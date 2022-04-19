We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Netflix’s The Ultimatum is the latest dating show that has had viewers hooked. But are any of the couples who featured on The Ultimatum still together?

From the creators of Love is Blind, The Ultimatum follows six couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship. One member of each pair offers the other an ultimatum: get married or break up. Throughout the experiment, contestants essentially act as though they’re single and try dating other people in the experiment to see if they actually want to stay together. After the trial period, the couples reconcile and spend another three weeks together before making the final decision; to get married or not.

Similar to Married At First Sight Australia, the series has got people talking and the main question viewers are now asking is; are the couples from The Ultimatum still together?

Which couples from Netflix’s The Ultimatum are still together?

1. Jake and April

Are they still together? No | Are they engaged? No

April issued the ultimatum to Jake, saying she wanted to start a family together and get married. Jake, however, wasn’t sure if he was ready.

After getting paired up with Rae as his trial partner, Jake found an instant connection with her and they even began kissing publicly by episode three.

At one point, Jake said that if he had to make a decision there and then, he would leave with Rae and not April, who had been paired with Colby.

However, Jake and April reunited, revealing they’d had unprotected sex which lead April to believe that she could be pregnant after several years of failed attempts. But it turned out to be a false alarm.

When it came to the final episode, Jake decided to call it quits with April. He told her: “I tried to push every little bit of me to get to that point. I’m just not ready for it myself. I’m sorry I couldn’t get there, I never expected this to happen. I love you, and I do wish you the best.”

He then walked off hand-in-hand with Rae. However, at the reunion show they were no longer together, revealing they’d taken “time to heal” individually after the experiment.

Today, Jake is a single man, while April has found love with someone else. She said of her new relationship: “This is someone who wakes up every single day with me and says, ‘I love you, I can’t wait to marry you.'”

2. Alexis and Hunter

Are they still together? Yes | Are they engaged? Yes

Alexis and Hunter had been together for two years before appearing on the show. Alexis was ready to get married, but Hunter wasn’t so sure.

The pair tried dating other contestants, with Hunter making a connection with April. However, when it came to the rematching stage in episode two, Hunter revealed that the experiment had helped him to realise what he wants. He got down on one knee and proposed to Alexis, who happily accepted, and the couple left the experiment together.

But are the couple from The Ultimatum still together? Yes, they are. At the time of the reunion show, the pair were planning a June wedding and Alexis has finally moved in with Hunter. Cute!

3. Lauren and Nate

Are they still together? Yes | Are they engaged? Yes

Lauren and Nate’s engagement was slightly more awkward than Alexis and Hunter’s. Entering the experiment, Nate had given Lauren the ultimatum as he was ready to have children. While she was adamant she didn’t want them.

But seeing Lauren be picked by Colby as his trial partner in the experiment clearly proved too much for Nate. Despite telling other girls he was going to pick them, he decided to propose to Lauren – just moments after Alexis and Hunter got engaged.

Lauren accepted, but some of the other contestants vocalised that they felt Nate was proposing for the wrong reasons, ie. because Lauren was chosen by Colby.

But Nate said he was willing to sacrifice having children if it meant staying with Lauren. He said: “I met so many amazing people, and still no-one held the candle to Lauren for me.”

Despite the awkward proposal, at the reunion the pair were still together and admitted they’d been seeing a counsellor to work through their issues. They’ve agreed to have one child and seem happy together.

4. Madlyn and Colby

Are they still together? Yes | Are they engaged? They’re married!

Madlyn and Colby’s relationship seemed rocky from the start. Madlyn even told Colby: “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you.”

She quickly made a connection with Randall. And during a girls’ night out, Madlyn drunkenly admitted to Shanique that they kissed off screen.

And in later episodes, Colby revealed that his “love” for Madlyn didn’t stop him from hooking up with other girls.

Madlyn later admitted that she did feel ready to marry Colby, but then they got into (another) argument over Colby going to another girl’s hotel room at 4 in the morning.

However, when it came to Ultimatum Day, Colby proposed and told Madlyn. He said: “Our love has been challenged, it’s been tested and been proven true. My love for you is undeniable, I promise to love you for who you are and what comes with you. You make me feel invincible, I’ve given you my heart and I want you to keep it forever.”

Madlyn accepted the proposal, saying: “I walked in here thinking that I had nothing to learn and I couldn’t have been more wrong. I don’t need somebody who isn’t going to make mistakes, but someone who is willing to own up for them, and is willing to improve. This is the best choice I could’ve made.”

The pair got married on the spot. But are the pair from The Ultimatum still together? They are! And in the reunion episode, Madlyn revealed she was seven months pregnant with their first child, a baby girl.

5. Shanique and Randall

Are they still together? Yes | Are they engaged? No

Shanique gave the ultimatum to Randall, saying she wanted a big wedding. But Randall wanted to wait until he was out of debt.

Throughout the series, Shanique got close to Zay, while Randall connected with Madlyn. But when they finally met up on Ultimatum Day, Randall and Shanique were both in tears as they declared their love for each other.

He told her, “I wanted you to be my wife since the day I laid eyes on you, I just didn’t know how to show it.” He added: “This experience has taught me that.”

However, at the reunion special, the couple revealed they had called off the engagement and split for a period of six months.

Randall explained: “We tried to change but we obviously still have our differences.” While Shanique added: “We were like, ‘You know what? Maybe we need to do this on our own, take our own break.’ We were completely broken up and it was the hardest time of my life.”

However, although they’re no longer engaged, they’re giving things another shot. Shanique explained: “I think with us, we just really needed that time apart to appreciate things. This is my best friend in every way, and one of the best things that’s ever happened to me in my life. We’re back together and just trying to figure it out, one step at a time.”

Randall said of their reunion: “Our journey is a little bit different than everybody else’s, and coming on the show you have a timeline. But our timeline is our timeline and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

6. Rae and Zay



Are they still together? No | Are they engaged? No

During the experiment, Rae bonded with her trial partner Jake, while Zay got close to Shanique. The pair even ended up in bed together after Zay won over Shanique’s family by opening up about his childhood.

However, shortly after reuniting and Zay saying he was ready to commit, he and Rae had a big fight. Zay disappeared for an entire evening, returning home at 8am smelling like “alcohol and perfume.” It later emerged that he had accused Rae of sleeping with Jake when she hadn’t, and he failed to mention that he had slept with Shanique.

Rae ended the relationship and the fight became physical off-camera. She admitted she’d hit Zay in frustration over his refusal to apologise or say where he went.

Following the end of the show, the pair tried to rekindle their relationship but it didn’t work out.

During the reunion show, Rae and Zay had yet another argument, and Rae used the show to come out as bisexual. She revealed she had since been in a relationship with a woman.

Rae said: “I have been with one person, she’s amazing. I had a really good connection with her but we kept it casual and I’m kind of figuring out myself and my sexuality, because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time.”

She added: “Since Zay and I have been done I’ve just been with one girl, and it’s kind of been great, honestly.”

However, she has since admitted that they have split. She told fans on Instagram: “The girl I got with after the show is very private and we have kinda taken a step back the past few months with everything going on and the show coming out. But we are still very close and hope to revisit things after the summer. I’m single and in therapy.”

