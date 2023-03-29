Are Ollie and Tahnee still together? MAFS Australia season 10 couple update

They're the youngest bride and group in the experiment. We share whether Ollie and Tahnee are still together in 2023.

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 is in full swing, with episodes dropping weekly on E4 much to the delight of longstanding fans. Whilst couples like Bronte and Harrison (opens in new tab), Melissa and Josh (opens in new tab) and Claire and Jesse (opens in new tab) have been delivering the drama so far, there's been other matches whose relationship has been smooth sailing. Much like Lyndall and Cameron (opens in new tab), husband and wife team Ollie and Tahnee hit it off from the get go and have seemingly gone from strength to strength on the show.

Just as people wanted to know the fate of several Married at First Sight Australia season 9 couples (opens in new tab) - fans are wanting details on whether Ollie and Tahnee are still together after the cameras stopped rolling. We've shared an update on their relationship status and details of what they are up to now.

Are Ollie and Tahnee still together?

Yes, it looks like Ollie and Tahnee are very much still together in 2023. In fact, the two have even taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

According to Daily Mail Australia (opens in new tab), Perth-based Ollie Skelton made the move to Sydney to be with Tahnee Cook, who works as a PR manager near Bondi Beach. Pictures showed Ollie ariving at Sydney airport with four large suitcases in February 2023 - much to the delight of his wife.

A source told the publication that Ollie has made the move for love. "Ollie's already secured a job in Sydney and in it for the long haul," they said. "Ollie and Tahnee spent New Year's together and have met each other's families. They are truly mad for each other. Ollie packed up his life in Perth to be with her.'

A week later Yahoo Lifestyle (opens in new tab) published photos of the two together and holding hands whilst out and about in Bondi. Ollie and Tahnee also shared a kiss whilst waiting at a pedestrian crossing - confirming their continued happiness and relationship status.

MAFS Australia fans will no doubt be delighted to learn that Ollie and Tahnee are still together - with the pair of them being one of the strongest couples on the show. The two hit it off straight away on their wedding day and their relationship went from strength to strength as the experiment continued.

In March 2023, post-filming, Tahnee opened up on how she feels pressure from viewers for her and Ollie to succeed.

"It’s a lot of pressure from people putting us up on a weird pedestal because they see us on TV and they’re like, 'Oh my god they’re so cute I want them to work out'," she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "Seeing that we’re like, we don’t want to live up to this high expectation of people. But it’s nice that people feel that way about us."

The couple's Final Vows episode on Married at First Sight Australia certainly left some viewers emotional. Tahnee told her husband: "It's crazy to think we were only strangers a few months ago and now to see how far we've come it's hard for me to picture what life would look like without you in it.

"Ollie I am falling in love with you and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for us."

Ollie similarly showed words of love and affection on his bride in his final vows. "This is not the end of our experiment, we're just getting started," he said. "Am I falling in love with you? Yep! And I'm excited to confirm these feelings outside of this experiment."

i already cried at tahnee's final vows from the 5 second advertisement- i'm gonna be a mess when her and ollie speak them out loud in full. they're so beautiful and deserve nothing but the utmost happiness that the world can give them 🥹🥰 #mafsauMarch 22, 2023 See more

Are Ollie and Tahnee related?

Yes, Ollie and Tahnee are very distantly related. It turns out that Tahnee's sister's husband is Ollie's second cousin. The revelation came to light on the couple's wedding day, but was never aired on MAFS Australia.

Tahnee confirmed the connection to Yahoo Lifestyle and shared how the families figured it out on the day.

"Ollie's mum looked over and she saw my sister's fiance Jasper and she said, 'I know you! Your dad is my cousin!," she said. "And then she started freaking out being like, what if the bride is Jasper's sister? Because then we'd literally be blood related.

"She was going up to producers being like, 'Is that guy blood related to the bride because we're going to have an issue if so'."

The two are not blood related and Tahnee has put it down to being a 'wild coincidence'.

Where is Tahnee Cook now?

Tahnee is currently living in Sydney with husband Ollie. It's not clear if she has returned to her PR and content creation job, based in Bondi.

Most recently Tahnee was spotted attending Melbourne Fashion Week (opens in new tab) with fellow MAFS bride Claire Nomarthas. The two secured seats at designer Pablo Sebastian's show in early March and posed alongside reality TV stars Phoebe Spiller and Claudia Bonifazio of Love Island fame.

Where is Ollie Skelton now?

Ollie Skelton is currently living with wife Claire in Sydney, New South Wales. He's remained fairly quiet on social media, except from posting the occasional behind-the-scenes photos of him and Claire together on the show.

In late March, the Daily Mail published photos (opens in new tab) of Ollie making a pit stop at a bottle shop, leaving the store with a box of wine. The paper reports that Ollie made the trip before the two hour drive to Blue Mountains where he went on to film final vows with Tahnee.

