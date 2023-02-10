Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the adorable nickname for daughter Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has shared the nickname she's given her newborn daughter Bambi (opens in new tab) and fans love it.

Just over two-week's since she gave birth and the reality star has shared an adorable moniker she has for her and boyfriend Tommy Fury's first baby.

The former Love Island couple, became proud parents when Molly-Mae gave birth and shared her baby girl with the world.

Molly-Mae shared a snap of Bambi's impressive wardrobe collection to her instagram and Insta-stories and she captioned the stories one with the unusual name BamBam with a white heart emoji.

Bambi is one of the most unusual Love Island baby names and fans are loving the cute 'Flintstones-inspired' nickname - after all Bam-Bam is also the fictional name of Barney and Betty Rubble.

One fan tweeted, "Molly-Mae said BamBam right!? (I'm) Molly-Mae's BamBam biggest stan" followed by a love-eye emoji.

Molly-Mae is adjusting to motherhood and after sharing a touching milestone with her fans she has taken her newborn baby for a walk in her iCandy Peach 7 pram.

But it's not been an easy ride for Molly, who has had to battle being trolled over her £6k see-through cot and baby name.

But her loyal fans have been fully supportive.

One fan wrote, "Absolutely beautiful.. motherhood is an amazing thing.. always remember you know what is best for your child don't ever listen to any of these nasty comments.. Bambi is a beautiful name.. you'll be amazing all of you."

Another fan put, "She's beautiful, children are such blessings. Bambi is a beautiful name and ignore everyone else criticising. They are just jealous keyboard warriors. Two of my children have unusual names but they suit them and it suits our family. Not everyone wants to call their children Oliver and Millie so enjoy your beautiful Bambi and treasure every moment."

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury is taking to fatherhood. He shared a snap of his baby girl laying on his chest and captioned it, "Daddy's little girl. Forever."

Tommy, who is the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is set to fight Jake Paul on February 26th in Saudi Arabia but there's been speculation over the fight being 'cancelled' or rumours that Tommy might pull out.