15 easy paper crafts to cut, stick and hang with the kids
Easy paper crafts are a great way to work on fine motor skills with the kids - all that cutting is good for the hand muscles
Easy paper crafts are the go-to especially if you’re not a craft-loving parent, or you don’t have fancy-pants crafting materials at home. Paper is easy as there is no skill required.
We know that as a parent, you are a relentless researcher. First off, it will be the best travel strollers, then things to do with toddlers, followed by - at the teenage stage - the best dad jokes - parents research, a lot. You probably researched this paper craft after you saw it on Instagram or your kid's nursery mentioned how much they liked crafting. Well, we're here to make researching that bit easier for you.
Editor's note
These easy paper crafts are doable for ages 2 years and up. The images we share are just for visual guidance, they're not an 'end result'. Set your kids up to succeed and forget about the aim of perfection. Crafts are all about fun, fine motor skills, and encouraging hand/eye coordination.
Paper crafts are so easy toddlers can get involved too, it's also a super cheap and creative activity and an excellent way to encourage children to express themselves and develop their fine motor skills. Mum-of-two, Jas tells us; "The great thing about paper is it’s readily available in any shop and throughout the year. There are ideas for all seasons from winter paper snowflakes, Valentines' hearts to Christmas decs. All I need are a few extra bits and pieces such as some good paper glue, scissors, and paint and you are good to go. My kids love it."
Here are 15 of the easiest paper crafts you can try with your kids today....
Easy paper crafts - ideas to get you crafting
Half the battle of crafts is getting your kids interested in it. Mum-of-two and author of Five Minute Mum, Daisy Upton tells us her top tip; "Let the kids come to you." It's that simple and that tricky all in one. She adds; "You set up the activity while they are busy or napping, and then when ready you start to play with it yourself. Then, when they show interest you casually say 'Want to try it too?' It works every time."
So, before you get started on these so-simple paper crafts, here's what you need to get started:
- Paper
- Scissors
- Glue
- Paint
- Overalls/apron
Remember to try and take a step back, you're only job is to keep them safe, their job is to make mistakes, have fun, and give it a go. It doesn't need to be perfect for them to be learning from it.
When you do the cutting, painting, and gluing for them, all you do is show them that you can do it better. In cases where you have to give them a helping hand, say something along the lines of 'I'll show you so that you can learn. I had to practice lots to be able to do this.' This honest admission puts you on the team of your little one, you're helping not doing for them.
Mum Dionne tells us how hard this was for her; "At one stage I had to physically sit on my hands, and just narrate what I was watching, I found it so hard, my kid was so slow with it all. But, he got the hang of it, and his face when he did it ALL by himself, was just beaming."
1. Paper dinosaur
You will need:
- Paper plate
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Glue
- Toilet roll
- Acrylic paint
- Paint brush
- Wiggle eyes
Most kids love dinos and will go through the T-rex stage... this easy craft is made from available household objects like toilet rolls and paper plates. Copy our design to start with, then branch out to fan favourites like the T-rex or a triceratops.
- Get the method: How to make a paper dinosaur
2. Paper plate sunshine
You will need:
- 1 yellow paper plate
- 1 yellow A4 paper
- 1 orange A4 paper
- 1 red A4paper
- 1 pair of googly eyes
- 1 red felt pen
- 1 black felt pen
- Red paint
- Round sponge brush
- Scissors
- Glue stick
Paper plates are so easy to craft with - and when you want to buy 12 for a party the minimum you can get is 100 per pack, so there are always loads left over, well here's your chance to recycle them. Cheap to do, you'll just need some yellow paint and coloured card to construct.
- Get the method: How to make a paper-plate sun
3. Paper cactus
You will need:
- Cacti templates (download here) or freehand draw
- Green card, in different shades
- Glue stick
- Pencil
- Scissors
- White paint pen
- Pink tissue paper
For a Western-themed afternoon, this craft has you covered. Grab some tissue paper, a card and glue, and a pot plant if this is how you choose to display them. The best thing is they won’t need watering or any attention, unlike traditional house plants!
- Get the method: Fun 3D cactus craft
4. Paper Fans
You will need:
- Patterned gift wrap
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Craft knife
- Thin wire
- Scissors
- Double sided tape
- Lollipop sticks
- String
These paper fans make gorgeous decorations for a kid's room. Made from patterned paper and a lollipop stick, they're also one of the cheapest crafts for kids in our round-up.
