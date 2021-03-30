This collection of Easter biscuits will get you into the holiday spirit with ideas for everything from buttery bunny biscuits to Easter nests.
These Easter biscuit recipes are sure to inspire you this spring and spark a new dose of kitchen creativity. After all, Easter is the perfect time to get creative in the kitchen. There are so many ideas around for some delicious baking – like this selection of sweet Easter-themed biscuits.
The perfect choice for a treat after Easter lunch, we’ve got so many biscuit ideas to choose from. From simple chunky Mini Egg cookies – great for if you’ve got limited ingredients but plenty of chocolate – to more complex recipes like super-indulgent Creme Egg white chocolate rocky roads.
Or if you prefer something a little simpler, we’ve got the recipe for basic Easter bunny biscuits which only require a couple of ingredients and some spices. Perfect if you’re looking for a fun Easter activity while they’re at home from school. The simple Easter biscuits are so easily customisable. You can just kick back with a cup of tea on Easter Sunday, while your little one fires up the piping bag and gets icing the biscuits in all their favourite colours.
These Easter biscuits, especially the more indulgent ones like the Creme Egg cookies are just the right thing if you’re in need of an Easter dessert, as you won’t need too many to get your fill of sweet treats. And that’s before the Easter eggs come out!
Our favourite Easter biscuits
Spiced Easter cookies
These buttery bunny biscuits have a similar flavour to hot cross buns so will make sure you're in the Easter spirit while you have your afternoon treat. Make these as a welcome change to all that chocolate you'll have in the house at Easter. You could change the shapes of these biscuits too as the mixture holds its shape really well.
Creme Egg cookies
If you love Creme Egg you really must whip up a batch of these gooey brownie cookies topped with melting Creme Eggs. They're really easy to make and taste delicious!
Spring meadow biscuits
With all the pretty flowers around at Easter time we can't resist making our baking look as gorgeous as them. This recipe shows how to get perfect results in just a few easy steps so even if you're not a baking pro you'll have an impressive batch of biscuits in a jiffy. These make lovely gifts when wrapped in pastel tissue paper and ribbon.
Chunky mini egg cookies
Although these chocolate mini egg cookies can be made at any time of the year, they’re especially appropriate at Easter. Decorated with mini eggs, they’re a great way to use up any leftover easter chocolate as well (if there is any!).
Marshmallow sandwich
Looking for a fun and indulgent treat to make with the kids while they're off school? We think these will go down a treat. This recipe is by Choccywoccydoodah who know a thing or two about making the most of chocolate - what could be more perfect for Easter? You could serve these gooey marshmallow sandwiches up for a film-night treat.
Easter bunny biscuit recipe
This Easter bunny biscuit recipe might look basic, but sometimes the best things in life are simple – like these biscuits! In delightful Easter bunny shapes, they’re perfect to give as a gift as they won’t fall apart in when being transported. Or whip them up on a quiet afternoon and treat the family.
Easter egg biscuits
You couldn't have Easter without egg-shaped biscuits. Made with golden caster sugar, delicious spices and sweet vanilla, these simple biscuits are the best way we know to celebrate Easter. Have fun with the kids (or even by yourself) coming up with colourful and creative patterns to decorate your biscuit eggs with.
Bunny butter biscuits
Get creative with those biscuit cutters and make Easter bunnies with the kids these holidays. You can make these into egg shape or even chick shapes if you’re feeling creative.
Jazzy shortbread biscuits
These colourful biscuits by our mummy blogger, Anneliese, have been designed especially to make with little ones, including all the steps they can do themselves. With all the pretty pastel colours of spring, these will look great on your Easter tea table. Made from buttery shortbread, white chocolate and sprinkles, they are real crowd pleasers.
Chocolate-dipped Viennese finger biscuits
A touch more chocolate won’t hurt, will it? These classic biscuits are delicious at any time of the year but are especially good for using up any leftover Easter eggs you might have hanging around. From start to finish, these little beauties take just 25 minutes so can be whipped up with hardly any trouble at all, beware though – they won’t last long either!
Low-sugar chocolate chip cookies
We know at Easter sometimes there can be a whole lot of chocolate in the house so you might fancy something with a little less sugar while still treating yourself. These chocolate chip cookies are rich and delicious, made with almond milk, natural sweetener instead of sugar and fragrant vanilla extract.
Vanilla cookies
These biscuits are melt-in-the-mouth with a subtle hint of vanilla to make them a really delicious homemade snack. They hold their shape perfectly; making them ideal to make into whatever you fancy - think bunnies, carrots and Easter eggs. Once you've mastered the cookies you can decorate them with pretty colours to make them look as good as they taste.
Kirstie Allsopp’s Easter biscuits
Have fun in the holidays with the kids making these simple biscuits from crafty Kirstie Allsopp. With mixed spice, zesty lemon and a buttery crunch, these little biscuits have all the classic Easter flavours. Kids will love decorating whatever shape you come up with, from bunnies and flowers to Easter eggs and carrots - let your imagination run wild.
Lemon shortbread rabbits
Sharp lemon zest gives these biscuits a fresh edge, the ideal thing for spring time when everything is starting to become brighter. You could make a batch of these for the kids and then let them go wild with the decoration, just put out little bowls of Smarties, icing and sprinkles and see what they come up with.
Creme egg white chocolate rocky road recipe
There’s nothing messier, stickier and more delicious than these crème egg white chocolate rocky road biscuits. They’re so delicious and sweet, you’ll struggle to stop yourself eating them all in one go.
If you’re not a fan of white chocolate, no worries! Just swap for milk or dark, whatever takes your fancy.
Vanilla Easter biscuits
Get the kids involved in making these delicious vanilla Easter biscuits. Learn how to make your own Easter chicks, bunnies and lambs.