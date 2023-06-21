Best Amazon Prime Day baby deals for parents 2023

Amazon Prime Day baby deals are here! That means a huge chance for parents to nab some deals and big savings on baby products from leading premium baby brands including Maxi Cosi, Angelcare, Tommee Tippee, and more.

We all know babies need a lot of kit and having kids is expensive - but Amazon Prime Day is a brilliant way for parents to save some cash on all the everyday essentials they need with a baby or toddler in the house.

The best Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2023

Once again, Amazon is discounting all kinds of baby gear from the best prams and pushchairs to parenting gadgets like baby monitors and breast pumps - with as much as 50% off selected baby essentials. From Prime Day pram deals to discounts on toys, this is your chance to make some mega savings on all kinds of parenting kit, including car seats, buggies, cots, and highchairs. Prime Day baby deals are where it's at if you want to shop the best baby brands at the best prices.

Prams & pushchairs: Big savings on buggies and strollers

Prime Day pram, pushchair and stroller deals

There's still time to pick up a serious bargain before Amazon Prime Day ends - especially if you don’t mind going for last season’s colourway or a line that has since been updated. Prime Day pram deals often include travel system ‘bundle’ offerings, where you get the pushchair plus other accessories included such as a lie-flat carrycot and/or car seat, and sometimes even extras like a change bag. Bundles offer excellent value for money compared to the cost of buying all those items separately, including delivery. When it comes to pram deals, don’t overlook reputable brands that are less well-known than the big names but who offer excellent savings on decent prams, pushchairs and strollers on Prime Day.

Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair - £634 | £401 Best city stroller deal - This all-terrain pushchair has rubber tyres with all-wheel suspension so it's ideal for urban adventures. Suitable from birth up to 22 kg, it also has a near-flat seat recline for naps on the go and you can add a car seat or carrycot as required.

Silver Cross Reflex Stroller - £325 | £274.90 Best lightweight stroller deal - We love Silver Cross prams and pushchairs for their timeless elegance. Suitable from birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years), this one is easy to fold when you only have one hand free and has an integrated carry handle so you can hop on and off public transport or lift it in and out of your car with ease.

Silver Cross Clic Stroller - £245 | £224.47 Best compact buggy deal - This light and compact buggy came top overall in our recent guide to the best travel strollers so it's well worth snapping up at this price. Suitable from birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years), it really is easy to fold with one hand and has a lie-flat seat recline that you can operate easily for naps on the go.



Car seat deals

Buying a car seat for your baby can seem like an absolute minefield. Keep in mind that children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, and babies must use rearward-facing seats until they are at least 15 months old.

A rearward-facing seat is safer than a forward-facing seat in the event of a collision so, ideally, you should keep your child in a rearward-facing car seat until she is at least four years old. Never move your child on to the next stage seat too early - there is no advantage to doing so in terms of safety. Wait until your baby’s weight meets the maximum limit for your existing seat or until the top of your child’s head is level with the top of the car seat.'

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size - £209.99 | £191.99 Best newborn iSize car seat deal - This i-Size baby car seat from market-leading brand Maxi-Cosi is suitable from 45 up to 75 cm, which is approximately birth up to 12 months. It has a removable newborn baby-hug inlay with separate headrest cushion for extra comfort and support.

Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat - £250 | £189.99 Best Group 1/2/3 car seat deal - This multi-stage iSize child car seat is suitable from approximately 15 months to 12 years so it'll grow with your child through each stage of development.

Baby feeding deals

The last day of Amazon Prime Day is a good time to stock up on essential baby-feeding items as the price of these can soon mount up. Look out for deals on items you'll need next, like bigger bottles and faster flow teats. And take a look at our pick of more expensive pieces of kit like sterilizers and bottle warmers as these are always cheaper on Prime Day and can help make feeding your baby even easier and more convenient.

Tommee Tippee 3-in-1 Advanced Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer - £34.99 | £31.49 Best baby food warmer deal - Our tester billed this 'very impressive' in our recent roundup of the best bottle warmers so this is another fab opportunity to nab a solid bit of baby gear at a bargain price. It gently warms baby bottles and food pouches in just 4 minutes, whilst preserving essential nutrients and goodness.

Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser, UV Electric Steriliser - £132 | £95.03 Best portable bottle sterilizer deal - Super portable and designed to sterilise baby bottles and accessories on the go in just three minutes, this handy UV steriliser kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and can be charged before you leave the house.

Crib, cot, and cot mattress deals

The secret to bagging a bargain when it comes to cribs, cots and cot mattresses on Prime Day is knowing what you actually need. If you're expecting a baby and kitting out the nursery, have a read of our guides to the best Moses baskets, bedside cribs and cot beds and don't forget you can save a significant amount of money on the last day of Prime Day by stocking up on 'boring' basics like nappies, baby sleeping bags and cot mattresses.

Baby carrier and bouncer deals

You can make great savings on baby carriers, baby swings and baby bouncer chairs on Amazon Prime Day.

