Amazon's best Black Friday De'Longhi coffee machine deals 2022

Save yourself some serious pounds on popular coffee brand, De'Longhi with this range of top Black Friday De'Longhi coffee machine deals for 2022 - all available with free delivery and free returns on Amazon.

If you're looking for a top-quality coffee machine that produces barista-style coffee every time, a De'Longhi coffee maker may be the right choice for you. Known for its coffee shop vibes, De'Longhi machines allow you to make a variety of different coffees in the comfort of your own home - from espresso to cappuccino.

De'Longhi is a sought-after brand that specialises in coffee machines and with this in mind. often come with a hefty price tag which is why Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is the perfect time to purchase one with a range of savings from 44% off De'Longhi Vintage Icona Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine (opens in new tab) to £130.99 off a De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Machine (opens in new tab).

And De'Longhi isn't the only brand of coffee machine with big savings this Black Friday, Nespresso has a range of Black Friday Nespresso deals (opens in new tab) that are not to be missed, as well as our roundup of the best Black Friday espresso deals (opens in new tab) for 2022 and must-have Black Friday coffee machine deals (opens in new tab) too.

Best Black Friday De'Longhi coffee machine deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Great value deal De'Longhi Vintage Icona Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £229.99, NOW £129 (SAVE £100.99) Get up to 44% off this traditional De'Longhi model with a 1.4 liter capacity, cup warmer, indication light, and easy-to-clean drip tray. Rated 5 stars by over 60% of Amazon customers. Use ESE pods or ground coffee with the patented dual-function filter holder.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £328.99, NOW £265.20 (SAVE £63.79) This stylish machine includes a range of functions such as an integrated grinder with 7 adjustable coarseness levels, a milk frother, and an automatic cleaning programme. This model is a slim, elegant machine that would look perfect on your kitchen counter.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Scultura Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine ECZ351BK - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £244.99, NOW £145.73 (SAVE £99.26) This is it if you're looking for a De'Longhi that looks on point to a coffee shop barista-style coffee machine. This sophisticated model features a 15 bar pressure, manual milk frother, and is compatible with ground coffee and coffee pods. Available in black, white, gunmetal, and champagne.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi La Specialista, Barista Pump Espresso Machine - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £529.99, NOW £399 (SAVE £130.99) Sensor grinding technology with an advanced grinder means perfectly ground coffee beans each time. Achieve the right pressure to make spot-on coffee with this model thanks to the smart tamping station, active temperature control, and easy-to-use latte system. Rated an average of 4.5 stars out of 5 by Amazon customers.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Magnifica Evo, Bean to Cup Coffee and Cappuccino Maker - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) RRP: WAS £549.99, NOW £427.49 (SAVE £122.50) Save 22% on this bean-to-cup coffee machine by De'Longhi. Rated 5 stars by over 70% of Amazon shoppers, this model is highly rated among reviews. Makeup to 7 different coffees. Easy to use, compatible with coffee beans or ground coffee. Milk frother, and dishwasher-safe components.

Is De'Longhi a good coffee machine brand?

De'Longhi (opens in new tab) is an Italian kitchen appliance brand that has a long-standing reputation for well-made and well-priced products. De'Longhi is known to make sophisticated yet easy-to-use coffee machines that bring high-quality barista-style coffee to the comfort of your own kitchen.

De'Longhi coffee machines vary from bean to cup to espresso machines produced with unique, elegant, and compact designs in mind - with the iconic De'Longhi signature style and finish.

One thing we love about De'Longhi coffee makers is that you can choose between a latte, espresso, americano, and more from just one single machine. It's the ideal model if you're an avid coffee drinker and love to pick and choose between a variety of different coffees.

Tried and tested De'Longhi coffee machine to buy on Black Friday

De'Longhi Dedica Style EC685M Traditional Pump Espresso Machine Specifications RRP: £169 Today's Best Deals Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super slim and compact + Easy to clean + Adjustable milk frother Reasons to avoid - Takes time to learn how to use it properly

We just love this classic model from De’Longhi as it’s small as far as coffee machines go and makes quick and easy espresso in a matter of minutes. It has a milk frother attached, which is handy not just for coffee making, but for hot chocolate too. It’s simple to navigate with just three buttons at the front of the machine. It’s the ideal machine for making lattes or frothy cappuccinos.

Food Editor Jessica Dady says; "A great coffee machine - I had to read the manual several times before making my first cup as I wanted to ensure I got it to spot on the first time and I would highly recommend doing the same. Once you've got the gist of it it's really easy to use before dashing off to work in the morning plus it looks like the part on our kitchen counter. The milk frother is very effective too."

Black Friday De'Longhi coffee maker deals from last year

Last year we saw a range of De'Longhi coffee machines on sale as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Discounts ranged from £50-£500 off a variety of De'Longhi makers from espresso machines to bean-to-cup models.

Amazon wasn't the only retailer with must-see discounts on Black Friday last year for De'Longhi coffee machines, other online retailers had a range of deals too including:

