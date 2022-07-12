Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2022 - the best discounts

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day baby deals mean big savings on leading premium baby brands such as Maxi Cosi, Angelcare, Tommee Tippee and more.

Babies need a lot of kit and having kids is expensive - but Amazon Prime Day is the way for parents to save some serious cash.

The best Amazon Prime Day baby deals 2022

For two days only, Amazon discounts all kinds of baby gear from the best prams and pushchairs to parenting gadgets like baby monitors and breast pumps - with as much as 50% off selected baby essentials.

Pram, buggy and pushchair deals

While it's unlikely that a pram or pushchair brand will offer a significant discount on its very latest model, you can still pick up a serious bargain on a pram or pushchair on Amazon Prime Day - especially if you don’t mind going for last season’s colourway or a line that has since been updated.

Prime Day pram deals often include travel system ‘bundle’ offerings, where you get the frame and pushchair seat with other accessories included such as a lie-flat carrycot and/or car seat, and sometimes even extras like a change bag. Bundles tend to offer excellent value for money when you factor in the cost of buying all those items separately, including postage. When it comes to pram deals, don’t overlook reputable brands who are less well-known than the big names but who offer excellent savings on decent buggies on Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Baby Jogger City Elite 2 All-Terrain Pushchair, £350.99 (WAS £570) SAVE 39% Best city stroller deal - This all-terrain pushchair has rubber tyres with all-wheel suspension so it's ideal for urban adventures. Suitable from birth up to 22 kg, it has near-flat seat recline and you can add a car seat or carrycot if required.

(opens in new tab) Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 Double All-Terrain. £290 (WAS £454) SAVE 35% Best double pushchair deal - If you're expecting twins, there's never been a better time than Amazon Prime Day to snap up a double buggy. With all-terrain rubber tyres and all-wheel suspension, this robust double pushchair will handle whatever you throw at it. Each seat reclines almost flat and is suitable from birth up to 22 kg, and you can even add 2 carrycots or 1 car seat to get the perfect set-up for your family.

(opens in new tab) Baby Jogger City Mini 2 Double Pushchair, £364.77 (WAS £549) Best twin buggy deal for sporty parents - Here's another bargain for twin mums and dads - get 30% off and save nearly £150 on this double pushchair, designed specifically for parents that like to run with the stroller. It's remarkably manoeuvrable for such a robust double buggy.



(opens in new tab) Cosatto Supa 3 Pushchair with Footmuff, £161.96 (WAS £224.95) SAVE 28% Best lightweight stroller deal - We love Cosatto prams and pushchairs for their head-turning style. This sturdy but lightweight model is suitable from birth up to 25kg. It folds easily and compactly and has an integrated carry handle so you can hop on and off public transport or lift it in and out of your car with ease.

(opens in new tab) Baby Jogger City Tour 2 Travel Pushchair, £179.50 (WAS £264) SAVE 32% Best deal for a second/spare pushchair - If you've fallen out of love with your baby's enormous pram but can't justify another set of wheels, take a look at this lightweight stroller with rubber tyres while it's on offer for Prime Day. Lockable front swivel wheels with suspension mean easy manoeuvrability and it's suitable from birth up to 22 kg, plus you can add a carrycot or car seat as required.

(opens in new tab) Silver Cross Clic Stroller, £163.79 (WAS £245) SAVE 33% Best compact buggy deal - This light and compact buggy came top overall in our recent guide to the best travel strollers (opens in new tab) so it's well worth snapping up at this price. Suitable from birth to 22kg (approx. 4 years), it really is easy to fold with one hand and has a lie-flat seat recline that you can operate easily for naps on the go.



Car seat deals

Buying a car seat for your baby can seem like an absolute minefield. So it’s important to take your time before you buy. Keep in mind that children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall, and babies must use rearward-facing seats until they are at least 15 months old.

A rearward-facing seat is safer than a forward-facing seat in the event of a collision so, ideally, you should keep your child in a rearward-facing car seat until she is at least four years old. Never move your child on to the next stage seat too early - there is no advantage to doing so in terms of safety. Wait until your baby’s weight meets the maximum limit for your existing seat or until the top of your child’s head is level with the top of the car seat.'

