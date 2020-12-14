Best baby monitors 2020: Top rated camera, audio, video and app models

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choose the best baby monitor from our pick of the latest video, audio and smart designs around, ideal for at home or on the go.

A baby monitor is an essential gadget for many mums and dads looking to take a little pressure off in the early days of parenthood. The best baby monitors can give peace of mind when stepping outside of the nursery and come packed with lots of clever features. When your baby is crying so loudly at 3am that you’re sure the whole street can hear, it may be hard to believe you’ll ever have reason to own a baby monitor, but technology has improved tenfold in the last few years. We’re now spoilt for choice in the way of intuitive and practical designs to monitor your child’s comfort and behavioural patterns.

It is now easier than ever before to securely watch over your child remotely with stylish audio, video or smart baby monitors. Each type has its own unique selling points to help you watch over your child from another room in the house and monitor their every murmur and stir. The latest video monitors, for example, are ideal for keeping a close eye on your child from the comfort of your sofa while they sleep soundly in their cot. Meanwhile, the new breed of smart app-based monitors come in handy on those scared date nights out when you’ve hired a babysitter and you want to check in mid-soiree. They also generate lots of useful sleep data to help you establish a routine should you wish. The best baby monitors also come with added extras such as temperature indicators, lullabies and ambient lighting too. Read on to discover the best baby monitors for your nursery below.

What’s the difference between audio, video and smart baby monitors?

The best baby monitors are designed to give you a secure connection to your baby at all times. Depending on how much data you want, there are a range of types to buy – from basic audio-only designs with two-way talk, to designs with movement sensor pads, heart-monitor tracking and more. Choose from the main types:

Audio-only baby monitors: If you’re after a basic baby monitor that will let you know if your baby is awake, crying and needs attention, then an audio-based monitor will do the trick. The latest designs provide an ample range so you can hear your child up to 300 metres away. The best baby monitor designs have useful extras such as a nightlight, lullabies and a two-way talk function so you can soothe your baby with your voice before you have reached the nursery.

Video baby monitors: If you want to be able to see your baby as well as hear them while they sleep, then a video monitor will suit you. The majority of these work via DECT (Digital Enhanced Cordless Communications) technology, which uses a frequency that is less likely to interfere with other gadgets around the home. Video baby monitors come in two parts – with a camera that you place in the nursery and a parent unit that you carry around with you. Screen size on the parent unit varies from model to model, as does picture quality and functionality. Some designs feature more than just the ability to see your baby with extras such as room temperature readings, lullabies, two-way talk and a high-tech camera that can pan and tilt to give you a bigger picture of the nursery.

Smart Wi-Fi baby monitors: This is a high-tech solution that will give you a live and secure video feed of your baby direct to your smartphone or tablet via a dedicated app. You will be notified by an alert on your phone when your baby moves or makes a noise. Some designs also work with Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon’s Echo Show. The best baby monitor designs offer added extras on the app to give you an overall picture of the room temperature and sleep patterns of baby so you can get to know your child’s routine – that is until they mix it up again, of course.

1. Best overall baby monitor: Kodak Cherish C525 Video Baby Monitor

A smart video baby monitor that comes with an added bonus of a separate parent unit

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: No

Pros Cons ✅ Parent unit and smart control

✅ Top-quality camera

✅ Infrared night vision ❌ Takes a while to set up

❌ Feedback when camera and monitor in same room

❌ No nightlight

VIEW NOW AT ARGOS | £80

The Kodak Cherish C525 Smart Video Baby Monitor stands out from the crowd as the best baby monitor overall, as it lets you view video footage of your baby on both its accompanying five-inch parent unit and a smart app. It comes with rechargeable batteries and WiFi connectivity so you can use it freely.

Our tester Alex Sexton, who is mum to five-month-old Oli, was impressed by the picture quality of this baby monitor. ‘As it’s made by Kodak we expected the image to be great quality, both in daylight and when viewing in the dark and it was, particularly in the latter due to its infrared night vision,’ says Alex. ‘You can take photos using the app, which is a nice feature when your little one is sleeping in a funny position and you want to snap the moment.’

Alex found set up a little time consuming as it had software patch, but this was easily fixed. ‘I think this may have just been a user fault as friends who have the same camera didn’t have the same problem,’ she says. ‘Once I set it up correctly it was very smooth to use, albeit I got a feedback when I turned the monitor on in the same room as the camera.’ Alex also liked the tilt, pan and zoom options. ‘I can imagine these will be very useful as Oli gets older and moves around more,’ she says. ‘The Vox function is also worth its weight in gold and turning the sensitivity down means you aren’t disturbed every time your child moves or if they are a noisy sleeper, which Oli most definitely is.’

