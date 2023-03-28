Are Zach and Kaity still together? The Bachelor season 27 update
The Bachelor proposed to Kaity during the season finale
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
After the season 27 finale aired, fans of The Bachelor want to know if Zach and Kaity are still together.
Zach Shallcross has been on a journey to find a fiancee, and in the final episode of The Bachelor season 27 it looks like he got what he was looking for with Kaity Biggar. After proposing to the ER nurse on a beach in Thailand, she received her final rose and the pair headed back to their joint hometown of Austin, to see if they could make things work outside the TV show.
And much like fans of reality TV are wondering if Perfect Match couple Joey and Kariselle are still together (opens in new tab), as well as the show's winners Georgia and Dom (opens in new tab), now many are asking if Zach and Kaity are still together too. And for those who are looking for their next reality dating show fix, Love is Blind season 4 (opens in new tab) has just started too.
Are Zach and Kaity still together?
Yes, Zach and Kaity are still together. Following the finale of season 27 of The Bachelor, the couple both confirmed their relationships status on Instagram - showing they've gone the distance since the show's finale, which was filmed in November 2022.
Zach shared the update with a sweet photo of the proposal, captioning the shot: "The love of my life. This woman right here deserves the world and I’m beyond thankful to have her in my life. I fall in love with you more and more each and every day. I love you best friend 💜🐬"
A post shared by Zach Shallcross (@zachshallcross) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Kaity shared the news of their relationship status by reposting the photo to her story, writing alongside it, "I love you so much." She also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with Zach hugging her from behind.
Are Zach and Kaity engaged?
Zach and Kaity are still engaged - they haven't got married just yet! In the After the Final Rose episode, Zach told host Jesse Palmer that the couple had discussed 2025 as a date for the wedding.
Zach recently told PEOPLE (opens in new tab), "Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go. There's no rush."
Kaity added: "We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?"
When discussing their guest lists, Kaity said she would invite some fellow cast members: "I have really good relationships with quite a few of the girls, but I would say my closest that I could foresee being at the wedding would be Ariel, for sure. She's been a huge supporter and always there for me throughout this. Gabi, her and I are really good friends. And Jess and Mercedes for sure. Those are my girls."
What happened between Zach and Kaity in The Bachelor finale?
In the final episode of The Bachelor season 27, Zach had to chose either Kaity or Gabi to be the new Mrs. Shallcross. The two women made it to the finale after Zach eliminated NYC resident Ariel from the running.
Some might have been surprised by Zach's decision to propose to Kaity, after he broke his "no sex rule" with Gabi in the Fantasy Suite. However, Kaity accepted his rose at the end of the episode and agreed they could move past it.
The eventual proposal took place on a beach in Thailand, with Zach giving Kaity a huge engagement ring by jeweller Neil Lane, before offering her his final rose.
Zach said: "Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you, and I can't ...you are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined, and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve."
A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
During After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer asked Kaity how she felt finding out that Zach had slept with Gabi, to which she said: "It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I’m not going to sugarcoat that by any means.
"Am I ever going to watch that episode again? No, definitely not. But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication. We pride ourselves on that. We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger, and that is all I could have ever wanted in that situation."
Where are Zach and Kaity now?
In the After the Final Rose episode, Zach and Kaity revealed they plan to spend some time in New York together, before moving back to Austin, where Zach worked as a sales accountant before joining The Bachelor.
Speaking to PEOPLE, ER nurse Kaity said the couple are now living a "normal life," after having to keep their relationship quiet for the past few months.
"We were quite isolated - we can't go to a coffee shop, can't go to a restaurant or anything like that," she said. "All I want is more time with him. When he gets to Austin, we're just going to try and live this normal life that we've been wanting to for so long. We're super excited."
And it seems like Kaity and Gabi are still friends too, as the former took to Instagram to support her fellow cast member, captioning a video of them together (opens in new tab): "Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship. Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around!Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine".
Related features:
- Which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together from season 4? (opens in new tab)
- Are Emily and Cam still together from Too Hot To Handle season 2? (opens in new tab)
- Are Raven and SK still together? Love is Blind season 3 (opens in new tab)
- Are Alexa and Brennan still together? Love is Blind season 3 (opens in new tab)
- Are Colleen and Matt still together and where are they now? Love is Blind season 3 (opens in new tab)
- Who is still together from Love is Blind season 2? (opens in new tab)
- Love is Blind season 1: Who is still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Why is Prince Harry in court? His legal case explained
The Duke of Sussex is one of 7 suing Associated Newspapers Limited
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Love is Blind season 4 cast: Meet the 2023 couples and contestants
Your guide to the Love is Blind season 4 cast, as the latest series of the hit dating show gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Love is Blind season 4 cast: Meet the 2023 couples and contestants
Your guide to the Love is Blind season 4 cast, as the latest series of the hit dating show gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Anton & Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily filmed? Locations featured in the reality show explained
Where is Anton & Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily filmed? We reveal the exact locations in Sicily the enigmatic pair can be found during their adventure.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
BBC Let it Grow: Cast and release date for new children's gardening podcast and TV show
Encouraging children to help with the making, digging and planting, here's all you need to know...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is Blue Lights based on a true story? The new BBC drama tackles police recruits in Belfast during The Troubles
Is Blue Lights based on a true story? As the BBC brings another gripping police drama to our screens, we delve into the origins of the gritty plot.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Where was Great Expectations filmed? Locations featured in the Olivia Colman BBC drama
Where was Great Expectations filmed? As Steven Knight brings the latest adaptation of the Dickens novel to life, we look at where filming took place.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Soccer Aid 2023: Where is it held and who is playing?
All you need to know ahead of the all-star 2023 soccer tournament in aid of UNICEF
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who left The Apprentice last night? And find out who wins the 2023 show...
Wondering who left The Apprentice last night? Here's all you need to know if you missed the final episode
By Selina Maycock • Published