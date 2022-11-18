Why is Babatunde Aleshe exempt from some trials on I’m A Celeb?

I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) is set to make its first eviction (opens in new tab) and ahead of the nail-biting episode fans are wondering why is Babatunde Aleshe (opens in new tab) exempt from some trials on I'm A Celeb?

The comedian bottled it on the jungle contestant's very first challenge - when he had to walk to the end of a plank that was suspended off the top of a sky-scraper, leaving fellow contestant Charlene White at the end for approximately 45 minutes, while he tried to face his fears, before Jill Scott to completed the group task.

And ever since Matt Hancock sailed through his Bushtucker trials, winning meal stars for camp, viewers have been voting for who they want to do the trials.

But Babatunde has been exempt from some trials, like Sue Cleaver is exempt from eating trials as we look at why that might be...

Why is Baba exempt from trials?

It has not been confirmed why Babatunde is exempt from some trials on I'm a Celeb, however fans have wondered if he is unable to swim.

However, ot could be that for medical reasons unknown, he is unable to be submerged in water. This fan speculation comes after Ant and Dec announced Baba was exempt from Wednesday night's Boiling Point which featured water.

He has previously also been exempt from tentacles of terror - another water-based trial.

One viewer tweeted, "Why are they exempt? I’m assuming Baba can’t swim maybe as it’s in water #ImACeleb', with another adding: 'Baba lucky that he can't swim. Otherwise he would been straight in the next one#ImACelebrity'." (sic)

Another viewer put, "I'm guessing Babatunde can't swim as he's always exempt from the water activities. Smart move Baba."

A fourth then wrote, "I bet Babatunde was exempt from this trial because he can’t swim loool cos that would be me too'." (sic)

I'm guessing Babatunde can't swim as he's always exempt from the water activities. Smart move Baba #ImACelebNovember 17, 2022 See more

Team Baba have been tweeting his supporters to encourage them to vote to keep him in the jungle to be in with the chance of winning.

A tweet from his account reads, "Thank you SO MUCH to everyone for your phenomenal support of Baba this series. We’ve been so blown away by all the love. BABA! You’ve brought us so much joy. Vote to keep your favourites on via the App or phone lines now using 01 for Baba! TEAM BABA."

💥 Thank you SO MUCH to everyone for your phenomenal support of Baba this series. We’ve been so blown away by all the love. ❤️ BABA! You’ve brought us so much joy. Vote to keep your favourites on @imacelebrity via the App or phone lines now using 01 for Baba! 💥 TEAM BABA 💥 pic.twitter.com/1XnETVrq1WNovember 17, 2022 See more

