Hotel Chocolat Black Friday deals on Advent calendars, Velvetiser and luxury chocolate boxes

With these Black Friday discounts, you can find the Hotel Chocolat Vevetiser, Advent calendars and selection boxes for incredible prices.
Right now, you can find great savings on the best chocolate hampers, Christmas food gifts and even a mega deal on 1kg of Lindt chocolate truffles.
But the deal that has really got us in the festive spirit is Hotel Chocolat’s luxurious chocolate treats.
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday deals
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser –
£109.95 | £89.99 | Hotel Chocolat
Make dreamy barista-grade hot chocolate at home with this year’s cult Black Friday buy. Choose from Hotel Chocolat’s huge range of delicious chocolate sachets or grate a bar of your favourite chocolate fix to make your own signature hot chocolate treat.
Hotel Chocolat Advent calendars
And don’t forget to pick up a Hotel Chocolat Advent Calendar while you’re there.
What better way to start every day in December than with a delicious Hotel Chocolat treat?
The Grand Advent Calendar –
£68 £57.90 | Hotel Chocolat
This is the showstopper of chocolate advent calendars. Choc-a-bloc with Hotel Chocolat chocolate slabs, Selector packs, creamy batons and twin packs of truffles, there’s something here to brighten up every dark December day. Look out for boozy treats, hot chocolate and even a beauty product or two.
The Grand Advent Calendar –
£26£22.10 | Hotel Chocolat
Caring is sharing and this is the perfect treat to share with a friend – an advent calendar for two! Will you fight over the Salted Caramel Cream, Gingerbread Praline, or the Madagascan Vanilla Rush? It’s not all about chocolate though – there’s also an uplifting message for each day inside.
Hotel Chocolat Black Friday selection boxes
You can find all your favourites also on sale at Amazon – and in the perfect gift selection boxes. Ideal to give away or to treat yourself.
Included in the deals are the H-box selections and the large Sleekster boxes, in every classic flavour from Milk to Caramel and even limited edition festive flavours.
Hotel Chocolat Christmas Luxe –
£36.50 £30.49 | Amazon
This delicious box is the ultimate treat that will keep you going till New Year. Inside, you get a selection of 39 pralines, caramels and boozy truffle chocolates all in adorable festive shapes – like Christmas trees and a large chocolate wreath. This is one of the biggest selection boxes Hotel Chocolate offer and will definitely go down a treat, whether you buy it as a gift or for the family to share.
Hotel Chocolat Christmas Sleekster –
£23.50 £19.99 | Amazon
A slightly smaller selection box than the luxe, inside you get 30 heavenly, festive pralines, caramels and truffles. The flavours include Mulled Wine, Treacle Tart and even Christmas Mess.
Hotel Chocolat Wreath Box –
£40 | £33.99 | Amazon
Anyone who gets this goodie box for Christmas Day is very lucky indeed! Inside is an assortment of all the festive classics like Nutcracker, Cinnamon Roll, and White Christmas. You also get a Chocolate Wreath and two chocolate snowflakes, all for a bargain price.
If you’re a lover of the iconic Hotel Chocolat flavours, you can find everything from the Tipsy Truffles to the Everything collection in both H-Box and Sleekster sizes – all discounted.
So you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your Xmas shopping list!
Hotel Chocolat Everything H-Box –
£13.50 | £10.99 | Amazon
The smaller H-Boxes offer an assortment of 14 chocolates, in all the iconic ‘Everything’ collection flavours.
Hotel Chocolat Everything Sleekster –
£23.50 | £19.99 | Amazon
This box includes all the classic, fan favourites like Eton Mess, Billionaire’s Shortbread, Pistachio, and Champagne Truffles. Like the Christmas Sleekster, you get a variety of 30 chocolates to enjoy.
Hotel Chocolat, Milk to Caramel H-Box –
£13.50 | £11.49 | Amazon
For all the caramel lovers out there, the Milk to Caramel H-Box has a range of mouthwatering chocolate and caramel flavoured pralines. You get one of each flavour including the Milk Baton, Salted Caramel Brownie and so many more. These boxes are really perfect for those who don’t like fruity or dark chocolates.
Hotel Chocolat, Milk to Caramel Sleekster –
£23.50 | £17.99 | Amazon
This box means you get twice as many of each flavour as the H-Box, meaning there’s lots to share and more of a chance you’ll get to swipe a few of your favourites. There won’t be a single one left in the box by Boxing Day.
Hotel Chocolat, Tipsy Truffle H-Box –
£13.50 |£11.49 | Amazon
It’s not Christmas without a few boozy truffles which makes this box all the more appropriate. Inside you get a Gin truffle, Mojito truffle, and even a Salted Espresso Martini truffle!
Hotel Chocolat, Tipsy Truffle Sleekster –
£23.50 | £19.49 | Amazon
In the larger Sleekster box, you get three of every flavour – perfect for whiskey, champagne and gin fans and to share around the adults on Christmas Day
If you’re feeling extra generous you can also find hampers in the Hotel Chocolat Black Friday sale that even come in a gift box – so no wrapping required!
The hamper features everything from the Everything H-box to individual bars and chocolates.
Hotel Chocolate Chocolate Hamper –
£40 | £33.99 | Amazon
This decadent hamper includes salted caramel chocolate puddles, 40% salted caramel chocolates, the Everything H-box, 70% dark chocolate slab selector, cacao breakfast etiolate and classic hot chocolate flakes.