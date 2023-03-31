Stacey Dooley is set to return to screens in a new documentary Stacey Dooley: Ready For War? But her appearance has prompted viewers to ask has Stacey Dooley had her baby?

The investigative reporter, who famous for her Inside the Convent (opens in new tab) and Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over series (opens in new tab), is back with a brand new show as she follows a group of Ukrainian civilians as they arrive in the UK to begin five weeks of intensive army training.

With exclusive and unprecedented access to the British Army’s training mission, the recruits will learn to survive and to be lethal, as they prepare for deployment to the frontline fighting against Russia.

If you're wondering why Russia is invading Ukraine (opens in new tab) or would like to know where to donate (opens in new tab), you will find this show interesting.

Among the young civilians putting their lives on the line, Stacey meets florist and gardener Mykola, who wants to join his family members already on the frontline. He tells Stacey he hopes for victory so that he can marry his girlfriend. For Pasha, a welder who was living abroad when the invasion began, he fears going into battle will mean never seeing his parents again.

As we look at all you need to know about the presenter...

Has Stacey Dooley had her baby?

Yes, Stacey Dooley gave birth to her baby daughter Minnie on 10th January 2023. She gave fans a first-glimpse of the newborn (opens in new tab) in February but the star only recently revealed the birth date to fans when she uploaded a handkerchief she had been sent by a brand.

The gift had the name Minnie printed on it, and the date 10.01.2023, understood to be the birthdate, was stitched in the centre of the fabric which had been gifted as a lovely memento of the newborn. But viewers of Stacey Dooley: Ready For War? will be wondering why the presenter looks pregnant in the show and it's because the filming took place back in December, when Stacey was nearing the end of her pregnancy - at eight months pregnant.

At the time she told her Instagram followers, “It was HARD WORK running around chasing soldiers through the fields at 8 months preggers, but SO worth it!”

And as for those soldiers, she thanked them for their “honesty and openness” that “shows us the human cost of this invasion.”

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Stacey first revealed that she had given birth when her partner Kevin, with whom she is in a relationship with, uploaded a photograph of an envelope which was addressed "To Minnie's parents" and in doing so she confirmed the very unusual name. (opens in new tab)

Stacey first announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) in August 2022.

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How did Stacey Dooley get famous?

Stacey Dooley got famous following a chance appearance on a BBC Three documentary when she was 20 - the show, called Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts followed the stories of young fashion consumers on a journey to India. The show was so successful that she was commissioned to host a series and that's how her Stacey Dooley Investigates... began in 2009. Since then she has fronted several hard-hitting documentaries and was awarded with the Queen's birthday honors - an MBE - in 2018 for her services to broadcasting.

Stacey went on to star in Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) and she went on to win the 2018 series with her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, with whom she is now dating.

Stacey Dooley: Ready For War airs April 12th at 9pm on BBC Three and iPlayer

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week: