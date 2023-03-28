Are Zach and Kaity still together? The Bachelor season 27 update

After the season 27 finale aired, fans of The Bachelor want to know if Zach and Kaity are still together.

Zach Shallcross has been on a journey to find a fiancee, and in the final episode of The Bachelor season 27 it looks like he got what he was looking for with Kaity Biggar. After proposing to the ER nurse on a beach in Thailand, she received her final rose and the pair headed back to their joint hometown of Austin, to see if they could make things work outside the TV show.

And much like fans of reality TV are wondering if Perfect Match couple Joey and Kariselle are still together (opens in new tab), as well as the show's winners Georgia and Dom (opens in new tab), now many are asking if Zach and Kaity are still together too. And for those who are looking for their next reality dating show fix, Love is Blind season 4 (opens in new tab) has just started too.

Are Zach and Kaity still together?

Yes, Zach and Kaity are still together. Following the finale of season 27 of The Bachelor, the couple both confirmed their relationships status on Instagram - showing they've gone the distance since the show's finale, which was filmed in November 2022.

Zach shared the update with a sweet photo of the proposal, captioning the shot: "The love of my life. This woman right here deserves the world and I’m beyond thankful to have her in my life. I fall in love with you more and more each and every day. I love you best friend 💜🐬"

A post shared by Zach Shallcross (@zachshallcross) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, Kaity shared the news of their relationship status by reposting the photo to her story, writing alongside it, "I love you so much." She also shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with Zach hugging her from behind.

Are Zach and Kaity engaged?

Zach and Kaity are still engaged - they haven't got married just yet! In the After the Final Rose episode, Zach told host Jesse Palmer that the couple had discussed 2025 as a date for the wedding.

Zach recently told PEOPLE (opens in new tab), "Right now, the main emphasis is living together in Austin, getting to know each other more and more, and just see how things go. There's no rush."

Kaity added: "We have the rest of our lives together, so why does everything need to be a rush?"

When discussing their guest lists, Kaity said she would invite some fellow cast members: "I have really good relationships with quite a few of the girls, but I would say my closest that I could foresee being at the wedding would be Ariel, for sure. She's been a huge supporter and always there for me throughout this. Gabi, her and I are really good friends. And Jess and Mercedes for sure. Those are my girls."

What happened between Zach and Kaity in The Bachelor finale?

In the final episode of The Bachelor season 27, Zach had to chose either Kaity or Gabi to be the new Mrs. Shallcross. The two women made it to the finale after Zach eliminated NYC resident Ariel from the running.

Some might have been surprised by Zach's decision to propose to Kaity, after he broke his "no sex rule" with Gabi in the Fantasy Suite. However, Kaity accepted his rose at the end of the episode and agreed they could move past it.

The eventual proposal took place on a beach in Thailand, with Zach giving Kaity a huge engagement ring by jeweller Neil Lane, before offering her his final rose.

Zach said: "Kaity Lane, I am so in love with you, and I can't ...you are my world. The love I feel for you is something I could have never imagined, and something I thought a lot of my life I would never be able to deserve."

A post shared by The Bachelor (@bachelorabc) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

During After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer asked Kaity how she felt finding out that Zach had slept with Gabi, to which she said: "It was definitely a tough episode to watch back, I’m not going to sugarcoat that by any means.

"Am I ever going to watch that episode again? No, definitely not. But you know what? Zach and I have amazing communication. We pride ourselves on that. We just have phenomenal communication and loyalty to each other, and we came out stronger, and that is all I could have ever wanted in that situation."

Where are Zach and Kaity now?

In the After the Final Rose episode, Zach and Kaity revealed they plan to spend some time in New York together, before moving back to Austin, where Zach worked as a sales accountant before joining The Bachelor.

Speaking to PEOPLE, ER nurse Kaity said the couple are now living a "normal life," after having to keep their relationship quiet for the past few months.

"We were quite isolated - we can't go to a coffee shop, can't go to a restaurant or anything like that," she said. "All I want is more time with him. When he gets to Austin, we're just going to try and live this normal life that we've been wanting to for so long. We're super excited."

And it seems like Kaity and Gabi are still friends too, as the former took to Instagram to support her fellow cast member, captioning a video of them together (opens in new tab): "Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship. Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around!Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine".