2. Best premium baby monitor: Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Floor Stand

A high-spec baby monitor packed with sleep data

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Bird’s eye view of cot

✅ Great quality camera

✅ Lots of sleep data ❌ No second parent unit

❌ High price

VIEW NOW AT MAMASANDPAPAS | £379.99

The Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor and Floor Stand provides high-definition audio and video delivered straight to your smart device and is our pick of best premium baby monito. It comes with a floor stand to give you a bird’s eye view of your baby’s cot and includes zoom settings so you can get a close-up shot of your baby as and when you need.

Our tester Alex Sexton, who is mum to five-month-old Oliver, gave it a try and was instantly impressed by how much information the app provides. Fun features on the app include a heat map that lets you see where your baby sleeps in their cot and Alex was surprised to see just how much Oli moves around at night. ‘It connects to your smartphone and works very much like a Ring doorbell in that it records a clip of video for every notification it sends, so you can view what sets it off,’ she says. ‘It doesn’t come with a secondary parent unit so if we were off out the babysitter would have to download the app and link up to it for the night. To make it more portable we need to buy the separate Nanit Multi-Stand unit, for an extra £49.99 at Amazon, or keep it as a permanent fixture in the nursery.’

Lexi thought that the luxurious metal finish of the design looks premium. ‘It was easy to set up, which meant downloading the app, setting up the floor stand, registering and then pairing,’ says Alex. ‘If you like a lot of data and have the budget to spend, I think this monitor is a stylish option.’

3. Best budget baby monitor: BT Audio Baby Monitor 450

A great entry-level audio option

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ Type: Audio monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: No | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Great 300 metre range

✅ 18 lullabies

✅ Soothing lightshow ❌ Audio only

❌ Basic model

VIEW NOW AT BOOTS | £49.99

With a white plastic body and purple trim, the BT Audio Baby Monitor 450 is simple in design and does a good job at providing a clear line to your child. The audio monitor is designed to let you hear your little one from a range of 50 to 300 metres, depending on whether you use the monitor indoors or outside. It also comes with two-way talkback and up to an impressive 18 lullabies, as well as a light show with stars and planets for your baby to enjoy. It also includes an adjustable nightlight and parent unit with temperature notifications and audio controls.

Our tester Daniel Macdonald, dad to two-year-old Arlo, gave the BT Audio Baby Monitor a try. ‘I tried out the range from the nursery all the way out into the garden and although there was a little crackling the further away I got, I found the connection to be strong,’ he says. ‘Arlo was impressed by the light show on the monitor that projects onto the walls and ceiling, but as he is old enough to reach the monitor he kept wanting to touch the device.’ Daniel felt that this monitor would be a good budget for anyone who has poor WiFi and not too fussed whether they have video of their baby as well as audio. ‘It does a great job as an audio monitor,’ he concludes.

4. Babymoov Yoo-Moov

A 360 degree motorised view of your child and their nursery

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Type: 4.3inch screen video monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ 360-degree view of your child

✅ Useful vox mode

✅ Clear 4.3 inch parent unit screen ❌ Range not ideal for large homes

❌ Price

❌ No smart capability

VIEW NOW AT BABYMOOV | £179.99

With a 360-degree rotating motorised head, the Babymoov Yoo-Moov video baby monitor gives you a live feed of your baby and the surrounding space. It comes with a temperature indicator and features Vox mode, which is designed to be activated by your baby’s voice so you aren’t disturbed unnecessarily by every noise they make.

This baby monitor comes with a 4.3-inch parent unit that provides a clear picture of your child. Its walkie-talkie function means you can talk to them through the monitor should you wish to shush them back to sleep. We asked Alex Sexton, mum to five-month-old Oli, to give Babymoov a try to see if she thought it was worth the price tag. ‘In terms of set up, this was very easy to plug in and go,’ says Alex. ‘The camera is clear and picks up any noise or movement very quickly. It claims to have a 300-metre range, but i found this to be variable as it didn’t do as well with the barriers in my parent’s new build, which has thick floors made of concrete, as it did in our older home. I managed to get 20 metres from the house with the camera just below the window in my parent’s new build, but further away in our house. This baby monitor also gives you an impressive full 360-degree view, which I think would be particularly useful if you had a second child sleeping in the room.’

5. Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion and Video Baby Monitor

A compact solution with added extras

Star rating: ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐| Type: Video monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Comprehensive video monitor design

✅ Includes a movement sensor pad

✅ Free swaddle included in the price ❌ No app

❌ Price

VIEW NOW AT TOMMEE TIPPEE | £219.99

Like the Angelcare AC327, the Tommee Tippee Dreamee Sound, Motion and Video Baby Monitor comes with a movement sensor pad. It also comes with the ability to play lullabies and sounds to soothe your baby. Its camera has a tilt, pan and zoom functionality so you can get a wide view of your baby throughout the night and enjoy a full picture of the nursery. The night light also works automatically when the light levels fall.

Our tester Jenny Narloch, who is mum to two-year-old Logan, felt that the parent unit was a decent size at 4.3 inches and she had a good view of Logan’s cot. She found the sensor easy to install and was impressed at how accurate the technology. ‘The movement sensor mat features a lovely star and moon design on it, but this seems wasted as the mat is meant to be hidden under the mattress,’ she says. ‘I like the reassurance the sensor mat provides and the fact that the camera isn’t too noisy and will only transmit when the baby makes a sound.’ Jenny found the settings on the parent unit handy as she could choose between the six lullabies and nature sounds easily and customise how she viewed all the information. ‘It even has a feeding reminder, which I think would come in particularly useful in the newborn stage,’ she says. ‘I think the only thing this monitor lacks is smart capability, so you could get information direct to a smartphone as opposed to just on the parent unit.’

6. Cubo Ai Smart baby monitor

A clever smart monitor that grows with your child

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Grows with your child

✅ 1080p High Definition camera

✅ Provides useful alerts ❌ Price

❌ Took a while to set up

❌ No second parent unit

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £279

The Cubo Ai Smart baby monitor is aimed at children up to five years old and features a host of nifty technology to safeguard your tot. For a start, the camera provides a 1080p High Definition video stream of your child direct to the dedicated smart app on your phone or tablet and will alert you if they move or make a sound. Particularly clever A.I tech provides alerts direct to your smartphone should your child’s face become covered or if they roll over in their sleep.

The app also gives you sleep analytics so you can track your baby’s every move throughout the night and get to know their routine. When they are a bit older, you can use the camera as a toddler cam and the app will alert you if your child has moved from a certain ‘safe’ zone in your home. So if your child was about to enter the kitchen for example, you would get an instant notification on your smartphone.

Our tester Daniel Macdonald, who is dad to two-year-old Arlo, gave the monitor a try. At first he was a little overwhelmed by all the parts needed in set up. ‘You can choose to attach the camera to the cot or place it on the floor stand, and while you don’t need tools to set up the camera, it did take a little while to put it together,’ he says. Once all set up the camera was quick to pair to the app on Daniel’s smartphone, giving him a clear picture and informative alerts on Arlo’s sounds and movement. ‘The first night we used it, the camera disconnected and wouldn’t reconnect and this was frustrating,’ he says, ‘but I think it was something to do with our WiFi connection. Once it was paired up again I was able to access all the features on the app, which gave me a live video stream that I could access as and when I wanted, with a chronological display of auto-captured photos and videos as Arlo moved throughout the night.’

7. Angelcare AC327 Baby Movement Monitor with Video

Baby monitor with movement sensors for extra peace of mind

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐ Type: Video monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: No | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

Pros Cons ✅ Movement sensor pad

✅ Thermometer included

✅ Digital zoom and pan feature ❌ No smart app

❌ Not the easiest unit to navigate

VIEW NOW AT BOOTS| £159.99

The Angelcare’s Wireless SensAsure movement sensor pad can be placed under the cot mattress and an alert is set off if there is no movement after 20 seconds. It comes complete with a 4.3-inch led touch button parent unit that links to the camera with a digital zoom and pan feature.

Our tester Kate Willoughby, mum to five-month-old Tilda, gave it a try and liked the idea of the movement pad providing extra reassurance at night. ‘I thought having something under Tilda’s mattress may disturb her sleeping as she is not used it, but it didn’t seem to bother her at all,’ says Kate. ‘The screen on the parent device only comes on when an alarm is activated, so I didn’t find myself looking at it all night. There are light indicators when the screen is off so you know all is ok.’ Kate liked the fact that the monitor includes a bedroom thermometer as she says her heating can fluctuate throughout the night. This meant she could check the parent unit intermittently in the night to ensure it was the optimum temperature, without having to leave her bed.

Kate found the night vision a little unclear at times and the cable for the camera itself quite short, so it took a while to get it in a good position to view Tilda in her cot. ‘The symbols on the parent unit are a little confusing and this isn’t made any easier when buttons have joint functionality as well,’ says Kate. ‘But on the plus side I’m impressed at how well the device monitors your baby’s sleep. As a result, I think this monitor would work best if you’re a particularly nervous parent and worried about your child’s sleep in the early days.’

