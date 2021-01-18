We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As millions of us turned to baking and cooking during the lockdowns, it's no surprise that now 2021 is here, we're turning our attention to Pancake Day to offer us some more delicious treats.

Pancake Day 2021 is only a matter of weeks away so whether you’re a fan of the American stack or classic crepe, it’s almost time for the best flipping day of the year.

Bored of banana bread? Tired of cinnamon rolls? Here’s everything you need to know about getting ready for Pancake Day 2021, from exactly when it is and how to celebrate to the ultimate pancake recipe. Read on for all the info…

When is Pancake Day 2021?

Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, lands on Tuesday 16 February 2021.

The exact date of Pancake Day changes every year because Pancake Day is dictated by Easter. It’s always in February or March though and is the last day of Lent, which is the 40 days leading up to Easter.

Pancake Day is such a big tradition in millions of households around the UK as it’s a great time to get the kids (and adults!) in the kitchen, cooking up classic recipes and brand new inventions. Over the years, pancake recipes have really grown and now, there are so many to choose from so you can have them for breakfast, lunch AND dinner.

Our favourites for 2021 include the caramelised banana pancake stack in honour of our favourite lockdown baked good, rainbow pancakes and just for the grown-ups, a selection of boozy pancakes.

What do I need to make pancakes?

Pancakes have three core ingredients. You’ll need all three fully stocked if you’re planning a marathon of pancake making on Shrove Tuesday.

The basics are eggs, plain flour and milk.

Depending on the recipe, you may need more than just those three basic ingredients. For example, American pancakes require butter and baking powder too.

Or, if you’re making vegan pancakes this year, you’ll need different ingredients entirely! Vegans can’t eat eggs or milk but Lily Vanilli’s vegan pancakes show you how to make a delicious vegan alternative!

Whatever pancakes you plan on making, you will need a good non-stick frying pan. Or, if you’re super serious, you could invest in a specially designed pancake pan.

How to flip the perfect pancake

A university professor from University College London designed a mathematical formula in 2012 to ensure the perfect flip every time:

L = 4×H /π– D / 2

L is the hand distance from the inner of the pancake H is the height of flip D is the diameter of pancake

In an interview with the Telegraph, Mathematics Professor Frank Smith said, “There are many factors and risks involved in producing a perfect pancake. We’ve discovered that the wrong direction or speed, for instance, will mean that the average flipper may ruin two or even more pancakes trying to perfect their technique.”

Professor Smith also has a more advanced formula but it looks pretty scary and we prefer the funny mishaps anyway!

What are the best recipes for Pancake Day?

For Pancake Day 2021, we reckon you can’t go wrong with the classic – a basic pancake mix. It’s one of the easiest and cheapest recipes to make and popular toppings include a squeeze of lemon with sugar or maple syrup.

Some people prefer the thicker, fluffier American pancakes though or the French-inspired crepe recipe. Of course, Scotch pancakes are another family-favourite.

But whether you’re a sweet pancakes for dinner or savoury pancakes for breakfast kind of person, we’ve got you covered with loads of traditional pancake recipes and some really exciting alternatives. So why not plan a fully loaded Pancake Day 2021 menu?

Breakfast pancakes

Breakfast pancakes are a delicious way to start the day. Topped with crispy bacon and an oozing egg, is there anything better?

Blueberry Scotch pancakes

If you don’t have time for a full fry up inspired feast why not try these Blueberry Scotch pancakes?