(opens in new tab) Cybex Silver Pallas 2-Fix, 2-in-1 Child's Car Seat, £133.15 (WAS £269.95) SAVE 50% Best car seat deal for older kids - This 2-in-1 child car seat is designed for long-term use between 9 months and 12 years. It has an 11-position height-adjustable comfort headrest and one-hand adjustable seat recline.

(opens in new tab) Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size, £149 (WAS £199) SAVE 25% Best newborn iSize car seat deal - This i-Size baby car seat from market-leading brand Maxi-Cosi is suitable from 45 up to 75 cm, which is approximately birth up to 12 months. It has a removable newborn baby-hug inlay with separate headrest cushion for extra comfort and support.

(opens in new tab) BRITAX RÖMER car seats, DUALFIX Z LINE, i-SIZE, 360 Spin, £229 (WAS £350) SAVE 34% Best 360-degree swivel car seat deal - This i-Size approved car seat is suitable from 61 to 105 cm (3 months – 4 years) and is suitable for rearward and forward-facing use. It rotates 360 degrees for easy access to your little one.

(opens in new tab) Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat, £181.99 (WAS £250) SAVE 27% Best Group 1/2/3 car seat deal - This multi-stage child car seat is suitable from approximately 15 months to 12 years so it'll grow with your child through each stage of development.

Baby feeding deals

Amazon Prime Day is a good time to stock up on essential baby-feeding items as the price of these can soon mount up. Look out for deals on items you'll need next, like bigger bottles and faster flow teats. And take a look at our pick of more expensive pieces of kit like sterilizers (opens in new tab) and bottle warmers (opens in new tab) as these are always cheaper on Prime Day and can help make feeding your baby even easier and more convenient.

(opens in new tab) Tommee Tippee Complete Breastfeeding Kit, £79.99 (WAS £159.99) SAVE £55 Best breastfeeding deal - This handy set contains all the kit you need for breastfeeding your baby - 1x electric breast pump, 1x electric bottle and food warmer, disposable breast pads, baby bottles and teats, milk storage bags, steriliser bags, and even a feeding bib - making it superb value for money.

(opens in new tab) Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump, £15.14 (WAS £44.99) SAVE 66% Best manual breast pump deal - Portable and easy to use, this manual breast pump has an innovative silicone flange that adapts to fit you and is designed to stimulate the nipple to help start your milk flow. It's also portable and lightweight.

(opens in new tab) Medela Swing Maxi Flex Double Electric Breast Pump, £135 (WAS £249.99) SAVE 46% Best double breast pump deal - This double electric breast pump fared well with our testers in our recent guide to the best breast pumps (opens in new tab) so this is a rare chance to pick up a brilliant piece of baby kit at a bargain price.



(opens in new tab) Tommee Tippee 3-in-1 Advanced Electric Bottle and Food Pouch Warmer, £13.99 (WAS £27.99) SAVE 50% Best baby wood warmer deal - Our tester billed this 'very impressive' in our recent roundup of the best bottle warmers (opens in new tab) so this is another fab opportunity to nab a solid bit of baby gear at a bargain price. It gently warms baby bottles and food pouches in just 4 minutes, whilst preserving essential nutrients and goodness.

(opens in new tab) Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature® Baby Bottles £11.99 (WAS £16.99) SAVE 29% Best baby feeding bottles deal - Snap up these award-winning Closer to Nature baby bottles for a song on Amazon Prime Day. Shaped like a breast to aid easy feeding, the soft-silicone teats feel more like skin and help make it easier to switch between breast and bottle.

(opens in new tab) Nuby UV Portable Baby Bottle Steriliser, UV Electric Steriliser, £88.88 (WAS £155) SAVE 42% Best portable bottle sterilizer deal - Super portable and designed to sterilise baby bottles and accessories on the go in just three minutes, this handy UV steriliser kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and can be charged before you leave the house.

(opens in new tab) BEABA Babycook Solo Baby Food Maker 4 in 1, £78.34 (WAS £125) SAVE 37% Best baby food maker deal - This 4-in-1 food maker from Béaba steam cooks, blends, defrosts and reheats so it can tackle all your weaning and baby feeding needs. It steam cooks quickly in 15 mins to preserve flavours and vitamins, while the extra-large capacity bowl allows for the preparation of large quantities in less time.

