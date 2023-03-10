Are Nick and LC still together? Perfect Match season 1 update
They were a last minute pairing, but have they gone the distance?
After the last episodes of Perfect Match were released, fans of the show want to know if Nick and LC are still together.
Fans of reality dating shows have been treated by Netflix with the brand-new Perfect Match, which sees some of the streaming service's previous reality shows descend on a luxury villa in Panama, in search of their 'perfect match'. Now the series has ended, viewers are keen to know where the Perfect Match cast (opens in new tab) are now, and whether the show's strongest couple's - such as Joey and Kariselle (opens in new tab) and Georgia and Dom (opens in new tab) - are still together.
Another couple that has caught the attention of fans is The Circle’s Nick Uhlenhuth and Love Is Blind’s Lauren 'LC' Chamblin, who despite matching last minute were in the show's finale. If you've been wondering whether Nick and LC are still together, we've done some digging to find out everything there is to know.
Are Nick and LC still together?
Unlike many of the other Perfect Match couples, Nick and LC haven't confirmed their relationship status following the airing of the show. However, it seems unlikely they are still together, given that they didn't believe they were a 'perfect match'.
They coupled up at the very end of the show, and LC said: "I think it would be kind of insane for us to be like, 'Perfect match! He’s the one!' I’m not going to say something I don’t feel is genuine and I’m not going to say it just because we’re here."
Nick added, "We talked about it, but we can’t say we are the perfect match. I think it’d be ridiculous."
It seems like the pair are still on good terms, however, and while they do still follow each other on Instagram, they don't often like or comment on each other's posts.
Netflix released a 'Where are they now?' YouTube clip (opens in new tab) after the final episodes of Perfect Match aired that explained the current relationship statuses of three of the final couples, but Nick and LC weren’t featured.
What happened between Nick and LC on Perfect Match?
Nick and LC coupled up towards the very end of Perfect Match as LC was the last to arrive in the villa, but they hit it off right away.
Nick had been on Perfect Match since day one, and during his time on the show he dated multiple people, including The Circle’s Savannah Palacio, Too Hot To Handle’s Izzy Fairthorne, The Circle: France’s Ines Tazi, and Twentysomethings’s Abbey Humphreys - but he ended the show with LC and the pair made it to the finale.
Though there was a spark between them on their date - where Nick admitted to having noticed her on Instagram and wanting to get to know LC better - they faced the challenges of not having much time left on the show to get to know each other, and a long distance relationship once they left, with Nick living in Austin and LC in Atlanta.
Nick and LC were one of five couples in The Perfect Match season 1 finale.
Where are Nick and LC now?
LC is back in Atlanta, while Nick has returned to his home in Austin. From the looks of their social media, Lauren is continuing her work as a voiceover actor, and Nick has revealed he has his own coffee blend with Dangerously Caffeinated.
Since his appearance on Perfect Match, there has been some speculation that Nick has dated fellow contestant Abbey Humphreys after some pictures of the two appeared on Nick’s Instagram during the summer of 2022. They both live in Austin, so it's not too far fetched, but it's equally possible that the pair are just friends.
Nick was also recently rumoured to be dating former The Bachelorette Katie Thurston, and though nothing has been confirmed by either party, both have appeared on each other's Instagrams - and it looks like the spent New Year's Eve together too.
