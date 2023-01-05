As the fifth series arrives on screens, many want to know where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed.

We Brits are no strangers to shows that champion individuals and their incredible talents and skills set. Be it the beloved Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab) or the clever cast on The Repair Shop - and it's new show Make It At Market (opens in new tab) - there's nothing more pleasing than seeing a creation come together.

That being said, it's not just the craft in these shows that catch people's attention, with many being equally struck by the stunning old buildings and natural landscapes where the series is shot. We've delved into the filming location details of The Great Pottery Throw Down - from where it's based to whether you can pay the place a visit in real life.

Where is The Great Pottery Throw Down filmed?

The Great Pottery Throw Down is filmed at the Gladstone Pottery Museum in 2023, based in the village of Longton, Stoke-on-Trent. Built in the 18th century, the Grade II-listed building has been operating as a museum since 1974.

Originally purchased and built by the Shelley brothers - Michael and Thomas - the site was later bought by a family who are thought to have given the place it's name today. It's believed that the sale went ahead when William Gladstone was Prime Minister, thus Gladstone was decided upon as a nod to the state leader.

Over the years the pottery factory has faced uncertainty, but it's future was permanently set in the 1970s when local man Derek Johnson donated it to the Staffordshire Pottery Industry Preservation Trust - allowing it to become a museum.

Today the place is run by Stoke-on-Trent city council. Stoke-on-Trent Live have reported (opens in new tab) that the council wants the venue to be used for more upcoming film and television projects. In addition to The Great Pottery Throw Down, the site was also the location for Clarice Cliff biopic The Colour Room, starring Bridgerton (opens in new tab) star Phoebe Dynevor. Over the last few decades it's also been the set for Doctor Who (opens in new tab), Blue Peter and Most Haunted.

Can you visit The Great Pottery Throw Down filming location?

The Gladstone museum is currently closed until Saturday 1 April 2023, but after this date you are able to visit The Great Pottery Throw Down filming location in real life.

Seasonal opening times is credited as the reason why the museum shuts from the end of October to the end of March.

The site is open to visitors Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Adult tickets will set you back £7.75, whilst a child's ticket costs £5.40. Though there are also family and concession options, plus an annual membership is available if you live closeby and think you'll make multiple visits.

Where was The Great British Sewing Bee filmed before 2023?

Previously, The Great British Sewing Bee was filmed at Middleport Pottery - also in Stoke-on-Trent. The first few series were based here, but the show moved to a new location in 2022 following the coronavirus pandemic.

The factory - built in the 19th century - can be found on Port Street, in the town of Burslem. Members of the public can pay £11 for a tour of Middleport Potter (opens in new tab), learning about the history and production of ceramics.

Similarly you can purchase a Middleport Pottery Heritage Trail Admission (opens in new tab) for £7. Just opened in Summer 2022, it explores the unique heritage of Middleport Pottery, including new 'How we lived at Harper Street'.

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down back?

The Great Pottery Throw Down returns to Channel 4 at 7:45pm on Sunday 8 January 2023. The show will run for 1 hour and 15 minutes, ending at 9pm.

Siobhan McSweeney returns as full-time host, alongside judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller. They'll be assessing 12 brand new contenders who thinks they have what it takes to be named Potter of the Week and more importantly The Great Pottery Throw Down winner in 2023.

The Great Pottery Throw Down starts Sunday 8th January at 7.45pm on Channel 4.