8. Arlo Smart WiFi Baby Monitor

An attractive smart design for the nursery

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes | Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: Yes | Nightlight: Yes

Pros Cons ✅ Fun choice of designs

✅ Provides high-definition 1080p footage

✅ Clear pictures delivered to your smart device ❌ No second parent unit

❌ You need a strong WiFi connection

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £140

The Arlo Baby 1080p HD Monitoring Camera provides a secure live stream of high-definition video and sound of your child to your smartphone or tablet. These recorded moments can be saved for seven days in the cloud so you can review them, download and share them should you wish. The monitor comes complete with interchangeable character ears that make it stand out from standard monitor designs including a puppy, kitten or bunny.

We asked our tester Daniel, dad to two-year-old (aptly named) Arlo, to give the monitor a try and he found it easy to set up and connect to his phone. ‘It was good to have the free seven-day storage of recorded clips saved as it meant my wife and I could point out any particularly cute recordings of Arlo waking up,’ he says.

Daniel thought that the best thing about the monitor was its great quality image and good night vision. He also thought it was useful to be able to customise the motion alert settings on the app. You need a strong WiFi connection to use a smart baby monitor and Daniel wasn’t keen on the idea of having to rely on your phone to be the main port of call to view any footage. ‘When we hire a babysitter we’d need to leave our phone with them, or get them to link up too, which isn’t that convenient,’ he says. ‘You can connect up to an Amazon Alexa device to control it with your voice, but we’d need to pay extra to own one in the first place.’

9. Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor

A wearable device that measures baby’s health stats

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: No | Motion alerts: No | App control: Yes | Talkback function: No | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

Pros Cons ✅ Detailed health stats

✅ Discreet wareable

✅ Offers extra peace of mind ❌ No video

❌ Won’t tell you if baby wakes

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £249

The Owlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor gives you real time information about your baby’s heart rate and blood oxygen levels direct to your smartphone. This means you can keep a close eye on their every breath, which is particularly reassuring in the early days. But remember it doesn’t provide you with images of your baby and won’t notify you if your baby wakes at night, however.

The Owlet Smart Sock works slightly differently in that it comes with a wearable in the form of a sock that you need to attach to your baby’s foot. There are three socks included in the starter pack to grow with your child – from six to 25 lbs.

Keri Knight, who is mum to three girls under seven years old, gave the Owlet Smart Sock a try with her youngest daughter Marnie when she was a newborn. ‘I like the fact I could track Marnie’s heart rate in the early days,’ says Keri. ‘It is designed to give you alerts should baby’s oxygen levels drop below a preset threshold or if anything appears to be wrong. But while I enjoyed having the information close to hand, it could be a cause of anxiety for some. The sock could sometimes be a faff to put on, particularly when Marnie was asleep and I didn’t want to wake her. You also have to remember to charge the device regularly.’

While we tested the Owlet Smart Sock on its own merit, if you want to be able to see, hear and track baby’s movement, you will have to pay around £100 and pair it with the Owlet Duo Monitor – Smart Sock and Cam: The Complete Baby Monitor Solution, priced £359.

10. VTech DM1111 Audio Baby Monitor

An audio baby monitor that’s simple to use

Star rating: ⭐⭐ ⭐ | Type: Audio monitor | Sound alerts: Yes | Motion alerts: No | App control: No | Talkback function: No | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

Pros Cons ✅ Audio alerts

✅ Does its job well

✅ Price ❌ No video

❌ No lullabies or nightlight

VIEW NOW AT ARGOS | £19.99

Sub £20, the Vtech DM1111 Audio baby monitor is a good budget solution that simply does the job of keeping you informed if baby is crying or distressed. It’s a basic plug and use device that is easily assembled in the box. We asked Jenny Narloch, mum to two-year-old Logan to give it a try and test its range. ‘I was amazed at how clearly I could hear through the parent device when Logan was making noise and chattering away in his cot after his nap time,’ says Jenny. ‘It may be not much to look at, but the baby monitor is discreet in design and sits neatly above Logan’s cot.’

The parent unit can be plugged in or used with batteries and was light enough for Jenny to carry easily from room to room. ‘It comes with a belt clip that I could attach to my clothes, which I thought was a useful touch while I was pottering around the house while Logan slept.’ While you won’t get video on this device, the audio is clear and the range is ample. ‘We live in a four-bed semi detached home and the monitor worked well in and around the house – even when I was in the loft upstairs. I could control the noise level on the parent unit in increments up to five, which was more loud enough.’

