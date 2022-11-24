Get Christmas ready with these Black Friday chocolate deals on Lindt, Celebrations and more

These Black Friday chocolate deals provide the perfect excuse to snag up a saving and get your home stocked up with choccies for Christmas.

We've spotted some sumptuous savings to be had in Amazon's Black Friday chocolate sale (opens in new tab) - with deals on a number of the nation's favourite confectionary brands including Lindt, Cadbury, Celebrations and Quality Street. Tis the season to treat yourself and your tastebuds and what house doesn't have a communal chocolate tin to tuck into whilst enjoying a Christmas movie or two?

These bumper boxes ensure there's enough to go round and feed the whole family for a month or more (depending on the appetite). Whether you take advantage of the 30% saving on Lindt truffles (opens in new tab) or give in and add to cart this massive 4.5kg Toblerone worth £74 (opens in new tab) - we dare you to resist these delightful Black Friday chocolate deals...

Best Black Friday chocolate deals - Live NOW:

(opens in new tab) Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Bag - was £21.59 , now £15.11 | Amazon (opens in new tab) You can't go wrong with the original milk chocolate Lindt truffles. And this 80 choc bag is now available at Amazon for just £15.11, saving you a very sweet £6.48 - that's 30% off.

(opens in new tab) Lindt Lindor Mixed Assortment Truffles Bag - was £21.59, now £15.11 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Lindor lovers can get a great saving on this assorted 1kg truffle sharer bag too. It's filled with milk, white and dark chocolate truffles, plus their tasty hazelnut treats. An absolute steal that's also available with 30% off.

(opens in new tab) Lindt Lindor New Assortment of Chocolate Truffles - was £21.59 , now £15.11 (opens in new tab) Another assortment bag on offer as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, this one includes flavours of milk, double chocolate, extra dark 60% and salted caramel - so there's really something for everyone in this pack.

(opens in new tab) Celebrations Chocolate Bulk Box: was £21.50 , now £16.88 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £4.68 on this bumper chocolate box. It wouldn't be Christmas without a lucky dip in the Celebrations. Whether you're a Galaxy girl, Mars man or a rar Bounty lover - you'll find all your favourites in this 2.4kg offerings.

(opens in new tab) Nestlé Quality Street – Bulk Tin of Assorted Chocolates and Toffees (1.9kg): was £21.99 , now £17.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A family favourite during the festive season. Save £4.39 aka 20% in this Amazon Black Friday chocolate deal NOW and enjoy those green triangles and toffee twists.

(opens in new tab) Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Bulk Sharing Box (2kg): was £22.99 , now £16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There's a generous £6.50 saving on this bumper Cadbury Heroes box at Amazon - only for the Black Friday weekend. Inside you'll find your classic Crunchie, Twirl, Double Decker, Fudge, Eclair and so on....

(opens in new tab) Hotel Chocolat - The Classic Christmas Sleekster: was £24.50, now £19.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This sophisticated selection box is great for gifting to friends or family this Christmas. We love the festive-shaped chocolates inside whose flavours boast a Christmas theme too. We've got our eyes on the mulled wine and salted espresso martini chocs. In this Black Friday christmas deal you save £4.53.