Crib, cot, and cot mattress deals

The secret to bagging a bargain when it comes to cribs, cots and cot mattresses on Prime Day is knowing what you actually need. Do your research before you buy so you don't get distracted by seeming bargains that don't actually match your needs.

If you're expecting a baby and kitting out the nursery, have a read of our guides to the best Moses baskets (opens in new tab), bedside cribs (opens in new tab) and cot beds (opens in new tab), and then search Amazon for Prime Day baby deals on the particular brands that have caught your eye. And don't forget you can save on boring basics like nappies, baby sleeping bags (opens in new tab) and cot mattresses (opens in new tab) on Prime day too.

(opens in new tab) Graco Contour Bassinet Travel Cot, £59.99 (WAS £75) SAVE 20% Best travel cot deal - Get 20% off this travel cot, suitable from birth to three years with this Prime Day baby deal. With wheels for easy manoeuvrability and a raised bassinet designed for extra comfort for newborns, it's already a brilliant value buy but now it's a steal.

(opens in new tab) Mamas & Papas Baby Essential Pocket Spring Mattress for Cot, £47.79 (WAS £69) SAVE 30% Best cot mattress deal - Save £30 on this premium cot mattress - a great deal if you're planning to move your little one into the cot soon. With individually pocketed springs that respond to your child's shape as they move and grow, it's designed so you can fliip it and rotate it for longevity while the supportive fibre core promotes airflow and keeps baby cool.

(opens in new tab) Chicco Next2Me Bedside Crib, £108.89 (WAS £171.14) SAVE 36% Best bedside crib deal - There's more than 30% off this brilliant bedside crib so it's a good time to snap one up if you're preparing for a new baby to join the family. It impressed our tester in our recent roundup of the best bedside cribs (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Tutti Bambini Katie Space Saver Sleigh Cot Bed with Under Bed Drawer, £199 (WAS £249) SAVE 20% Best cot bed deal - Save some money on this stylish cot bed with handy under-bed storage drawer. Suitable from birth to four years, it's easy to convert to a toddler bed when your little one is ready to move on from the cot.

(opens in new tab) Tommee Tippee Bennie the Bear Grofriends Rechargeable Light and Sound Sleep Aid, £27 (WAS £39.99) SAVE 32% Best baby sleep aid deal - 85% of babies sleep better with a Tommee Tippee light and sound sleep aid and this one comes with a rechargeable USB lead meaning no need to keep replacing expensive batteries, saving you even more money!

(opens in new tab) Tommee Tippee Baby Sleep Bag with Legs, £17.69 (WAS £38.99) SAVE 54% Best sleeping bag deal - Baby sleeping bags help little ones regulate their temperature while they sleep, ensuring there are no loose blankets for them to kick off. Stock up on the next size up and save money on these baby sleep essentials.

Baby carrier and bouncer deals

You can make great savings on baby carriers (opens in new tab), baby swings and baby bouncer chairs (opens in new tab) on Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Chicco Easyfit Baby Carrier, £23.79 (WAS £64.41) SAVE 63% Best budget baby carrier deal - We rated this the best budget buy in our recent guide to the best baby carriers (opens in new tab) so it's a good chance to pick it up for even better value then ever! It's intuitive and simple to wear and easy to convert from parent-facing to forward facing, plus it's suitable from 0m+ to 9kgs.

(opens in new tab) Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Baby Rocker, £74.70 (WAS £99.99) save 25% Best newborn baby bouncer deal - We featured this in our roundup of the best baby bouncers (opens in new tab) so it's worth snapping up while it's an Amazon Prime Day baby deal bargain! It's a 2-in-1 rocker suitable from birth up to 9 kg and it comes with a cosy inlay for newborns. It's also easy to adjust from stationary to a rocking seat.

(opens in new tab) Graco Lovin' Hug Baby Swing, £82.49 (WAS £82.49) SAVE 25% With two vibration speed settings, 8 ways to swing and 2 directions, you get a total of 16 different soothing motions to comfort your baby with this cute baby swing. Choose between side-to-side and front-to-back swinging plus it doubles as a removable baby rocker that you can use throughout the home.



(opens in new tab) BABYBJÖRN Bouncer Bliss, £69.90 (WAS £95) SAVE 26% Best ergonomic baby bouncer deal - This ergonomic baby bouncer folds flat for easy storage when it's not in use and is suitable from 3.5 kg/53 cm to 13 kg, which is approximately from birth to 2 years. It fared well in our roundup of the best baby bouncer chairs (opens in new tab) so it's a great opportunity to get some money off a brililant buy!

Baby Monitor deals

The best baby monitors (opens in new tab) are usually on sale at good discounts on Amazon Prime Day, so do your homework to figure out exactly what you need and then search Amazon for the relevant baby monitor brands. You can often save more by choosing a slightly older model, so factor that into your shopping, and check the price direct from the retailer to make sure it really is an Amazon Prime day baby deal.

(opens in new tab) Angelcare Ac327 3-in-1 Baby Movement Monitor with Video, £119.99 (WAS £199.00) SAVE 40% Best monitor with movement sensor deal - We awarded this four stars in our recent roundup of the best baby monitors (opens in new tab) so Prime Day is a good chance to pick it up at a great price. It's an excellent value video monitor with a reliable movement sensor for extra peace of mind,

(opens in new tab) Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Floor Stand, £212.79 (WAS £379.99) SAVE 44% Best smart monitor deal - There's money to be saved on this Nanit baby monitor, which fared well when we put it to the test for our recent roundup of the best baby monitors (opens in new tab). It delivers sleep stats each morning, plus a timelapse highlight reel of your baby's sleep, you can rewatch their entire night replayed in seconds.

(opens in new tab) Hubble Connected Nursery Pal Cloud Smart Video Baby Monitor, £108 (WAS £159.99) SAVE 32% Best video monitor deal - There's cash off this smart baby monitor for Prime Day. It has night vision and features a large 5-inch colour LCD screen that shows real-time video and sound in your baby's room.

Baby walker and activity toy deals

Popular activity toys for babies and the best baby walkers (opens in new tab) are often discounted on Amazon Prime Day so these are the perfect products to shop for. If you're expecting a baby or have a newborn you could be forgiven for thinking that it'll be ages before your little one needs these kind of items but the time will come around much more quickly than you think!

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo, £69.99 (WAS £149.99) SAVE 53% An absolute classic of baby gear, this is a brilliant buy at the best of times but a bargain for Prime Day. The seat spins 360° so your baby can burn off some energy while bouncing around to discover all the toys within reach. It's sturdy and free-standing plus it's easy to adjust to three different heights as your baby grows.

(opens in new tab) Fisher-Price HCK56 Laugh & Learn 3-In-1 On-The-Go Camper, £39.99 (WAS £74.99) SAVE 47% Best baby walker deal - A baby walker (opens in new tab) is a brilliant buy for encouraging first steps and this one is a push-along walker and activity centre in one that will grow with your baby from sitting up to walking through to toddlerhood. (For ages 9-36 months.)

(opens in new tab) Bright Starts, 5-in-1 Your Way Ball Play Activity Gym and Ball Pit, £41 (WAS £79.99) SAVE 48% Best portable baby gym deal - This activity baby gym and ball pit comes with 40 balls for baby to play with as well as 7 take-along toys. The mat is machine-washable and the toys are easy to wipe clean plus the whole thing folds away into a handy carrying case for easy storage.

(opens in new tab) Tiny Love Black and White Gymini, £79.19 (WAS £119.19) SAVE 34% Best baby gym deal for newborns - Part of the Magical Tales collection and suitable from birth, this 2-in-1 activity playmat has adjustable arches and comes with musical hanging toys and a take-along book.

Toy deals

Perhaps the best way for parents to make the most of Amazon Prime Day is by snapping up deals on toys that you can pop away for birthdays or Christmas gifts.

(opens in new tab) LEGO 10946 DUPLO Town Family Camping Van Adventure Car Toy, £13.24 (WAS £24.99) SAVE 47%

Best LEGO deal for toddlers - This LEGO DUPLO camper van toy has spinning wheels and a removable roof so little hands can easily reach the figures inside. It comes with a toy canoe, a campfire for drinking tea around and four DUPLO figures plus a fabric tent and buildable trees.

(opens in new tab) BRIO World Railway Travel Switching Set, £48.89 (WAS £175.41) SAVE 72% Best train toy deal - This classic wooden travel switching set is the ultimate toy for little train fans. The battery powered trains take passengers to the station and it comes with a stash of accessories and all-important tracks. One to pop away for Christmas!