11. Ezviz C1C 1080p Indoor Camera

A smart security camera that works well as a back up

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐ | Type: Smart monitor | Sound alerts: No | Motion alerts: Yes | App control: Yes Talkback function: Yes | Lullabies included: No | Nightlight: No

Pros Cons ✅ High Definition 1080p camera

✅ Wide angel lens

✅ Motion push notifications to your smart device ❌ No sound alerts

❌ No lullabies or nightlight

VIEW NOW AT AMAZON | £29.99

While it is primarily for use as a indoor security camera, the wide-angle lens, two-way talk, night vision and mobile motion alerts on the Ezviz C1C 1080p Indoor Camera means that it can be useful to monitor your child. It’s important to note that this camera will not pick up sound, but it will detect and alert you to the slightest bit of motion. The WiFi-based camera links to a smart app so you can view video footage direct on your phone or tablet and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use your Echo Show/Spot or Google hub device too.

Our tester Kate Willoughby, who is mum to five-month-old Tilda, found the monitor simple to set up with no pre-charging needed. ‘It’s discreet in design and comes with a magnetic base so it can be positioned easily,’ she says. Kate was impressed by the monitor’s clear picture quality in the dark, and the fact that the monitor could pick up subtle motions, noticing when Tilda moved her arm ever so slightly. ‘This could be a negative point for some if you don’t want to be alerted unnecessarily by every move,’ she says. ‘I like the video history of latest movements it gives you on the app, and the wide camera angle is adequate for a typical nursery room size, and covered the full width of the crib.’ As it only picks up motion Kate thinks this is best for use as a backup to a dedicated baby monitor or for older kids – as opposed to a newborn.

What should I consider when buying a baby monitor?

WiFi strength: If you want a baby monitor that links to your smartphone or tablet, then you’ll need to make sure you have a strong WiFi connection at home. If your signal is particularly poor you may be better off choosing a video monitor that comes with a dedicated parent unit and works on its own DECT frequency.

Second monitor: If you opt for a smart monitor, think about how you will use the monitor when your smartphone runs out of battery or if hire a babysitter for the night. There may be some days when you just want to keep things simple and have a monitor that is separate from your smart device, so you can switch your phone or tablet off. If this is the case, look for designs that provide a second parent unit or the option to link to a smart device such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Portability: Some baby monitors come with floor stands and cot attachments and take a while to assembly, which means that they can work best as a permanent nursery fixture. If you want to be able to move the camera around your home for day-time naps or take it on holiday with you, choose a design that’s easy to unplug and transfer and has ample battery life.

Design: The majority of monitors in our test feature a camera with a standard white finish that should discreetly blend into the nursery. There are a couple of exceptions however, such as the Arlo that supplies fun character covers for its monitor and the bird-like Cubo Ai, both of which are more likely to blend into child-friendly decor.

Security If you’re opting for a smart video monitor you need to ensure your WiFi signal is password protected. Choose designs with apps that have 256-encryption to keep your data safe and 2-factor authentication for a secure account.

What should I look for when buying a baby monitor?

When shopping for the best baby monitor for your home, there are a few key features to consider. Firstly, consider the picture quality. A camera with HD video and a large LCD screen on the parent unit will help you easily see finer details such as if your baby’s eyelids are open or shut. Look for a flexible design. A camera with pan, tilt and zoom features or one that has a flexible moving head that can be automatically controlled via the parent unit will provide the best overall picture.

Also consider movement sensor pads – for maximum reassurance you can choose a monitor with that track your child’s movements and vibrations on the surface of their mattress. Bear in mind that if you are using a bedside crib that is attached to your bed, or have a cot mobile playing lullabies you won’t always be able to use a sensor pad as they are so sensitive.

Temperature settings are also worth noting. So you won’t need to buy a separate Groegg or alike, look for a design that provides temperature readings of the room on the parent unit or smart app. Soothing sounds are also useful features for lulling your baby back to sleep when they wake. Look out for monitors with lullabies and/or white noise settings that you can turn on remotely from the parent unit or smart app.

A decent camera will make it easy for you to see your baby in the dark, so choose a camera with night vision and infrared functionality, which automatically turns on when the room gets dark to illuminate the surroundings. Two-way talk that lets you talk to your baby via the monitor or smart app when they wake is a useful extra as is vox mode, which will only transmit sound on the monitor when it detects it.

How we test

To find the best baby monitors for 2020, we called upon the help of a group of parents keen to find a design that is intuitive, easy to use and gives you an extra layer of security. We’ve included 11 of the latest baby monitors that have been trialled and tested by our group of independent mums and dads, who have pinpointed the best and worst features of each.