- Get the method: How to make pretty paper fans
5. Dream catchers
You will need:
- 2 paper plates (painted if you fancy)
- Smaller side plate
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Glue
- Hole Punch
- Yarn
- Beads
- Feathers
Say goodbye to nightmares with these darling little dreamcatchers. Once complete, you can hang them anywhere around the house, but we recommend placing them above your child's bed for a restful night's sleep. Who knows, maybe they will just do the trick.
- Get the method: How to make dreamcatchers
6. Paper rainbow
You will need:
- Paper plates
- Yellow paint
- Paintbrush
- Yellow and orange paper or card
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Rainbow tissue paper
- Pritt stick or PVA glue
- Pink colouring pencil
- Black felt tip pen
- Ribbon
- Washi tape
These rainbow sun and cloud paper plate crafts are great to string up in the window of your home to send a positive happy vibe to passersby.
- Get the method: How to turn a paper plate into a rainbow
7. Paper hats
You will need:
- A4 paper in your choice of pattern or colour
- Patience
Crafting doesn't get any easier than these quirky paper hats, which can be made using anything from old newspapers to leftover wrapping paper. They're great for incorporating into games and the origami process develops key hand-eye coordination and concentration skills.
- Get the method: How to make a paper hat
8. Paper jellyfish
You will need:
- Paper bowls
- Spotty tissue paper
- PVA glue
- Paint brush
- Sheer ribbons
- Wiggle eyes
- Skewer
- String
The video is less than 2 minutes and will really help you along the way with these jolly crafts. They make for a great bedroom decoration when hung above a bed, or from a curtain pole. If you don't fancy forking out for googly eyes, the eyes can be drawn on instead.
- Get the method: How to make a jellyfish
9. Paper guns that shoot
You will need:
- A4 paper in your choice of pattern or colour
- Scissors
- Rubber band
Follow our easy tutorial to create a gun from paper that actually shoots out counters.
- Get the method: How to make a paper gun that shoots
10. Paper rainbow streamers
You will need:
- Toilet roll tube
- Blue paint
- White paper
- Pritt stick
- Twine or string
- Rainbow tissue paper
- Scissors
- Hole punch
- Old newspaper
With this simple tutorial, create rainbow streamers by transforming a toilet roll tube into a fun toy that kids of all ages will love. Once finished, hang them outside to watch the streamers really come alive.
- Get the method: How to make rainbow streamers
11. Paper chatterbox
You will need:
- A4 piece of paper
- Colouring pens or pencils
- Scissors
Ah, a playground favourite, this classic paper game is easy to create at home with children. Be as creative as you like with your favourite colours and imaginative fortunes to predict for one another.
- Get the method: How to make chatterboxes
12. Paper tie
You will need:
- A4 coloured card
- Pencil
- Hole punch
- Ribbon
- Scissors
- Felt tip pens or colouring pencils
Make a fun paper tie for Dad to wear on Father’s Day with this novelty craft project. Decorated in dad’s favourite colours or with a message of love, he’ll be proud to show off his kid’s creation.
- Get the method: How to make a paper tie
13. Paper boat
You will need:
- Broadsheet newspaper
- Wallpaper scraps
- Bamboo skewers
- Strong glue
- String
- Spot and stripe washi tapes
This 3-minute long video will not only be helpful but it will completely engage your kids into getting started on this fun craft.
- Get the method: How to make a paper boat
14. Paper masks
You will need:
- Paper plate
- Brown paint
- Paintbrush
- Brown card
- White card
- Black felt tip
- Paper straw
- Scissors
- Pritt stick
This crafting project will help keep your kids occupied for a whole afternoon (we hope) as they can play dress-up with their makes afterward.
- Get the method: How to make paper plate masks
15. Paper mache
You will need:
- Newspaper
- Plain flour
- Water
- Salt
- Table covering
- Emulsion paint
- Vaseline
- Paintbrush
Paper mache creates three-dimensional projects by combining paper with strong glue and drying it into a sturdy shell. It also takes the form of whichever object you've used to shape it when wet. And paper mache can easily be decorated or painted in any way you fancy.
- Get the method: How to paper mache
If you've exhausted the crafts and are now looking for other things to keep the kids entertained, scroll through our top Netflix movies for kids, our best money games for kids, or maybe they fancy baking up a storm - we have clever colour in cupcakes too.
