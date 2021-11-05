We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The most popular toys of the year have been revealed.

If you’re on the hunt for the top Christmas toys or inspiration for your Christmas Eve boxes, the most searched for and most popular toys of the year have been unveiled to help surprise your little ones on December 25th.

According to For-sale.co.uk, who have analysed search data on brands and toys, LEGO was the most searched and in-demand toy this year, meaning it’s a guaranteed winner for Christmas.

1. LEGO

LEGO toys had over 76 million searches, and it’s not really surprising since there are so many to choose from. You can buy Harry Potter-themed sets with all your kid’s favourite characters, and Star War Sets to build the Death Star or X-wings and so much more.

Amazon, LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower | £66.98

The perfect gift for any HP fan! This set is compatible with both the Whomping Willow set and Great Hall set and comes with eight Minifigures! Including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Fleur, Cedric, Viktor, Dumbledore, and Madame Maxime View on Amazon

Amazon, LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Thor Mech Armour set | £8.99

You can also snap up smaller sets, you’ll find one for all the Marvel Characters and so many more from popular film franchises. This set includes a buildable robot with movable limbs, an opening cockpit with Minifigure of Thor, and a super-sized hammer that fits in its gripping hand – perfect for a Marvel fan! View on Amazon

2. Barbie

In the second spot on our list of the most popular toys of 2021 is the iconic Barbie doll – with 45 million searches online throughout the year.

If your child is a Barbie collector, it won’t be hard to find a Barbie, car, or house that they don’t have yet. And right now Amazon has great deals on both the Barbie Houses and Barbie dolls.

Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet Doll and Accessory – £38.99 £28.85

You can never go wrong with a Barbie if your little one is a dolly fan. Barbie’s have been a sell-out toy since the 50s and their popularity is bigger than ever! With so many dolls plus fun accessories, like cars, houses, and outfits to choose from, stocking stuffing is easy. View on Amazon

3. Nintendo

Nintendo consoles were also high on the list, with over 30 million searches. You can buy the full Nintendo console which allows for multiplayer, or the Switch Lite which is the perfect gift for any gamer in your family.

The first-ever Nintendo console came out in 1983, and ever since the consoles have been the ultimate must-have. What better time to introduce Nintendo to the next generation of gamers than at Christmas?

Amazon, Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral | £209 £197.62

You can find the Switch Lite in a range of colors including black, blue, and yellow, and a huge range of games that the family will love. There’s also a huge choice of games, including Pokemon and Animal Crossing. View on Amazon

4. Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Dolls have also been huge this year, probably because you can find one for almost every character – resulting in 25.1 million searches.

Whether your kids love Marvel or Anime, you can find a figure they’ll love – plus they’re so cute!

Amazon, Funko Pop! Batman 11496 “DC Classic Batman” Figure | £12.99

Funko POP! collectibles are all the rage right now! You can find one of all your favorite Movie and TV characters and are the perfect gift for any collector. View on Amazon

5. Squishmallows

Squishmallows have also been very popular this year, with 24.6 million searches.

The adorable soft toys come with equally soft accessories to ‘squish’ the toys into. If you have an animal lover in your family – these cute Squishmallows will go down very well on Christmas day.

Squishville by Squashmallows Picnic Set | £11.99

These adorable squishy toys are great value for money. In this set, you get a Squishy animal and two accessories! They’re all the rage right now for animal lovers and cuddly-toy fans! View on Amazon

6. Beyblades

Beyblades have made a comeback this year, with over 20 million searches.

They are great for the whole family to play with and you can find great savings on them on Amazon.

Beyblade Burst Evolution Dual – £14.99

Beyblades are a classic, any 90s kid will remember playing with and collecting them at school. Now they’re back again and with a bit of a makeover. This duo pack means two people can battle each other straight away! Definitely a fun idea for Christmas View on Amazon

7. Playmobil

In 2021, there were 18.7 million searches for Playmobile. Like LEGO, Playmobile has been around for a while but is always popular, and you can find so many sets, from a Zoo to a Fire-engine.

Kids can really build up a collection, combine the sets and really get their imagination going when they play.

Playmobil Fire Engine with Light and Sound – £51.40 £39.95

This seriously cool set comes with two firefighter figures and a fire engine, complete with bright blue flashing and ringing sirens. View on Amazon

8. Nerf Guns

Searches for Nerf Guns hit 18 million this year, making them one of the most popular toys in 2021. You can find them in lots of different sizes, and purchase refill sets.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Showdown RD-15 Blaster – £27.99 £17.99

This is the Nerf Gun of all Nerf Guns, with 3o darts and also refill packs available to purchase. Though with this Christmas gift, be prepared to be hit by a few wild darts! View on Amazon

9. My Little Pony



My Little Pony toys are another retro toy making a comeback, they first came out all the way back in 1981! This year they generated 17.77 million online searches.

The resurgence of My Little Pony toys is likely down to the new film that has hit cinemas and Netflix.

You can find My Little Pony-themed notebooks, games, crafts and of course toys – so there are lots of options to choose from.

Amazon, My Little Pony Hasbro Singing Star Doll – £24

This cute My Little Pony figure comes with a number of accessories including a microphone, fluffy wings, and even sings. There are so many ponies to choose from – from pink and yellow to ponies with wings! View on Amazon

10. UNO

UNO games are a family favorite, especially over the Christmas period – so you can’t go wrong popping one under the tree for little ones or teenagers to add to their game stash.

Right now Amazon also has great savings on many Christmas games. In 2021, there were 17.72 million searches online.

Mattel UNO Card Game – £5.50 £4.99

The classic family game but with a fun and suspenseful twist, UNO Extreme will keep everyone entertained when the board games come out after Christmas dinner. View on Amazon