Chicco Boppyfit Baby Carrier - £59.34 | £34.95 Best baby carrier deal - We rated a Chicco carrier the best budget buy in our recent guide to the best baby carriers so this is a good chance to pick it up a similar design for even better value than ever! It's intuitive and simple to wear and easy to convert from parent-facing to forward-facing, while the padded waist belt and wide shoulder straps help distribute your baby’s weight evenly.

Baby Monitor deals

The best baby monitors are usually on sale at good discounts on Amazon Prime Day, so do your homework to figure out exactly what you need and then search Amazon for the relevant baby monitor brands. You can often save more by choosing a slightly older model, so factor that into your shopping, and check the price direct from the retailer to make sure it really is an Amazon Prime day baby deal.

Angelcare Ac327 3-in-1 Baby Movement Monitor with Video - £199 | £124.99 Best monitor with movement sensor deal - We awarded this four stars in our recent roundup of the best baby monitors so Prime Day is a good chance to pick it up at a great price. It's an excellent value video monitor with a reliable movement sensor for extra peace of mind. And this is by far one of the best Prime Day baby deals we've seen.

Baby walker and activity toy deals

Popular activity toys for babies and the best baby walkers are often discounted on Amazon Prime Day so these are the perfect products to shop for. If you're expecting a baby or have a newborn you could be forgiven for thinking that it'll be ages before your little one needs these kind of items but the time will come around much more quickly than you think!

Bright Starts, 5-in-1 Your Way Ball Play Activity Gym and Ball Pit - £79.99 | £69.99 Best portable baby gym deal - This activity baby gym and ball pit comes with 40 balls for baby to play with as well as 7 take-along toys. The mat is machine-washable and the toys are easy to wipe clean plus the whole thing folds away into a handy carrying case for easy storage.

Tiny Love Black and White Gymini - £69.99 | £59.95 Best baby gym deal for newborns - Part of the Magical Tales collection and suitable from birth, this 2-in-1 activity playmat has adjustable arches and comes with musical hanging toys and a take-along book.

Toy deals

Perhaps the best way for parents to make the most of Amazon Prime Day is by snapping up deals on toys that you can pop away for birthdays or Christmas gifts.

BRIO World Railway Lift & Load Warehouse Set - £99.99 | £87.28 Best train toy deal - This classic wooden train set is the ultimate toy for little train fans. The battery-powered trains take passengers to the station and it comes with a stash of accessories and all-important tracks. With 30% off, this is definitely a Prime Day toy deal to pop away for Christmas!

Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch for Kids - £49.99 | £19.49

The Tobi Robot Smartwatch for children has a playful personality, moving robot arms and legs, fun sound effects, and 100+ expressions that will keep kids giggling, dancing, playing and learning. It features a clock, calendar, stopwatch, timer, reminders, and an alarm clock. And you can bag one with 30% off in this Prime Day to deal.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023: Tuesday 11th of July and Wednesday 12th of July. If you're a Prime member, you can access 48 hours of deals between 00.01 am on 11th July and 11.59 pm on 12th July. However early deals have already started.

How do you sign up for Amazon Prime Day?

If you want to take advantage of the Prime Day deals on baby products this year, make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime membership.

A membership to Prime is free for the first month and then £7.99 a month after the initial 30-day free trial period. You can cancel your Amazon Prime membership anytime.

New members can try Prime, for free, for up to 30 days. If you don't want to pay for it beyond the free trial, you must remember to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up, otherwise, you will be charged.

It's also worth installing the Amazon app on your phone so that you can keep track of lightning deals throughout the two-day shopping event as these short flash sales end quickly after a limited period of time.

How to get the best Prime Day baby deals

Amazon Prime Day baby deals are a parent's dream and a rare chance to save money on all the items you need with babies in your life, from toys to stash away for Christmas to the next stage car seat for your baby or toddler.

If you're expecting a baby, Prime Day is the ideal time to kit out the nursery and save money on pricy items such as bedside cribs, Moses baskets, and cot beds.

You'll find discounts on big brands including Philips Avent, Tiny Love, Tommee Tippee, Fisher-Price, Silver Cross, and more, with Amazon slashing the price of popular items including car seats and baby carriers, thanks to one-off Prime Day baby deals.

It's also a good time to think ahead and save some cash on the next bit of kit your child is likely to need. Look at deals on travel cots and travel strollers ready for future adventures with your baby, or stock up on baby sleeping bags in the next size up while prices are low. And if you settled for budget versions of items like bottle warmers or sterilizers, you might find you can treat yourself to an upgrade on Amazon Prime Day for a fraction of the usual price.

Amazon Prime Day baby deals: can you return items?

Yes, you can return items purchased during Amazon Prime Day sales. As long as a product is unused, Amazon and most sellers on the site will give you a full refund for products returned within 30 days of receipt of delivery. Amazon's returns policy is a standard 30-day period and this applies to Prime Day purchases.