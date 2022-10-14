GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the series drawing to a close, reality TV fans are all asking the same question: When is the Married at First Sight reunion?

It's safe to say that Married at First Sight UK series 7 has provided viewers with plenty of drama over the last few weeks - with arguments, wife swapping and shock exits. Now that the series has come to an end, viewers are keen to know who's still together from Married at First Sight UK (opens in new tab), and there's only one way to find out - the reunion.

Spread over two episodes, the final instalment of the series will see members of the MAFS UK cast (opens in new tab) return to our screens for the last time. Filmed after the Married at First Sight final (opens in new tab), the show will spill all the tea on who's split and who's still together from the hit reality show.

When is the Married at First Sight reunion 2022?

The Married at First Sight reunion 2022 will be broadcast Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th of October 2022. The two episodes will be broadcast on the usual channel of E4, and will see the return of series 7 cast members.

It hasn't been confirmed which brides and grooms will be in attendance, but there's bound to be some drama. During the course of the show, we saw couples Jess and Pjay and Lara and Richie choose to walk away from each other, while in a dramatic twist Matt and Whitney cheated on the partners that had been chosen for them to become a new couple.

Save the date. Don’t be late, you’ll miss out on the tea #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/gEQmlYEAnSOctober 13, 2022 See more

Other drama in the series included Thomas calling April a "liar" after rumours spread around him talking about bride Chanita behind her back, and a very tense final dinner party that saw Adrian storm out.

What time is the Married at First Sight reunion 2022?

The Married at First Sight reunion starts at 8pm on Monday 17 October, and will resume its normal 9pm slot on Tuesday 18 October. Each episode will last one hour and 15 minutes.

Following the second reunion episode, Married at First Sight UK: Unveiled will be broadcast on E4 from 10.20pm - 11.25pm for the final time this series, with host AJ Odudu dissecting the drama. She'll be joined by the experts and cast members, as well as presenter and comedian Judi Love.

What happens in the Married at First Sight reunion?

The reunion will reveal who has split since the show and who is still together. And although we don't know exactly what will be uncovered, it's been promised to be more explosive than ever.

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab): "The reunion is like nothing you've seen before - it's all kicking off. It's explosive, let's just say that that the previous dinner parties have got nothing on what's about to happen."

They added: "Everyone is at the reunion and at one point everyone was shouting and screaming at someone. No one could be heard, and everyone was rowing with each other - it was mayhem.

"Luckily there were no drinks thrown but a lot was consumed."

Various reports (opens in new tab) have added that this year's reunion was so fiery that E4 production crew were forced to step in.

However, Charlene Douglas - one of the show's intimacy experts - has a more positive view. She has said: "We are still in the process of filming the last few scenes and it's going to be amazing. We have more diversity, a lesbian and a gay couple, so it's going to be huge – bigger and better."

A post shared by Charlene Douglas (@charlenedouglasofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Do Married at First Sight Couples get paid?

No, contestants on Married at First Sight UK do not get paid, according to some of the show's previous participants.

While E4 has not confirmed whether participants are paid for their involvement, Clark Sherwood, who was on the UK show in 2019, previously told Cosmopolitan (opens in new tab) that although the participants are given some money to cover wedding costs, he spent a fair amount towards the process himself.

He said: "I think they put money towards travel or something. But there was genuinely no monetary gain. Lots of people think, ‘No one would do that for free,’ but actually I spent quite a lot of money on the process."

In contrast, contestants on the Australian show get paid daily. Former contestant Nasser Sultan told Now to Love (opens in new tab): "You get $150 for the day, that's it. But on top of that, you have to pay expenses - your living expenses with the woman that you marry."

Video of the Week