Channel 4 murder mystery drama
The Light in The Hall filmed in some beautiful Welsh locations, leaving viewers asking exactly where to find them. We delve into where the drama was shot.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
How many episodes of The Light in the Hall are there and is there a season 2?
Those watching along on Channel 4 want to know how many episodes of The Light in the Hall there are and what is known of a season 2.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
When does Dancing on Ice 2023 start? Confirmed start date and celebrity line-up for the ITV show
Dancing on Ice is back for a new season and here's when it will return and who's competing.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Apprentice 2023 candidates: Meet the hopefuls looking for an investment from Lord Sugar
The Apprentice 2023 candidates have been announced! Meet the entrepreneurs hoping to catch the business eye of Lord Sugar and skyrocket their businesses.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is Richard Osman married to? All you need to know about the House of Games host's new wife
Richard Osman married his new wife last year!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where was Matilda the Musical filmed? Filming locations of Netflix film
Audiences watching the new Roald Dahl adaptation want to know where was Matilda the Musical filmed - including the filming locations of the school and Miss Honey's house.
By Emily Stedman • Published