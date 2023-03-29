Are Sandy and Dan still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia want to know if Sandy and Dan are still together.

MAFS Australia season 10 is here, and reality TV fans have already had plenty of drama to tune into following the weddings, honeymoons and dinner parties. Everyone wants to know which couples have gone the distance, and just like fans are asking if some of the more questionable matches - like Claire and Jesse (opens in new tab) and Harrison and Bronte (opens in new tab) - are still together, as well as more successful couples like Melinda and Layton (opens in new tab) too, viewers also want to know if Sandy and Dan are still together.

The couple certainly didn't have the smoothest start on the show, and rumour has it one of them has since dated a guest from their MAFS wedding. Here's everything we know about what Sandy and Dan are up to now...

Are Sandy and Dan still together?

No, Sandy and Dan are no longer together, after the pair split up in the fourth commitment ceremony. This probably won't come as a surprise to many, as Dan already spoiled his own journey by going public with his new girlfriend on Instagram right as the series aired.

Sandy and Dan didn't have a smooth ride on Married at First Sight, what with the 'butt dial' scandal, Dan telling Sandy he wasn't sexually attracted to her, and Sandy's allergy to the ocean proving to be a deal breaker. There were lots of reasons why this relationship didn't work out, but let's take a look in more detail at what happened to Sandy and Dan on Married at First Sight Australia...

What happened between Sandy and Dan on MAFS Australia?

Sandy and Dan had a rough ride from the start, but things went rapidly downhill after the 'butt dial' scandal.

The incident took place on a boys night out when Rupert accidentally called his wife Evelyn, who listened into the conversation taking place on the other end of the line - and she was shocked by what she heard.

Evelyn later revealed: "I heard Dan saying some nasty s***. I know for a fact he was showing them [the boys] how hot his previous ex-girlfriends were.

"Rupert came back drunk and told me that Dan was holding up pictures of his ex-girlfriends, belittling Sandy saying that his other girlfriends were way better looking than Sandy was."

She added, "I kind of had a feeling from the ceremony that Dan was an a*****e, but that cemented my first assumptions,"

Evelyn then told Sandy about what had happened, and discovered that Dan had said he was looking after his daughter when he was actually out with the boys. Sandy packed up her stuff and left, and she and Dan attended the next dinner party alone.

The couple eventually decided to leave the show after they realised their relationship couldn't be salvaged during the fourth commitment ceremony. Dan said he believed a key factor in their relationship not working was that Sandy didn't like the beach, to which expert John said: "Dan, a key ingredient to a healthy relationship is not the love of an ocean."

When making the decision to leave, Dan said: " I feel that this has been more of a friendship that we've been building, so I think the best thing for me to do is leave. The beach and the ocean is calling me and I have to go home."

Sandy added: "I didn't come here to be disrespected. I came here to meet my person. I mean, it sucks when you start to form feelings for someone but I need to look after myself. As much as I care for Dan, I care for me more and I need to stand up for myself and respect myself. So I have to leave."

Where is Dan Hunjas now?

When the latest season on Married at First Sight Australia first aired, Dan revealed he was dating nurse and influencer Samantha Symes, who was actually a guest at his wedding on the show.

Speaking to Fitzy and Wippa's breakfast radio show, Dan denied he was secretly dating Samantha while he was in the experiment with Sandy. He said: ''Well, I left the experiment in September last year, and Samantha and I got together for the very first time [in] mid-January this year.

"So, you know, you tell me if you're dating someone for six weeks, how long should you leave it before you move on to somebody else?"

The news of Dan and Samantha's relationship was also been exposed by fellow MAFS cast member Harrison Boon, during his appearance on Today Extra. He confirmed to David Campbell and co-host Belinda Russell that while Dan and Samantha had been friends for a long time, they didn't become romantically involved until after he and Sandy had ended things.

However, it has since been revealed that Dan and Samantha have now broken up after three months together. The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported that Samantha has said in a statement: "It's true, me and Dan have decided to end our relationship. It wasn't meant to be."

Where is Sandy Jawanda now?

Sandy has opened up about her thoughts on Dan's relationship with wedding guest Samantha.

When asked about her ex's new relationship on Fitzy and Wippa's show, Sandy said she hadn't particularly noticed Samantha at the wedding because Dan invited "a lot of girls".

She said: "There were a lot of girls at the wedding. A few of them he had told me about, saying they were all friends of his.

"To be honest, I didn't really remember Sam too much, but I think back now, I thought everybody was really friendly and nice. Watching the wedding [on TV], I didn't realise half the comments that were being said [about me].

"But look, the more I'm knowing about Dan, it's not surprising."

