Now that the weather is chillier, outdoor parks and play areas aren’t as appealing. In the winter months, it’s all about keeping the little ones entertained indoors. This is why we’ve been searching for the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits available so your children can enjoy a dress-up in the comfort of their home.

Dressing up is a brilliant way to stimulate your child’s imagination and creativity. It encourages them to put themselves in someone else’s shoes, while role-play helps them to deal with different situations – even if that situation is fighting an imaginary dragon or putting a spell on dad!

There are Baby Yoda outfits for babies (IF you can handle the cuteness, that is). Or a clownfish costume that’s guaranteed to make the whole family laugh. If your child prefers something a little more magical invest in a fairy cape or Harry Potter outfit. Or perhaps your child wants to play at being a professional, such as a police officer or nurse. Whatever their choices are, this round-up will spark plenty of adventures.

Dressing up is one of the easiest indoor activities children can do when it’s too cold to head out. If you’re looking for more ideas, we’ve created a guide of 69 cheap activities you can do with children.

Take a look at some of the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits