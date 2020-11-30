Trending:

The best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits

Becky Joiner-O'Riordan
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Now that the weather is chillier, outdoor parks and play areas aren’t as appealing. In the winter months, it’s all about keeping the little ones entertained indoors. This is why we’ve been searching for the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits available so your children can enjoy a dress-up in the comfort of their home.

    Dressing up is a brilliant way to stimulate your child’s imagination and creativity. It encourages them to put themselves in someone else’s shoes, while role-play helps them to deal with different situations – even if that situation is fighting an imaginary dragon or putting a spell on dad!

    There are Baby Yoda outfits for babies (IF you can handle the cuteness, that is). Or a clownfish costume that’s guaranteed to make the whole family laugh. If your child prefers something a little more magical invest in a fairy cape or Harry Potter outfit. Or perhaps your child wants to play at being a professional, such as a police officer or nurse. Whatever their choices are, this round-up will spark plenty of adventures.

    Dressing up is one of the easiest indoor activities children can do when it’s too cold to head out. If you’re looking for more ideas, we’ve created a guide of 69 cheap activities you can do with children.

    And, if you’re looking for other shopping suggestions for your children, take a look at our rounds up for the best kids trainers, best kids pyjamas and best kids wellies.

    Take a look at some of the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits

    Best kids costumes - Batgirl
    DC Comics Batgirl Fancy Dress Costume

    It may be technically for Halloween but anything goes when it comes to fancy dress. This Batgirl costume, with mask, dress and attached cape, is a winner.

    From £15, George at Asda

    Best kids costumes - Little Mermaid
    Disney Princess Ariel Lilac & Green Mermaid Costume Set

    Recreate a Disney classic with this perfect Little Mermaid Ariel costume. For 3-10 year olds, it comes complete with a fishtail dress and headband.

    From £15, Tu at Sainsbury's

    Best kids costumes - Police Officer
    Police Officer Costume

    The kids will take charge in this police officer outfit complete with shirt, trousers, hat, belt and toy walkie-talkie.

    £17.99, Party Delights

    Best kids costumes - Gruffalo
    Gruffalo Costume

    Gruffalo fans will be obsessed with this costume. Prepare for them to never want to take this off, even when they're going to bed!

    £24.99, Party Delights

    Best kids costumes - Nurse
    Nurse Costume

    Let your children look after you in this nurses outfit. At Smiffy's you can even add on fake syringes and a stethoscope for the full kit.

    £13.99, Smiffy's

    Best kids costumes - Troll
    Trolls World Tour Movie Poppy Costume

    Worn by Poppy in the Trolls World Tour movie, you can get the dress, wig and tiara set for under £20 at Very.co.uk. Go, go, go!

    £19.99, very.co.uk

    Best kids costumes - Clown Fish
    Toddler Clown Fish Costume

    Get your 1-4 year old dressed up as Nemo, take some snaps and be sure to show them on their 18th birthday... the fun isn't just for the kids.

    £27.99, very.co.uk

    Best kids costumes - Woody from Toy Story
    Rubies Disney™ Toy Story 4 Deluxe Woody Fancy Dress Costume

    Get the little ones to play cowboy in the full Woody costume from Toy Story 4. Add this to the dressing up box and we guarantee it'll become a firm favourite.

    £25, Next

    Best kids costumes - Baby Yoda
    Baby Yoda Children’s Costume

    Fun for all the family, dress up babies 12 months and under in this Baby Yoda costume. It's bound to be a Facebook hit.

    £19.99, John Lewis

    Best kids costumes - Spider Man
    Marvel Spider-Man Costume

    The only spider you'll want in the house will be this one. Let the kids copy the iconic Marvel character and play superheroes for hours on end.

    £21.75, Amazon

    Best kids costumes - Harry Potter
    Harry Potter Costume

    You're a wizard, Harry! Potterheads will go potty for this Gryffindor embroidered cloak.

    £19.99, Fancy Dress

    Best kids costumes - Princess Jasmine
    Princess Jasmine

    Immerse the kids in a magical experience with this Princess Jasmine costume from Disney favourite, Aladdin. Pop them on a rug in the house and they can pretend they're on the magic carpet.

    From £15, George at Asda

    Best kids costumes - Fairy
    Star Fairy Cape Pink

    The perfect fairy cape does exist. For an easy dress-up option this cape – complete with sparkly glitter stars – is a must buy

    £35, Smallable

    Best kids costumes - Rapunzel
    Disney Princess Rapunzel Dress Up Set

    For the little ones who love to dress up as a princess, meet the Repunzel dress that'll make their dreams come true.

    £25, Claire's

